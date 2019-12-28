Garbage Truck Saga

Barbadians were promised in recent days that 10 new garbage trucks – urgently needed – would have been mobilized in time for the Holidays. Although there has been no official announcement by the Mia Mottley government as to why a faulty configuration of the 10 trucks have prevented deployment, information in the public space indicates that the cab of the truck accommodates only two persons and the standing bar on the outside, one instead of two. It should be noted this government in its infinite wisdom has recruited a PR/Communications team that is second to none if compared to previous governments. There is no reason information should not be readily available regarding matters affecting state apparatus.

The blogmaster is sympathetic to the fact there will be breakdowns in procedure from time to time, although it should never happen in a well functioning system. Garbage collection continues to be a hot button issue and the government leading into the last general election was not bashful about reminding the electorate the former government had not purchased a single garbage truck during its 10 year tenure.

The embarrassing fiasco currently playing out that the $400,000 dollar garbage truck x 10 will have to be retrofitted – no doubt at taxpayers expense – is cause for concern. Given the size of the procurement order, coupled with the importance of the transaction to maintaining a clean environment, a simple thought at the time of signing off on the purchase order should have suggested that those responsible ensure the garbage trucks ‘fit for purpose’.

All that is left for the blogmaster to opine is that any self respecting administration should immediately request the resignation of the minister responsible (Trevor Prescod) and chairman of the Sanitation Service Authority (Rudy Grant) with immediate effect. We have to start to hold our officials accountable. Given historical behaviour the firing and or resignation of ministers appear to be removed from the remit of the Prime Minister.

The blogmaster is keenly aware the political polarization that exist means that every mistake will be amplified for political gain. This blogmaster is more concerned to ask – how was this sizeable mistake allowed to happen given the modus operandi of this government in period of enhanced financial surveillance ans austerity.

Thg more things change the more they remain the same.