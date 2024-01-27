POT HOLE in the City

The bad state of the road located at a critical junction contributes to major congestion in Bridgetown on a daily basis.

A few weeks (October 23, 2023) ago Barbados Underground highlighted sloppy road works done by government agencies in Bridgetown to do with gas works – Tackling incompetence. Up to this week at the corner of the Treasury Building turning West down Wharf Road there is a most worrying deterioration of the road due to the lack of repair to NPC work in the area dating back to October 2023.

