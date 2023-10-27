Tackling incompetence

Barbadians have been advised the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) will be engaged in road works in several areas including BRIDGETOWN during the month of October 2023. It is no secret Broad Street, Fairchild Street, Marhill Street, St. Michaels Row are heavily used roads any day of the week except on Sundays.

Red arrow shows open trench at the junction of Marhill Street and St. Michaels Row

It therefore beggars belief why a deep trench would be left for motorists to reduce speed to almost a dead stop in order to prevent damage to vehicles. The blogmaster is not criticizing the NPC project to improve service to the area, the criticism is levelled at how the project is being managed. How difficult can it be to cover the trenches with pieces of metal during the off work period? Bear in mind the cumulative effect of cars having to slow to negotiate the open trench which will add to traffic congestion.

The message the open trench sends to observers is that zero consideration is being given to taxpayers. One irony is that the taxpayers whose taxes pay these incompetents are being negatively affected by the inconsideration of a government corporation.

On a related note, in 2018 Barbados Underground highlighted a concern about the attention paid to assessing the physical infrastructure in the country by asking if the Charles Duncan O”Neal Bridge was inspected periodically by engineers, see Bridge Collapse Should be a Warning for Local Authorities. Last month a woman was injured as she walked along Tudor Street because parts of a building fell to the ground. Bridgetown is an old city and building codes and timely remediation should be a priority matter for relevant authorities. Why do we pay taxes? What is government’s responsibility to citizens it was elected to serve?

The following 1 minute 15 second video is recommended viewing, the subject matter is whither our building code.

