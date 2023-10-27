Tackling incompetence

Barbadians have been advised the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) will be engaged in road works in several areas including BRIDGETOWN during the month of October 2023. It is no secret Broad Street, Fairchild Street, Marhill Street, St. Michaels Row are heavily used roads any day of the week except on Sundays.
It therefore beggars belief why a deep trench would be left for motorists to reduce speed to almost a dead stop in order to prevent damage to vehicles. The blogmaster is not criticizing the NPC project to improve service to the area, the criticism is levelled at how the project is being managed. How difficult can it be to cover the trenches with pieces of metal during the off work period? Bear in mind the cumulative effect of cars having to slow to negotiate the open trench which will add to traffic congestion.
The message the open trench sends to observers is that zero consideration is being given to taxpayers. One irony is that the taxpayers whose taxes pay these incompetents are being negatively affected by the inconsideration of a government corporation.
On a related note, in 2018 Barbados Underground highlighted a concern about the attention paid to assessing the physical infrastructure in the country by asking if the Charles Duncan O”Neal Bridge was inspected periodically by engineers, see Bridge Collapse Should be a Warning for Local Authorities. Last month a woman was injured as she walked along Tudor Street because parts of a building fell to the ground. Bridgetown is an old city and building codes and timely remediation should be a priority matter for relevant authorities. Why do we pay taxes? What is government’s responsibility to citizens it was elected to serve?
The following 1 minute 15 second video is recommended viewing, the subject matter is whither our building code.
I’ve read the article, which was cleverly prefaced with a photograph of Lisa Cummins.
And, I clearly understand the concerns raised therein.
However, are you suggesting the NPC workmen leaving a trench uncovered is another one of the current administration’s ‘Foul-Ups, Bleeps & Blunders’ and Ms Cummins is incompetent as a result?
If the NPC doesn’t fall under her ministry the blogmaster will humbly withdraw it.
She would be responsible if the establishment of National Standards was part of her portfolio… which it is… via BNSI
However no single ministry can unilaterally establish their own renegade performance standards, such leadership has to come from the top… and via the Law…
The buck has to top where. If it means fingering any member of Cabinet so be it.
“If the NPC doesn’t fall under her ministry the blogmaster will humbly withdraw it.”
Clearly “the blogmaster,” according to Andrew Mason, ‘is struggling.’
The NPC workmen leaving a trench they dug uncovered and unprotected is, by any standards, unacceptable.
Shouldn’t that have been attended to by the supervisor on duty?
I AGREE wholeheartedly that the current BLP administration has demonstrated a ‘worrying level’ of incompetency in several policy related issues.
But, to blame the Minister and deem her to be incompetent as a result of an uncovered
trench, simply because ‘the buck has to stop at the top,’ is, in all reasonable fairness, ‘scraping the bottom of the barrel’ desperately hoping to find something to support the ‘incompetent mantra.’
The challenge you have at times Artax is that you see issues in black and white.
@ Artax
Bushie also read the article and did not (yet) get the Lisa Cummins connection.
However the CLEAR lack of standards HAS to be tagged as a foul-up ANY incumbent administration…
Since, surely, job NUMBER 1 for any administration, must be the establishment of minimum standards by which we will operate as a society….
CLEARLY we cannot have a society where ANY Tom, Dick or Arty can just ‘dig up the public road’ and leave the public to fend for themselves….
…or decide to ’not pay nurses’ because of some technicality.. and let them beg for food and shelter..
…or are you saying that we can…?
@ Bushie
You’re not only struggling, to use another Andrew Mason phrase, you’ve ‘come out swiping wild, throwing everything at the ball, even the kitchen sink.’
Bushie, let’s be rational and reasonable, while exercising some level of fairness in the process.
The NPC was established through the National Petroleum Corporation Act of April 1st, 1981.
This clearly suggests that, for the past FORTY-TWO (42) years, NPC has been ‘digging up the road,’ either to lay or repair natural gas mains.
Are you suggesting that, in 2023, the Minister should’ve ‘established minimum standards’ as guidelines to tell NPC workmen, including engineers and supervisors (ADULTS), ‘all trenches dug should be covered and protected, as a precaution and in the interest of public safety?’
Surely you jest. But, then again, we all know you’re a ‘risible guy.’
As to why a crew dug a trench and left it unprotected cannot reach up to a Minister?
This relates to the crew and their supervision.
Frustration reaching a tipping point?
@NO
This matter compares with the Springer Memorial over simulation incident. It is not the single act of incompetence by the field team, it is the culture of incompetence that has prevailed for years regarding road works by the utilities.
An uncovered trench on such a thoroughfare. Truly Turd World thinking.
No legislation to enforce such codes. A new Act sans Section 44 of Building Codes. Who’s protecting whom?
An uncovered trench is the responsibility of the field supervisor. Since he’s/she’s slacking and lacking, nothing short of a kind, caring site worker could have solved the issue with a temporary fixed WARNING SIGN for all.
Stinks of Incompetence, Mediocrity and a general lack of Awareness.
Where’s the Enforcible Legislation to protect all?
Did you all listen to the guy in the video?
Did my story of a toy train with all the bells and whistles but not going anywhere cross your mind or did you forget.
Different people, different motives, different reasons, different wording but all are saying the same thing … the train isn’t going anywhere.
Perhaps I should shut my mouth and let you continue dreaming.