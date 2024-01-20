Atlantic Breeze Development – a class action lawsuit waiting to happen

Submitted by Tony N

The Atlantic Breeze Development is a gift for any lawyer who specialises in class action lawsuits.

Mark Maloney, Preconco Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams William Duguid, Senior Minister of Projects The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley Dwight Sutherland, Minister of Housing

On May 12th 2021 the Prime Minister – The Hon Mia Amor Mottley launched a desirous and significant development in Chancery Lane, Christ Church called Atlantic Breeze – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu4arb5JoAs. The Chief Executive Officer of Preconco Ltd, Mark Maloney, said it is expected that 267 homes will be constructed within a matter of months. He said while Town and Country Planning has given the required approval, the construction process is expected to start soon – (1). Up to January 2024, just over 50 homes have been constructed and sold with phase 2 well on the way.



I am a Barbadian living in Canada who bought one of these homes in phase one as my intention is to relocate to Barbados when I retire later this year. I saw the video put out by the Prime Minister’s office and was glad to see that there were still houses in Barbados that fit my budget. As I was born in Oistins, the Chancery Lane location and price made sense to me.



Unfortunately this story does not get better. The Atlantic Breeze Development is a gift for any lawyer who specialises in class action lawsuits. Most, if not all of the houses are suffering from terrible faults which can only be described as defective workmanship and the home owners in general seem not to be getting the corrective service we want from the developer. The problems we are having include but not limited to the following –





1. Cracks in nearly every house from roof to ground.

2. Leaking roofs.

3. Faulty plumbing.

4. Faulty electrical.

5. Floors tiles that peel after 3 months use.

6. The Chancery Lane road leading to the development has been destroyed.



Cracks

The cracks have been repaired but keep returning. Some houses have been repaired more than four times but these cracks simply return. Unless fixed permanentlE, they can devalue the houses and the development.



Roofs

As soon as it rains, the roofs are leaking and the solution seems to be to send persons to affix epoxy or silicone to the leaking areas. The question of rotting wood due to the leaks has not come up as yet. My question is – why should we accept patches on a new house and not replacement of the PVC roof sheeting?



Plumbing & Electrical

The electricity and water is not turned on when one purchases a house so no testing of the plumbing and electricity has been done by the developer prior to owners moving in. This is probably because they do not want to pay the utilities connection fee which will increase the sale price of the home.



Floors

The click flooring installed seems not to be able to sustain normal wear and tear as it starts to peel shortly after we took possession. Again the developer’s solution is to glue the peeling areas down.



Road

The terrible condition of the road is probably that due to the heavy trucks used by the developer and this has caused havoc to home owners cars. As this project is scheduled to take at least 3 more years to complete, are we to continue paying vehicle repairs without compensation? The solution seems to be fix the road.



I understand that some home owners have formed an association to try to get the developer to correct the numerous faults/snags in their homes. I, like many others took a mortgage to purchase my home and feel deceived as this is not what I dreamed of when I decided to buy in good faith.



I feel that it is incumbent on both Terra Caribbean (the sales agent) and the many mortgage companies who have lent and are lending to potential clients to take action to force the developer to not only correct these faults but more importantly, to do a comprehensive investigation to find out the reason for the numerous cracks which may in fact affect future homes in the development.



