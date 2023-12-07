Alrick Scott a member of the Disciplinary Committee

Submitted by JudicialObserver

What a legal mess for Scott, Cheltenham and the Disciplinary Committee. The High Court and Court of Appeal.

Alrick Scott- Attorney at Law

Alrick Scott SC, attorney at law for Sir Richard Johnny Cheltenham who has sued the Disciplinary Committee for judicial review for having called Sir Richard is now a member of the same Disciplinary Committee?

How can he be suing the Disciplinary Committee in suit CV 248 of 2023 representing Cheltenham who has been called before the committee and at the same time be one of the seven lawyers hearing complaints against Cheltenham. He appeared for Cheltenham before the committee and argued by letter and in person against the call of Cheltenham.

Aren’t there complaints at the said committee against Scott as well? What a mockery This is the same Scott that went on the bench to act as a judge and is suspected of tampering with the same case file, from which exhibits were removed.

Ms. Rita Evans, Attorney-at-Law (Chairperson) Ms. Liesel Weeks, Attorney-at-Law S.C. (Deputy Chairperson) Mr. Alrick Scott, Attorney-at-Law S.C. Ms. Duanna Peterson, Attorney-at-Law Ms. Destinie Simmions Beckeles, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Omari Drakes, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Dwight Moseley, Attorney-at-Law Members of the Disciplinary Committee

Scott represents Cheltenham against the Disciplinary Committee, he sues the Disciplinary Committee on the behalf of Cheltenham for judicial review, he is the attorney who represented Cheltenham’s partner Larry Tatem in the case 770 of 2008.

Sir Richard Cheltenham

Both Scott and Cheltenham sued Cumberbatch for defamation on the same same information and evidence supported by exhibits cumberbatch used to file the complaint against Cheltenham, and for which Cheltenham has been called to account.

Scott replaced one of only two members of the Disciplinary who opted not to continue. Chair and vice chair of the Committee remains unchanged in Rita Evans, Lesele Weekes.

Scott and Ernest Jackman are named in the same complaint with Cheltenham for professional misconduct.

The case of judicial review has been set down for February before Justice Barry Carrington who is also hearing the defamation cases against Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile the court of appeal is set to have case management conference in the appeal case filed by Cumberbatch on January 10th. The appeal is against decisions in the substantive case CV 770 of September 2008.

The proverbial dead fly in the ointment in this case is attorney Alrick Scott.

It is now very likely the CCJ will be called upon to adjudicate in this whole mess the most senior attorney finds himself In.

