‘We Plantin’ progress

How many tress have been planted?
In 2020 the government announced an ambitious and laudable goal to plant one million trees to help mitigate climate impact. Like most projects in Barbados there is little feedback on the progress. How many tress have been planted? What has been the level of participation by the public? Is the planting being executed using strategies to achieve the best outcomes? This is a subject matter covered on BU several times since our inception in 2007.
The blogmaster is painfully aware topics of this nature are not of high interest in a society where ‘drama’ associated with the salacious is a ‘best seller’. However, some of us will continue to promote awareness of these matters because it is the sensible thing for sensible people to do. Why a majority of Barbadians would be unconcerned about nurturing a healthy habitat is beyond the imagination.
The short video posted explains why an approach that creates a biodiversity garden is recommended, and, one that encourages actors in civil society and international partners to work together.
We already have a tree forest, or rather, ….. a bush forest.
River Tamarind, Gliricidia sepium, Guinea grass have overtaken our lands which once were likened to a garden.
Did you know sugar cane is a perennial crop, true true fact!!
It grows back on its own after harvesting.
@DAVID
Way back in the early days of BU, there was some concern on my part & “OTHERS” (after being in BIM) on a 3 month sabbatical stint; seeing the level of house building (with Town & Country Planning) not mandating that “DEVELOPERS” plant a certain amount of trees to offset the carbon footprint of bricks & mortar. roads & infrastructure…
At the time, I remarked that it seems like folks in the country were more intent on chopping down trees & planting houses!!!
I grew up with “MANGO TREES”, “SOURSOP TREES”, “GOLDEN APPLE TREES”, “BREADFRUIT TREES”, COCONUT TREES (#InAbundance), “MAMMY APPLE TREES”, “ACKEE TREES”, “PLUM TREES”, “SUGAR APPLE TREES”, “DOUNCE TREES” (scattered everywhere) – especially down in St Andrew, where my family originates – the likes of “FAT-PORK, CASHEWS, CHERRIES” – YOU NAME IT: it was all there!!!
Notwithstanding, the huge”MAHOGANY TREES”, “EVERGREENS et al & a host of other greenery that made that “GOOD & PLEASANT LAND” what it was…
What in “HELL” has happened???
@TB
Spot on with your observation then as it remains true now. We in the majority have little regard for the environment.