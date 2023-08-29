PM Mottley is frustrated

If the omnipresent Prime Minister Mia Mottley is being frustrated by a moribund FTC to execute its job, what recourse is there for ‘lowly’ citizens.
Many Barbadians – we hope – have been following the protracted hearing to determine a rate application request by the Barbados Light & Power (BL&P) being adjudicated by the Fair Trading Commission (FTC). The blogmaster has a healthy respect for the intervenors representing the interest of citizens who despite being under-resourced have been putting in the work. However, it must be stated the review process smacks of being ultra-bureaucratic at a time timely decision making is required to move the country forward. The government it appears has created a monster.
The BL&P’s legal team has challenged the FTC’s decision issue earlier in February 2023. It is of interest based on the argument the FTC acted ultra vires. If the FTC Commissioners are forced to vary its earlier decision, there is a simple task for all members to perform – resign!
Given the implications of the FTC’s decision for Barbadians and the economy, one assumed there would have been a thorough deliberation by the Commissioners to preempt the need for the abbreviated 3-day hearing which concluded today.
Although the process of a utility rate hearing is highly technical, the FTC was established to ensure all actors involved operate in a fair conditions supported with the required in house skill sets. The protracted nature of the hearing in a volatile economic environment does not adhere to the FTC’s mandate. Prime Minister Mia Mottley has publicly stated her frustration at the delay while delivering the Budget in March this year. She indicated that the government was prepared to amend the legislation to prevent the kind of delays currently being experienced.
We cannot permit the transformation . . . of this country to be hampered by a tiresome cat and mouse game between the Barbados Light and Power and the Fair Trading Commission. Bajans cannot be the losers in this game, and this is what will happen if the cat and mouse game does not stop.Prime Minister Mia Mottley
If the omnipresent Prime Minister Mia Mottley is being frustrated by a moribund FTC to execute its job, what recourse is there for ‘lowly’ citizens who daily complain about a myriad of abuses by the utilities/telcoms.
It was not that long ago the talk of the country was BL&P plan to kill ‘we’. Months later Barbadians have moved on.
What else can be expected from the ‘walking dead’?
Bushie asked you HUMBLY to point out just TWO positive things that DOES NOT include wukking up – and you keep us busy with doom and gloom – FROM THE DAILY NEWS HEADLINES.
The FTC is clearly incompetent.
But it is Mottley who hand picked them and who appointed them.
So when she fires them or they resign – who can she blame?
Why would THEY resign? …when Symmonds and Abrahams got promoted from the mess? (some say AFTER creating the mess)
How are the FTC’s failings any worse than the NIS / The Radical shiite/ The Steal Houses/ White Oak/ the LGBT School Survey, or the litany of fowl-ups from this government?
The FTC pack are clearly out of their depth, but shiite Boss… this seems to be par for the BB course…
Meanwhile it looks like the Emera pirates have been making a killing off our brass bowl backs – that is, if what Bushie understands about this $100 million heist is true…
Why can’t we ask Ms Watson for an intervenor’s report?
@Bush Tea
The lawyer for BL&P stated it is company profits the company took.