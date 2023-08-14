Too much jucks and wuk ups!

Wuk up and jucks left right and center!
Submitted by Observing
Now that the crop over dust has settled it is clear that we were always in the wukking and jucking season. Videos and photos all over social media shows the old, young, black, white, slim, fat, rich and poor jucking down the place and wukking up like mad.
And, as if on cue, we the people continue to bend over and tek these jucks sometimes without even looking back to see who the owner of the banana is.
We get juck down with a change to NIS. Now the big boss begging for everyone to come on board after the fact.
The BTMI CEO get juck all the way cross the ocean over to Africa. Guess he couldn’t wuk up good enough!
The NCF juck down revelers with a whopping 13 hour jump and 8 hour wait that ended in darkness and jumpers in distress. Then they put their hands up, rolled their batties and told us that it was the best Kadooment ever.
The Savvy Brother Kinch getting juck down and juck out of Bay Street. Now he has to wuk up in a renovated building to make sure it gets back to its pop down state. Watch and see, time will tell that somebody else has a Mark out on that spot for their own wuk up party.
The DLP jucking down themselves with two old goats, a wannabe and a neophyte…none of who ever really know how to wuk up.
65 influencers from overseas and many other places got to come juck and wuk up with free airfare, hotel, costume and meals.
Over at the QEH patients getting wuk up on for 2-3 days while they wait to get their much needed jucks
Local media getting juck into blindness ’cause it seems like every big story nowadays we have to hear from international media first!
Banks wukking up on clients with fees galore, impossible criteria for lending and no hope for small businesses
Nurses had to stop wuk to juck the powers that be to fix what needed to be fixed forever!
Poor Caswell. He know how to wuk up for the right cause but he doesn’t have enough to juk hard enough nowadays.
And of course, fete promoters wuk up all the way to the same banks with $300 “all inclusives” some of which were clearly NOT inclusive!
As Lil Rick sang with his #1 partner by his side the other night, “I don’t give a #@$%%”
@Observing
Your several observations would be hilarious if for the most part they were not true.
Well we should be grateful that the crap is over and done with.
Let ’em eat cake. For 10 long years they sat around while allowing the inept to run amok. To the blind it was obvious that the DLP was incapable of governing yet they got a 2nd term. 10 years. DLP clearly knew nothing about ECONOMICS other than the ‘fact’ that the trough had no lid. Let ’em eat cake.
I was planning to watch the discussion on the NIS on CBC last night until I discovered who the participants were: The Minister (Jordan); The Deputy Chair of the NIS (Adams); The Director of the NIS (Tudor) and a fourth individual whose name I can’t recall but I think he is an actuary who worked on the proposed changes.
Naturally I found other things to do
Was CBC guilty of “jucking” out viewers eyes?
@Sargeant
Probably was Serek Osbourne the lead actuary out of a Bahamian based company contracted by NIS.
@David
Yes, it was David Osbourne.
How on Earth can you have a legitimate discussion on the changes when the people responsible for them made up the panel?
CBC was really blowing smoke up peoples butt or they don’t give a $%#@.
The objective was more a public service exercise, to socialize proposed changes. We have been seeing similar activity in the press and government portals.
@enuff
Didn’t the BU intelligentsia warned you about the NIS going back too many years?