Wuk up and jucks left right and center!

Submitted by Observing

Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour Jens Thraenhart, former CEO of BTMI Allan Kinch of Savvy on the Bay Carol Roberts, CEO of the NCF Dr. David Estwick, vying for the DLP presidency Richard Sealy, running for the office of DLP president Ryan Walters running for the office of president of the DLP Minister of Health Dr. Jerome Walcott, Senator

Now that the crop over dust has settled it is clear that we were always in the wukking and jucking season. Videos and photos all over social media shows the old, young, black, white, slim, fat, rich and poor jucking down the place and wukking up like mad.



And, as if on cue, we the people continue to bend over and tek these jucks sometimes without even looking back to see who the owner of the banana is.



We get juck down with a change to NIS. Now the big boss begging for everyone to come on board after the fact.



The BTMI CEO get juck all the way cross the ocean over to Africa. Guess he couldn’t wuk up good enough!



The NCF juck down revelers with a whopping 13 hour jump and 8 hour wait that ended in darkness and jumpers in distress. Then they put their hands up, rolled their batties and told us that it was the best Kadooment ever.





The Savvy Brother Kinch getting juck down and juck out of Bay Street. Now he has to wuk up in a renovated building to make sure it gets back to its pop down state. Watch and see, time will tell that somebody else has a Mark out on that spot for their own wuk up party.



The DLP jucking down themselves with two old goats, a wannabe and a neophyte…none of who ever really know how to wuk up.



65 influencers from overseas and many other places got to come juck and wuk up with free airfare, hotel, costume and meals.



Over at the QEH patients getting wuk up on for 2-3 days while they wait to get their much needed jucks



Local media getting juck into blindness ’cause it seems like every big story nowadays we have to hear from international media first!



Banks wukking up on clients with fees galore, impossible criteria for lending and no hope for small businesses



Nurses had to stop wuk to juck the powers that be to fix what needed to be fixed forever!



Poor Caswell. He know how to wuk up for the right cause but he doesn’t have enough to juk hard enough nowadays.



And of course, fete promoters wuk up all the way to the same banks with $300 “all inclusives” some of which were clearly NOT inclusive!



As Lil Rick sang with his #1 partner by his side the other night, “I don’t give a #@$%%”



