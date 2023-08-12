Africa under attack

Too many African countries under performing. Professor Lumumba exposes the Trojan horses operating in Africa.
The blogmaster found the presentation posted by Professor Lumumba enlightening. The similarities between the struggles of many African countries and the Caribbean are striking.
David, was reading a news report that Hatians are becoming fed up of the armed gangs that have been terrorising villages, and have decided to form vigilante groups, which are hunting and killing gang members. Police held some men who raid a village. Armed villagers intervened, took the men from the police, after which they killed and burned them.