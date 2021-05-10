Who in the World Respects Black People?
Submitted by JS Demba for AFRICAN HERITAGE UNIVERSE
Why pick on China?
Who in the world respects Black people?
The English? No!
The French? No!
The Americans? No!
Germans? No!
Canadians? No!
Ukrainians? No!
Australians? No!
Filipinos? No!
Russians? No!
Arabs? No!
Anyone? No!
Blacks? Certainly not!!!
Quite apart from the fact that “Black” and “White” are artificial constructs based on bogus premises and stupid stereotypes (which distort our existential authenticity as much as it does theirs) the simple truth is: all we have to do is respect ourselves. REPEAT: ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS RESPECT OURSELVES!
Respecting ourselves, truly respecting ourselves (not a stand-alone phenomenon, but one that is accompanied by self-esteem, self-belief, self-validation, self-actualization and, most importantly, self-love) is a mammoth undertaking for any people who have had a comparable history to ours. This turn of phrase is laughable for its emptiness, since no others have; not by a long shot. In short, nothing to compare! The task at hand is uniquely ours. The task at hand is two-fold. One. Demand & collect trillions of dollars in reparations from Arabia & the West for 14 centuries of material enslavement. Two. Regain our rightful minds. This task is to effect our own rebirth and cease to be what Professor Thomas has aptly termed natally alienated and morally imbecilic. Admittedly, this is no easy task. One generation of enslavement is bad enough. Fourteen centuries of inter-generational dehumanization is deadly. But rise from the dead, we must!
To every poison there is an antidote. Ours likely exists in our midst, hiding in plain sight. In fact our problem is not one of discovery but legitimization. Legit # 1: recognizing that we have a problem in the first place. Legit # 2: desiring its resolution. Legit # 3: actually taking the medicine. This is what we owe ourselves, our Ancestors and our children’s children. Yes, we owe it to ourselves! (What they owe us is trillions in reparations). It is entirely likely that a handful among us have undergone this process and effected our rebirth. Speaking personally, we know of only a few; a precious few. And, at the very top of this very short list stands such luminaries as Mirambo, Nzinga, Sandy, Rodney, Azikiwe, Kaunda, L’overture, Hypatia, Nkrumah, Lumumba, Imhotep, Toure, Shaka, Diop, Nyerere, Garvey, Zumbi dos Palmares, Jomo Kenyatta, av gbhnd, hiding in plain sight from most of our blinkered plant-African brothers and sisters, Molefe Kete Asante. Thank you Molefe and your illustrious associates for swelling our Ancestors’ chests with pride! Thank you, thank you, thank you!So, let’s not pick on the Chinese or any other group. Let us simply respect ourselves, truly respect ourselves and be the self-validating people God intended us to be. This must be the basis upon which we relate to ourselves. And this, in turn, is the only basis upon which we should countenance transactions with others; be they large or small, friendly or hostile, material or spiritual.
NM5. Ashe!
Non-Black people who live in multi-culti places and mix with black people as friends and know their families, parents and children and grandchildren relate to blacks as humans will show respect which is reciprocated back. After a while you don’t even notice their afros or dreads and just see them as individual people with names and life stories
One school of thought is there are no such things as victims – people chose to be allowed to be victims who are abused by others
Here is an asana dhyana meditation prep and breathing practise to get inside yourself to find your true soul and inner bliss
LikeLike
NEWSFLASH!!…Chinese are among that group who have the least respect, and it’s all self-inflicted because:
African/Black people DO NOT RESPECT their roots, culture, LOST identities, ancestors, ancestry, selves, each other, they show that disrespect and wear it as a PROUD BADGE every day,
don’t respect their natural skin tone, natural hair, glorious history, education, NOTHING;
don’t want to hear the TRUTH about what happened before, what has been ACCURATELY PROSPHESIED and WHAT WILL HAPPEN AGAIN;
hold their captors and those who STEAL FROM THEM DAILY in high esteem instead of stripping them naked and destroying their arrogance;
strip your dirty leaders to the bone instead of voting them in and listening to their daily diet of lies and putting them on a pedestal instead of knocking them down to the ground where they belong;
don’t respect African head dress, clothing or colors, that self-hate is so despicable that people are shocked that people can hate themselves to that degree, your leaders are RESPONSIBLE FOR THAT and so ARE YOU, particularly in the last 30 years…ya can only blame colonialists for so much and their blame goes way above and beyond that at a level that self-hating Black people will never grasp….but these low levels and instances of hating what should be embraced to reverse the damage is self-revealing and easily recognized by EVERYONE because it’s so REPUGNANT and no one admires it;
no one will like you if you are that gullible as the only group who IS that self-defeating and self-destructive;
no one respects FOOLS who embrace every culture that HATES THEM and don’t embrace their own;
at some point everyone will stop pointing out these truths to you and leave you to sink into oblivion and try to save the young only.
LikeLike
@ et al
Note that the writer mentions Rodney and Garvey. We need our children from very young to be exposed to such progressive thinkers/ writers.
It’s actually very embarrassing to read people on a blog so inflamed about what is happening with unemployment worldwide rather than how we can solve it in Brittons Hill, Bayville, St Joseph , St Lucy etc.
How can there be ever a vision if we see ourselves constantly needing guidance and hands out from others who are actually no better than us.
Education is needed not defeatism !
LikeLike
@William
The problem with you William is that your localize everything without realizing we exist in a global space that all decisions and activities are interdependent. You do not exist in a fish bowl so be embarrassed until you surrender to the mortal coil.
LikeLike
Blogmaster…you keep going down the wrong road, you are not seen as part of any global anything, you will be SHOCKED at what ya are actually seen as…..Pacha has tried to warn you, no disrespect, but it is the reality.
..it all HAS TO START AT HOME with the ACCEPTANCE of our ancestors, GARVEY, KING, MARLEY, NKHRUMA etc, they left MESSAGES for us that Black people CHOOSE TO IGNORE…..all groups EMBRACE their ancestors, all except the African descended particularly those in Barbados who have NO IDENTITY, NO CULTURE, NOTHING…that is why they are SEEN AS SLAVES STILL…
Start at home, i see muslims walking around on the island in what they consider their cultural dress, and every Black person shows them reverence…i don’t recognize their culture for the simple fact that they hate and don’t recognize African culture, all the tiny groups of minority parasites on the island are like that….but Black people embrace them and hate the sight of their own…..and your wicked anti-African leaders bow, scrape and accept other cultures but NOT AFRICAN which is theirs….they REFUSE to encourage any of it period…..that is the TRUE definition of a slave society.
William…am giving it a last gasp try….Pacha and others gave up long time, at some point i will abandon it too…they want to be something that IS NOT REAL…there are only so many ways to tell them..
LikeLike
“You do not exist in a fish bowl so be embarrassed until you surrender to the mortal coil.”
What colour is a black person’s spirit or soul when they pass on to the heavens
inside people are the same and skin is one superficial level of a person’s being
the narrative that colour of complexion determines a person’s character is as old as the discovery of Americas and genocide
LikeLike
Am trying this one more time.
“Neo-colonialism is based upon the principle of breaking up former large united colonial territories into a number of small non-viable States which are incapable of independent development and must rely upon the former imperial power for defence and even internal security. Their economic and financial systems are linked, as in colonial days, with those of the former colonial ruler.” Nkhruma
This only works admirably, but not to the benefit of ANYONE BLACK, AND if there are no internal or external shocks, deliberate or unavoidable.
LikeLike
“…i don’t recognize their culture for the simple fact that they hate and don’t recognize African culture”
If you ever reach Africa you may be surprised to see black muslims and mosques and brown muslims too they don’t even see colour like the West as Malcolm X said
LikeLike
So when Mia is running up and down the place begging to sit on this and that international chair to fool yardfowls and Slaves and impress bribers racists and thieves in Barbados…she might as well be invisible…public nuisance.
LikeLike
kiki….I am still speaking of Barbados…when it reaches the level of muslims in Africa, you will see the narrative change, many countries in Africa are predominantly muslim from THOUSANDS OF YEARS AGO,…not the same as indian muslims in Barbados..
LikeLike
what colour were the prophets
LikeLike