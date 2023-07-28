Prussians, arm yourself and come!

From all reports a Mia Mottley government is intent on transforming the education system in Barbados. Although we have observed tweaks on the fringes meant to make the educational experience relevant in a modern global space, we continue to lag in the preparation of Barbadians to be relevant for the global market. More importantly, on the domestic front, we struggle to maintain a quality standard of living for citizens now and the foreseeable future. Local entrepreneurship attracts nothing more than lip service with successfully run locally owned businesses nothing more than a memory, many sold or defunct.
The one minute video questions if the model of education inherited and used by many countries including Barbados is fit for purpose. Feel free to send comments on how we can reform education to the Ministry of Education c/o Minister Kay McConney.
Oh Lordie! Jordan Peterson! A madman who occasionally “got he own sense”.
Pacha, William, TLSN…they always need someone else to tell them what we have been saying since we were children…..lol…am now 65 and knew it since 12 years old..
Generations lost to useless mis and undereducated losers/politicians misleading mis and undereducated populations…
Should they laugh or cry.
The gentleman is correct. But offers no solution.
The REAL challenge is to determine what SHOULD be an effective education.
To do that, we would need to understand the ultimate PURPOSE of life on Earth, and the factors that determine what represents ‘success’ from THAT perspective.
Failing this, the best that we can do is to configure a system to meet immediate, often misguided, needs … such as producing soldiers (as did the Prussians), or to produce obedient plantation slaves…
..or to create a female ‘graduate in every home’, .. to work for the foreign ‘investors’ that our successive governments have gone after to replace the old absentee plantation owners.
When you have NO IDEA where you are going, drawing a route map HAS to be a major challenge.
@Bush Tea
According to you the gentleman is correct which means global leaders including Barbados have gotten it wrong?
And it all rolls right back to NOT KNOWING WHERE YOU CAME FROM …since they want to learn nothing sbout Afrikan ancestry, heritage, education, languages etc…so will NEVER have any idea WHERE you are headed or HOW to get there..
….and with loser politicians only interested in sucking up to, finding and courting the next slave master in line, cause their miseducation allows for NOTHING ELSE…therefore, ya will NEVER GET THERE…
Everything has finally come FULL CIRCLE…..shen.
Ntr….Pacha…
…..which means global leaders including Barbados have gotten it wrong?
Without ANY DOUBT WHATSOEVER Boss!!
The results speak for themselves….globally!
A few have managed to produce the short term ‘soldiers’ that they wanted, in order to achieve their misguided materialistic ends. Also we have managed to produce a class of subservient brass bowls who are known to be ‘willing and submissive workers’ ..for the foreign masters invited here to bribe our leaders.
In TRUE educational terms, that leads to a genuinely successful LIFE however, we do not even know that we do not know….
@Bush Tea
Accepting your view and the fact we are a global community, is it that Barbados and Barbadians could have separated itself from the global ecosystem it some way to be a model (a star in the East) for the world to follow?
@Bush Tea
What has that unit headed by your good friend Ismay Denny been up to?
What am not getting is WHY must anyone offer up any solutions to this degraded shitshow…KNOWING it will be twisted into puke worthy corruption to achieve the same go nowhere slave plantation agendas….because that’s ALL THEY KNOW…
Why offer solutions when MILLIONS OF OTHER AFRIKANS across the Caribbean, the wider diaspora….and the AFRIKAN CONTINENT KNOW what must be done and spent the larger part of 17 years DOING IT..finally doing the right things ..because they/weee know NOTHING ELSE WILL WORK..
We know not who this is
But if it is Peterson he is a sophisticated White supremacist.
No different than Tucker Carlson.
These are the continuing chronic mistakes the lovers of Whiteness present over and over again.
Even when the ultimate source of deep knowledge, not White pig food as Socrates called it that is Western education, lies within our own history.
The question therefore is how many iterations of Whiteness must we traverse before we get back to a world absent of Whiteness.
The world of the Twa-Anu which is the foundation of everything.
Those who continue to seek succour in Whiteness, under any device, shall remain lost and eternally cut off from self.
Maybe this is the goal of the elites. A bunch of Christianized cunts all!
A vacuous nation.
“The world of the Twa-Anu which is the foundation of everything.”
I published a whole article on this in Kush Quarterly’s last issue, that am sure will go right over their heads..
“Those who continue to seek succour in Whiteness, under any device, shall remain lost and eternally cut off from self.”
Even worse and more frightening, scary prospect…they want the eternally undereducated to mislead our world into slaveminded OBLIVION….although weee know what to do…..and they dont even know WHAT THEY DONT KNOW….trying to create another Paris repeat…worldstage FLOP…they learned nothing from the first one.
Am just happy weeee reached the stage they can get nothing from us in that regard outside of what is published on my sites…
Yes Waru
You are the One
Who is correct!