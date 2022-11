Pollster and FORMER Brasstacks Moderator Peter Wickham Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw Minister of Education Kay McConney

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is on leave until November 3, 2022 and the public – despite offering strident dissatisfaction about the colossal muck up at the Ministry of Education arising from the infamous IDB Science Test – not a single person has been terminated for such a fatal mistake. The only casualty appears to be Peter Wickham.

