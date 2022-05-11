Leaders in Education Under Review

Submitted by Paula Sealy

From Santia Bradshaw to Kay McConney, Dr. Karen Best to Joy Adamson to Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, June Chandler to Sandra Phillips to Janet Phillips to Betty Alleyne-Headley, to Dr. Idamay Denny, women have controlled education since 2018. It has become all but their exclusive domain. With a few male principals the message may be that educational leadership is really not for men. When the new deputy principals of secondary schools and principals of secondary and primary schools are announced it will be interesting.

Where do our young men as students and teachers in the education system turn to see role models?

We continue to see our young men regress in education and in society. As they fall behind little is being done at the policy level to avert the social and familial crises which will inevitably befall Barbados as educational leadership is monopolised more and more by women.

Without the establishment listening to the men and women teaching in the schools who experience, know and comprehend the issues, identifying the real issues in education is a guessing game which is very costly to society. Developing solutions in the comedy of education reform is as thoughtful as NAPSAC promoting a healthy lifestyle to primary school students but accepting sponsorship from Chefette when high fat, high sugar and high salt content in foods are known to contribute to childhood obesity. The NSC and BUT cannot be serious as the organisers of NAPSAC.