CAHILL Reincarnated?

Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy This is the same WTE plant that is the subject of that town planning notice. $16.6 M of network upgrades to accommodate the energy from the WTE plant. That Feed In Tariff was privately negotiated. Not approved by the FTC as the law requires. Not by a public process anyway. BU Commenter

The following was posted as received by Barbados Underground. Is this another example a Barbados government operating by stealth to implement a project without exhaustive and TRANSPARENT consultation with citizens of Barbados? The irony is that the botched Cahill Barbados project piloted by the late Minister of Energy Denis Lowe helped the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to gain popularity in the country. Now that the ghost of Cahill has appeared, what does it bode for the BLP and citizens of Barbados? In the words of a popular song, Time will tell.

Like this: Like Loading...