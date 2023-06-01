Finding My Mind

I noticed the decline about one year ago. I first had difficulty remembering things that I had routinely needed to recall every month – then every week – then every day. Fortunately, I was functional because while I could not recall the information, I still knew where to find it.
I was not ready for dementia. I tried to determine what I had done wrong to bring it on. Was it the effort of doing a Doctorate in Structural Engineering that permanently exhausted my brain? Was it how I slept that put too much pressure on my brain? Researching the subject did not help – so I accepted my fate and prepared to retire after my contracts were completed.
HEAVY METALS
On 15 December 2022, I read a US Consumer Report article on the high levels of cadmium and lead in dark chocolate [1]. For years I had been habitually eating dark chocolate every night before I went to bed. The cadmium level in the brand that I ate was safe, but the lead level was about 1.7 times the maximum allowed in California.
High levels of these heavy metals were associated with memory loss and a host of other ailments. Was this the reason? I did not know, but I stopped eating dark chocolate immediately. Then I purchased the two brands of dark chocolate that I normally ate and had them tested for cadmium and lead. I received the results on 13 Jan 2023.
THE GREAT REVEAL
The Cadmium results were safe for one brand and slightly above the maximum allowed in California for the other. However, the lead levels were gravely concerning. In one brand, the lead levels were five times the maximum safe level allowed in California – in the other brand it was a shocking ten times. This seems to indicate that what is sold in Barbados is not what is sold in the US. For whatever reason, we seem to be getting very dangerous batches.
Was eating dark chocolate the cause of my memory loss? I decided to monitor the effects of abstaining. Five months later, after eating no dark chocolate for the past five months, my memory has gradually returned to about 90% of what it was before I noticed the decline – so, I do not plan to retire anytime soon.
LOOKING OUT FOR YOURSELF
Since we do not have active consumer organisations in Barbados, we need to look out for ourselves – no one is coming to save us. If you are having memory loss and you are not aged, then analyse a list what you normally eat and make the relevant changes. For example, consider eating food with life in itself – like fruits and vegetables. Try drinking water, and exercising until you sweat.
Realising that you are losing your memory can be a terrifying experience. However, it is better to have it come on gradually so that you may make the necessary preparations for your long-term care. I am very fortunate that I found the reason for my condition and made the change that reversed it. Based on my experience, if you think that you are losing your mind – you may find it again.
Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
[1] Loria, K. 2022. Lead and Cadmium Could Be in Your Dark Chocolate. Consumer Reports.
Yes, these have been shown to have an association, especially amongst children within lower IQ ranges.
But sugars of all kinds, insulin resistence, are more highly associated.
Starvation is the best medicine! One meal daily (OMAD).
When we say one meal, it means precisely that. No snacks at all. No chocolates before bed to trigger an insulin response, one meal a day when Ra is at Her apex. Bedtime eating is the worst of all unless digestión could happen in 10 minutes through a yogic recepción position – nameskar.
Fasting (water) for five days straight every month. Learning to die is the most beautiful of all.
Making the body fat adapted. Able be use ketones instead of sugar. Engage self-eating or autophagy.
A mind is overloaded with many runaway thoughts
(called the monkey mind).
Relax and still or empty your mind with meditation practice and exercise like walking yoga qigong taichi movement areobics.
Killing the fight-or-flight response engages the calming parasympathetic state.
What does the parasympathetic nervous system do? Your parasympathetic nervous system’s job is usually to relax or reduce your body’s activities. Because of the signals it carries, the rhyming phrases “rest and digest” or “feed and breed” are easy ways to remember what your parasympathetic nervous system does.
There are a gazillion youtube videos to research which provides cues which you may understand immediately or may take months or years for it to become experiential knowledge and expertise along the path from beginner to intermediate advanced teacher master grandmaster
It takes time for exercise practice to become a part of rewiring your brain and subconscious mind and mind-body. Some of the concepts may seem esoteric but where your mind goes your energy goes and if you believe it will work it will. Take in the information with an open mind. The practices have been in the East for thousands of years and Western science and medicine is still catching up and proving it true.
GRENVILLE DOES THIS EXPLAIN WHY YOU WRITE SO MUCH DOO DOO
Grenville, accept this is just one more changing scene of life and relax.
You can’t do much about the dark chocolate you have consumed up to now so don’t beat up on yourself.
Just keep your eyes on the prize!!
Alot of what we cling to in our minds is just clutter.
Well, just plug me in just like I was Eddie Harris
You’re eating crazy cheese like you would think I’m from Paris
You know I get fly, you think I get high
You know that I’m gone and I’m-a tell you all why
So tell me who are you dissing, maybe I’m missing
The reason that you’re smilin’ or wildin’, so listen
In my head, I just want to take ’em down
Imagination set loose and I’m gonna shake ’em down
I’ve got depth of perception in my text, y’all
I get props at my mention cause I vex, y’all
So, so what’cha, what’cha, what’cha want? (what’cha want?)
I get so funny with my money that you flaunt
I said, “Where’d you get your information from” huh?
You think that you can front when revelation comes?
(Yeah, you can’t front on that)
But like a dream I’m flowing without no stopping
Sweeter than a cherry pie with Reddi-wip topping
From mic to mic, kickin’ it wall to wall
Well, I’ll be calling out to people like a casting call
Ah, well, it’s wack when you’re jacked in the back of my ride
With your know, with your flow, when you’re out getting by
Believe me, what you see is what you get
And you see me, I’m comin’ off as you can bet
Well I think I’m losing my mind, this time
This time I’m losing my mind, that’s right
Said I think I’m losing my mind, this time
This time, I’m losing my mind
But little do you know about something that I talk about
I’m tired of driving, it’s due time that I walkabout
But in the meantime, I’m wise to the demise
I’ve got eyes in the back of my head so I realize
Well, I’m Dr. Spock, I’m here to rock, y’all
I want you off the wall, if you’re playing the wall
I said what’cha, what’cha, what’cha want? (what’cha want?)
I said what’cha, what’cha, what’cha want? (what’cha want?)
The Sentis Brain Animation Series
A Close One The Other Day
A couple of weeks ago or was it three or four, I went to withdraw some cash with my debit card but couldn’t remember the 4 digit PIN code and got it wrong twice. I finally remembered the correct number on my third attempt which was the last chance before 3 strikes and the bank stopped the card to send a new PIN number.
Where is Waru!
Waru gone ………… all gone!
To find one’s mind
While it was wid thee
The Kalahari Bushman
Or
The Most Honourable Twa should have been found, long time ago
Connection that Mind to This One.
Travelling 250,000 years on this plane.
Within a oneness of the mind of Twa.