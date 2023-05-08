Barbadians prefer to eat junk

We are a society that has become reliant on government for everything under the sun. While the government cannot be excused from its governance responsibilities, a civil society by definition is “considered as a community of citizens linked by common interests and collective activity“.
What is wrong with as many households as possible prioritizing kitchen gardens in pots, pans, replace lawns etc. Instead, we have allowed ourselves to become intoxicated with the easy lifestyle of sourcing too many food items from the shelves of a retail outlet whether local or international, Chefette, KFC and several others spring to mind.
We are a nation with a growing reputation as being the NCD capital of the region, some suggest the world. Shouldn’t this be enough of a motivation for Barbadians to take responsibility for making the best decisions to practice healthy living? We have the situation in Barbados where outlets selling food are under no obligation to procure quality produce or communicate nutrition content to the public. More important is the fact the majority of Barbadian consumers seem to give a damn. If as individuals we are not motivated to do whatever it takes to protect our health, we deserve to suffer the consequences.
In related news the Lears Land Use Project seems to be a step in the right direction.
Indeed, what does a says about a culture which courageously lurches to the horrors of the metabolic syndrome diseases – amputations etc.
But lacks any courage at all when it comes to the resistance against cultural impositions from the clear enemies of Afrikan people.
We have to get rid of the mentality of the compradores.
With the wholesale acceptance of wokeism and everything else the West has to sell.
Maybe Lenin’s treatment of this social deviation amongst the Bolshevists will give space to find self.
And a determination to even serve for economic experimentation with ‘mission Barbados’
The appetite for foolish food will be going nowhere soon.
A terrible and deliberate, maliciously perpetrated mess…all for self gain…
…hopefully the health issues can be reversed once people are willing, if not, more amputations and early deaths…
The corruption is a whole other double headed monster that must be routed out, decapitated and permanently destroyed along with its backward perpetrators…
what a load of rubbish!
what is foolish food?
What ever you eat or drink (carbohydrates, fats, proteins or alcohol) is metabolized in the liver to ACETYL CO ENZYME A !
ACETYL CO ENZYME A IS THE PRECURSOR OF FATTY ACIDS , AND FAT
ACETYL CO ENZYME A IS THE PRECURSOR OF CHOLESTEROL WHICH IS REQUIRED TO MAKE VITAMIN D. CO ENZYME Q, AS WELL AS ALL THE STEROID HORMONES SUCH AS THE SALT AND SEX HORMONES
DEFINE the metabolic syndrome diseases AND INDICATE THIER AETIOLOGY AND PATHO-PHYSIOLOGY
DO COME AND PROVIDE ME WITH SOME MIRTH