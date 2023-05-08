Barbadians prefer to eat junk

We are a society that has become reliant on government for everything under the sun. While the government cannot be excused from its governance responsibilities, a civil society by definition is “considered as a community of citizens linked by common interests and collective activity“.

What is wrong with as many households as possible prioritizing kitchen gardens in pots, pans, replace lawns etc. Instead, we have allowed ourselves to become intoxicated with the easy lifestyle of sourcing too many food items from the shelves of a retail outlet whether local or international, Chefette, KFC and several others spring to mind.

Credit to Bentley

We are a nation with a growing reputation as being the NCD capital of the region, some suggest the world. Shouldn’t this be enough of a motivation for Barbadians to take responsibility for making the best decisions to practice healthy living? We have the situation in Barbados where outlets selling food are under no obligation to procure quality produce or communicate nutrition content to the public. More important is the fact the majority of Barbadian consumers seem to give a damn. If as individuals we are not motivated to do whatever it takes to protect our health, we deserve to suffer the consequences.

In related news the Lears Land Use Project seems to be a step in the right direction.

Like this: Like Loading...