Reform a MUST to survive in this world

The Science and Technology Festival is currently taking place on the grounds of UWI, Cave Hill under the Graduation tent, it ends today (18th March 2023). The festival is being organized by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Smart Technology and the Faculty of Science and Technology at Cave Hill.

It is a good idea for parents and guardians to expose children to the event anticipating where global demands for skills is headed. For details of the event see the Ministry’s Facebook Page. The event is showcasing the innovation and inventions of Barbadian students up to University level’

A reminder for the doubters – Harrison College’s robotics team won the Platinum Award at the Caribbean Science Foundation STEM Olympiad. See the Instagram page which displays work Barbadians can be justly proud. A couple of years ago Coding and Robotics programs were introduced into the school curriculum and students were encouraged to form robotics clubs in schools. From all reports Harrison College and the Alleyne School specifically have made some of the greatest strides in these disciplines, with the other schools picking up interest.

This Alleyne School teacher proudly gives an update on the progress made by his robotics class – If Barbados is to transform, it MUST improve in the area of innovation and investment in technology. However we spin it, these are two key areas future and sustainable economic development will depend. We need to adopt technology and innovation in agriculture, life sciences, software engineering. manufacturing, sports, music – the lot.

The blogmaster adds to the call we MUST advance reform in immigration and education reform, two areas the government and stakeholders need to get done. Reducing the need for immigration reform to xenophobic and jingoistic nonsense is to simplify the issue. If we do not, these are two structural problems that will hinder sustained economic development and growth. Given where Barbados is perched on the HDI- albeit falling in recent years- the question is how do we continue to support a lifestyle Barbadians have become accustomed. The Education Reform Commission is promised in a few weeks time, another commission but an important one in the scheme of things.

