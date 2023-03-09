OBESITY a big Problem Posted on March 9, 2023 by David Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetTelegramPrintShare on TumblrMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
Only the unavoidable results of a diet consisting of things like bonavist and rice, grains, nuff meat, nuff sugar, and sugary foods, “vegetable” oils, etc. A toxic mix from which the metabolic syndrome wider range of diseases become unavoidable. If the country can’t transform this and prefers “sweet food”, according to OSA, these are the wages. A normalcy which includes the burden of NCDs, Barbados as the amputation capital of the world and the warehousing of old people as copied from the Americans.
What is development? If we can’t fix this, then nothing can be!
Last week I was near a cashier checkout and saw a lady weighing in excess of 250lb. In her basket consisted of more than 50% of snacks, carbonated beverages and many box juices . No chicken was seen but lamb chops with bill in excess of $100.
I deliberately did not suggest vegetables. If I am to speak or push the purchase of vegetables I first have to be convinced they are first free from harmful chemical residue as no testing takings place of vegetables.
A big obese lie is perpetuated that it’s expensive to eat healthy.
Perhaps, the focus should be on explaining how to shop for healthy items.
Again, why do persons opt to add the corrosive pot salt aka sodium chloride to meals when our diets are so rich with processed foods.
Our sedentary lifestyles thanks to Netflix and social media does not help.
Doctors will not survive financially if the population makes healthy choices. Only yesterday a friend told me of a situation where a doctor performed surgery to his late wife, knowing full well it was useless from scans and diagnosis, only to charge high fees then acting surprised disease had spread.
Many deliberately make money from problems of humanity by offering solutions. No problems to solve means no money to be earned.
THE BIGGER THE PROBLEM TO SOLVE THE BIGGER THE FINANCIAL REWARD!
It’s therefore always imperative to always hear what is not said and see what is not shown or obvious.
It is possibly hormonal birth control that is behind (no pun intended) the obesity pandemic!!
The problem is a global one.
In Barbados, women are twice as likely to be obese than men and guess what, not only is there an obesity issue in Barbados, but we suddenly realise our population is collapsing and we need 185,000 more people.
Most countries are similar.
Check this interview which I put up in another blog.
https://youtu.be/xpoUl1MzTq4?t=3
@John, have you visited the continent of Africa and seen the percentage of obese in comparison to North America or Europe? I posit from my visit to Africa and the so called first world countries, despite my opinion is biased, it’s what we consume daily and lethargic lives many live.
Kammie
Lethargy is connected to hormones!!
Listen to the interview, its complicated.
A woman has to explain it!!
Look at birth rates in Africa.
Only 30% of women in Africa use any form of birth control.
More would if it was available.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2019-07-21/ty-article-magazine/.premium/less-and-less-women-are-taking-the-pill-and-for-a-good-reason/0000017f-e164-d804-ad7f-f1fe40240000
How Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Make a Killing Off the Childhood Obesity Epidemic
Warren Buffett’s vertically integrated investments in the production of high fructose corn syrup — a key ingredient in highly processed foods and contributor to obesity in kids — generates massive profits for himself and Bill Gates.
By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
Childhood obesity rates could double among boys and increase by 125% among girls by 2035, according to a new global report by the World Obesity Federation.
In the U.S., childhood obesity rates tripled in the past three decades, increasing kids’ risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses.
A report last month by The Hill cited multiple contributors to the obesity epidemic, including too much screen time, lack of access to healthy food and socioeconomic factors. Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals is also known to play a big role in childhood obesity, studies show.
So, while billionaire philanthropists like Buffett and Gates finance media coverage that celebrates them for bankrolling public health initiatives and paints their critics as conspiracy theorists, they continue to make massive profits off the destruction of the food system — and the corresponding destruction of public health.
Obesity makes kids sicker — pandemic lockdowns made kids more obese
Gates and Buffett profited massively from the COVID-19 pandemic because they “bet on Big Pharma” to yield major profits from vaccines.
But the pandemic they profited from was made worse by the obesity epidemic their investments in corn syrup helped drive, according to numerous studies.
Medicalization of obesity market will generate massive growth for Big Pharma
In January, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued controversial new clinical guidelines — its first update in 15 years — for treating childhood obesity that recommend prescribing weight loss drugs for children as young as 8 years old,
As The Defender reported in August 2022, as obesity rates rise — in children and adults — Big Pharma can expect windfall profits, creating a new node in the HFCS supply chain.
