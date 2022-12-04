What are we doing about importation of drugs, guns and violent crime?

BU Murder Tracker

Another three weeks to finish 2022 and the murder on the weekend pushes the year to date recorded number of murders to 41 which equals 2020. The state of violent crime in Barbados in recent years brings the 48 murders recorded in 2019 into play. Of deep concern to the blogmaster is the inability of the leadership in the country to effectively address the problem.

Last week the blogmaster read about 140 murders recorded by The Bahamas and it is no secret Jamaica has been declaring state of emergencies as a measure to arrest the murder rate for over 50 years. The outlook does not look good for Barbados that we will be able to reduce the murder rate using regional trending as the basis of conclusion.

The scourge of drugs is generally accepted as feeding criminal activity in Barbados – specifically gun crime. Further, we have the untouchables operating in the shadows of society who pass as upright citizens responsible for financing the importation of drugs and guns. The blogmaster is sure, very sure there is collusion between various actors in the first, second and third sectors of Barbados. For some reason a video of then Opposition Leader Mia Mottley posing with certain characters come to mind. What are we doing?

We (the people) must speak up.

Luvvie Ajayi Jones isn’t afraid to speak her mind or to be the one dissenting voice in a crowd, and neither should you. “Your silence serves no one,” says the writer, activist and self-proclaimed professional troublemaker. In this bright, uplifting talk, Ajayi Jones shares three questions to ask yourself if you’re teetering on the edge of speaking up or quieting down — and encourages all of us to get a little more comfortable with being uncomfortable.



In order to attack crime in Barbados it calls for a combined, concerted effort from members of the society. The Barbados Police Force, Customs Department, Port Authority et al MUST work together to serve and protect Barbados. The squabbling between government agencies responsible for national security is a disgrace and must be stopped. It is an embarrassing reflection on the leadership of respective agencies.

In the same way the government managed the country under a state of emergency to respond to the health pandemic, isn’t there a strong enough reason to do the same to fight rising violent crime? Let us stop and search, erect mobile metal detectors and other non traditional measures to show we are serious about the crime situation. The time for business as usual tactics is long gone.

Opposition Leader Mia Mottley and… (2019)

See the latest murder analysis prepared by Amit @caribbeansignalcom.

Barbados Murder Statistics January to November 2022

27-year-old Roman Anthony Drayton, charged with the murder of 72-year-old Simeon ‘Jet Man’ Legall

There have been at least 39 murders in Barbados between January and November 2022 (up from 34 last month). My analysis is based solely on media reporting (at the time of this post various media outlets have the murder count at 40). The steps involved in the following analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.

For the latest raw numbers, please visit: murders.opendatabarbados.org.

