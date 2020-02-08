‘Contagion’ Effect – 43 Murders in TnT

Amit befitting the name of his website caribbeansignal.com has expanded monitoring of key events to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago. This is important surveillance for Barbados given Trinidad’s nexus to Barbados.

David, blogmaster

There have been at least 43 murders in Trinidad for the month of January. The data presented below was collected and compiled from the online editions of the following news sites: The Guardian, LoopTT, Express and Newsday. During the month of January, these websites were checked periodically and reports of murders were recorded.