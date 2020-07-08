Stemming the Murder Rate – June 2019 Versus June 2020

At June 30, 2019 the murder rate was 30.

At June 2020 the murder rate is 22.

Although simple analysis support a conclusion the 2020 murder rate will not hit the unprecedented number of 49 achieved in 2019, Barbadians must continue to be concerned we have been unable to influence the landscape to positively impact violent crime.

The blogmaster is concerned we have permitted the usual political rhetoric to overwhelm the national conversation. Why is the government not doting this. Why is Dale Marshall not being held accountable. Adriel Brathwaite was right. Obviously there is an important role for policymakers. Obvious;y there is an important role for the Police to efficiently enforce the laws. Obviously there is an important role for the Courts to deliver justice.

The role of parents in this blogmaster’s view has not been given sufficient focus. As a society how are we able to favourably influence delinquent households. What about households where parents do not exist? In other words – how do we strategise to tackle the problem of deviance at the root by adopting a holistic approach to the problem.

We may feel comfortable writing off 2019 as an aberration but realistically we know the causal factors have not changed. We have a problem that needs to be solved.