Stemming the Murder Rate – June 2019 Versus June 2020
At June 30, 2019 the murder rate was 30.
At June 2020 the murder rate is 22.
Although simple analysis support a conclusion the 2020 murder rate will not hit the unprecedented number of 49 achieved in 2019, Barbadians must continue to be concerned we have been unable to influence the landscape to positively impact violent crime.
The blogmaster is concerned we have permitted the usual political rhetoric to overwhelm the national conversation. Why is the government not doting this. Why is Dale Marshall not being held accountable. Adriel Brathwaite was right. Obviously there is an important role for policymakers. Obvious;y there is an important role for the Police to efficiently enforce the laws. Obviously there is an important role for the Courts to deliver justice.
The role of parents in this blogmaster’s view has not been given sufficient focus. As a society how are we able to favourably influence delinquent households. What about households where parents do not exist? In other words – how do we strategise to tackle the problem of deviance at the root by adopting a holistic approach to the problem.
We may feel comfortable writing off 2019 as an aberration but realistically we know the causal factors have not changed. We have a problem that needs to be solved.
@David
“Although simple analysis support a conclusion the 2020 murder rate will not hit the unprecedented number of 49 achieved in 2019, ”
SIMPLE is indeed is appropriate, 30 in 6 months simply would suggest 60 in 12 months, which to Wily is significantly more than 49. Barbados highly touted education system at work.
How do you sit down and compose such Unmitigated shy$e in one sitting?
“…Although simple analysis support a conclusion the 2020 murder rate will not hit the unprecedented number of 49 achieved in 2019, Barbadians must continue to be concerned we have been unable to influence the landscape to positively impact violent crime…”
How do you arrive at this conclusion?
You have a crystal ball?
The only reason the deaths have not exceeded last years deaths are because of Covid-19
That has been the worldwide experience
Nothing else!
And what is a delinquent family?
Is that something that arises when you elect an incompetent government which does nothing to enable realistic opportunities for it’s people and in fact tries to ensure that its 95% black population suffer?
Do you think that I’d I cant get a job LEGALLY dat I ent going do something illegal?
You got RH teachers at BCC showing me how to steal in my exams?
You got lawyers stealing client funds and de RH Prime Minister saying get a lawyer
You got other ministers stealing money and only getting lock up by external law courts while RH CLICO CRIMINALS free as shy$e
And you talking bout delinquent households?
But you keep talking your silliness it makes a good blog topic to attract hits.
AS SOON AS THE COVID LOCKDOWN IS OVER the death count going back up.
I Piece the Prophet so prophesy
Crass nonsense.
@Wily
The graphic is for 2019. Let us see if a label will prevent others from making your mistake.
Ooop, it is already has a label.
