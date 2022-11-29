Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources Santia Bradshaw

There is significant road remediation currently being undertaken in Barbados, when completed it is expected traffic congestion will ease on the highways and byways of Barbados. Add activity associated with celebrating Independence Day (Barbados National Day) and Christmas Day rapidly approaching, it explains the organized chaos on the roads every hour of the day.

If national productivity is defined as gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked i.e. the use of labour inputs better than just output per employee (www.oecd.org) one does not have to be Joseph Stiglitz to conclude there is a big national problem to be solved. Former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart once described the inconvenience caused by the poor state of local roads as a ‘transitory inconvenience’. Another one of those quotes that rival former Attorney General Maurice King’s ‘no gangs’ in Barbados. Ordinary people were thought at high school an efficient transportation system is an integral component to a performing economy.

They don’t behave as though they’ve never seen potholes in the roads in their lives, and they do not behave as though their societies are crime free. They understand the real world and in spite of the fact that from time to time you may have these inconveniences, which are really transitory inconveniences, the warmth and hospitality of the people of Barbados is what keeps them coming. Former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart

On a 21 miles long and 14 miles wide island what is being witnessed on the roads daily should be a source of embarrassment for our planners. Needless to say if locals are being negatively impacted, what about the visitor experience for a country over reliant on tourism?

What is frustrating is motorists left to negotiate the chaos without supervision. Where are the traffic cops and wardens missing from the bottleneck areas to assist with relieving the congestion and deterring some of the lawlessness? The mounting chaos on our roads is a reflection of inept management practiced by successive governments. This is no overnight ‘achievement’.

