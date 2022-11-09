A close race in the 2022 US midterm elections. The forecast was for a red wave given Biden’s unpopular rating. What does the possible outcome mean for the rest of the world?
Follow @nytimes.com
A close race in the 2022 US midterm elections. The forecast was for a red wave given Biden’s unpopular rating. What does the possible outcome mean for the rest of the world?
Follow @nytimes.com
Republican’s have corrupted Politics and Supreme Court Legal System with pseudo religious bullshit making woman bear children like slavery days.
Racism Populism offers nothing except White Scum everywhere.