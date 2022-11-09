US Midterm Elections is Close

Results as at 5AM (9/11/2022)

A close race in the 2022 US midterm elections. The forecast was for a red wave given Biden’s unpopular rating. What does the possible outcome mean for the rest of the world?

  1. Republican’s have corrupted Politics and Supreme Court Legal System with pseudo religious bullshit making woman bear children like slavery days.
    Racism Populism offers nothing except White Scum everywhere.

