Prime Minister Mia Mottley

November is recognised as the month those who lost lives in the First World War are honoured. Also, it is the month Barbados celebrates its independence from England on 30 November 1966. During this month the blogmaster will welcome our usually loquacious Prime Minister to take a pause from her international schedule to include what some in this forum consider important updates in her Independence Day message.

It seems to the blogmaster that in the last four years with the country lurching from from crisis to crisis and indicator on the misery index doing poorly, we have a people who need to get the mojo back. How do our leaders both political and other in civil society work to restore the confidence of a people?

A good place to begin is to make sure project 1, project 2, project 3, policy 1, policy 2, policy 3 are well researched with relevant information gathered to guarantee efficient implementation. During the process Barbadians – all groups in civil society – must be adequately consulted and treated with respect in the process.

Using the KISS principle (keep it simple stupid) Mottley and her large Cabinet need to mash breaks, identify two or three projects that can be implemented without the usual muck up and hopefully it will eliminate the opportunity for continuing discord in the country. Unfortunately we have become a polarised nation, the great man must be doing backflips in the great beyond.

Few things will tug at the sensibilities of Barbadians more than matters related to social security (NIS) and education. In November our government should make it a priority to address the two matters head on by sharing what is the high level plan to restructure the National Insurance Scheme, a relevant Education Plan including the political football 11+ AND Energy Plan. Now more than every in the country’s short history effective leadership at ALL levels of society is needed.

There is a reason billions have been invested to educate Barbadians. It isn’t an accident the individual considered the father of independence introduced a social security system and free secondary education. What is the legacy of politicians post 80s? What is the legacy of non government actors post 80s? Despite the enormous sums allocated to education we find ourselves battling a crisis of leadership at many level in Barbados. This subject matter has been discussed many times in this forum and unfortunately there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Almost all of what use to be our best businesses that symbolised the best of Barbados are owned by non Barbadians. The result is we have no control to be craftsmen of our fate. Is it too late to chart a new path? The blogmaster known to be an eternal optimist in the past shouted YES, these days the yes is muted.

A topic one can be prolix but it is not necessary. Our leaders in all areas of society have to find ways to fire the collective will of Barbadians. The public outcry to changing the name Independence Day to Barbados National Day- if for the wrong reasons in many cases – supports the view hope may spring eternal after all.

