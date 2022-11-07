November is recognised as the month those who lost lives in the First World War are honoured. Also, it is the month Barbados celebrates its independence from England on 30 November 1966. During this month the blogmaster will welcome our usually loquacious Prime Minister to take a pause from her international schedule to include what some in this forum consider important updates in her Independence Day message.
It seems to the blogmaster that in the last four years with the country lurching from from crisis to crisis and indicator on the misery index doing poorly, we have a people who need to get the mojo back. How do our leaders both political and other in civil society work to restore the confidence of a people?
A good place to begin is to make sure project 1, project 2, project 3, policy 1, policy 2, policy 3 are well researched with relevant information gathered to guarantee efficient implementation. During the process Barbadians – all groups in civil society – must be adequately consulted and treated with respect in the process.
Using the KISS principle (keep it simple stupid) Mottley and her large Cabinet need to mash breaks, identify two or three projects that can be implemented without the usual muck up and hopefully it will eliminate the opportunity for continuing discord in the country. Unfortunately we have become a polarised nation, the great man must be doing backflips in the great beyond.
Few things will tug at the sensibilities of Barbadians more than matters related to social security (NIS) and education. In November our government should make it a priority to address the two matters head on by sharing what is the high level plan to restructure the National Insurance Scheme, a relevant Education Plan including the political football 11+ AND Energy Plan. Now more than every in the country’s short history effective leadership at ALL levels of society is needed.
There is a reason billions have been invested to educate Barbadians. It isn’t an accident the individual considered the father of independence introduced a social security system and free secondary education. What is the legacy of politicians post 80s? What is the legacy of non government actors post 80s? Despite the enormous sums allocated to education we find ourselves battling a crisis of leadership at many level in Barbados. This subject matter has been discussed many times in this forum and unfortunately there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Almost all of what use to be our best businesses that symbolised the best of Barbados are owned by non Barbadians. The result is we have no control to be craftsmen of our fate. Is it too late to chart a new path? The blogmaster known to be an eternal optimist in the past shouted YES, these days the yes is muted.
A topic one can be prolix but it is not necessary. Our leaders in all areas of society have to find ways to fire the collective will of Barbadians. The public outcry to changing the name Independence Day to Barbados National Day- if for the wrong reasons in many cases – supports the view hope may spring eternal after all.
@ David,
Just saw your Prime Minister at the COP27 Climate Summit.
PM MIA looks elegantly. Prime Ministerial. lol
Education was never the key.
Why are NCD rates so high in an educated country.
Why do minorities and foreigners own all the major businesses in an educated country.
Why do seemingly simple problems persist in an educated country.
Why does a small educated country need so many ministries.
Education and intelligence are not synonymous.
We thought the shortcut to developing our collective intelligence was to throw money at education. The only time throwing money at something results in a complete change is with a upright red woman (and that only lasts for so long)
Developing collective intelligence requires more than just educating people. It starts with a critical analysis of who we are, who we want to be and what must we do to become that. This process must be either led by a person of high moral character (e.g Seretse Khama) or one of unwavering leadership (e.g Paul Kagame). Our current leader has demonstrated she is neither of these no matter how many accolades she receives.
“During this month the blogmaster will welcome our usually loquacious Prime Minister to take a pause from her international schedule to include what some in this forum consider important updates”
I am sure you know the month began with a session at the International University in Miami. Followed by a few days off, possibly for medical checkups, (the current court case re her late brother may provide reason enuff). Then it’s off to COP in Egypt, then an official visit to Rwanda, then to S.Africa where she will deliver the featured address to mark Mandela celebrations. Returning to Barbados to celebrate whatever Nov 30, is officially called by then. I am unsure this is a pause?
“Despite the enormous sums allocated to education we find ourselves battling a crisis of leadership at many level in Barbados.”
these pretenders are NOT in charge of the island’s finances….the Monroe Doctrine is very clear.
ya don’t tief billions from the economy, mismanage it and then remain in charge.
along with all the other negatives that befell the island…they are placeholders, decidedly so now due to their corrupt actions, that’s all they will ever be.