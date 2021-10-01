Time for Barbados Government to Issue Mandatory Vaccination Directive
If the blogmaster were Prime Minister of Barbados the following edict would be issued as at 6PM today:
- Effective 15 October 2021 all persons entering banks and supermarkets will be required to show proof of being vaccinated for COVID 19 as well as adhering to existing COVID 19 protocols.
- Effective 1 November 2021 all medical personnel must be vaccinated as well as to adhere to existing COVID 19 protocols.
The blogmaster is aware the legislative framework will have to be tweaked to support. To manage a public health crisis prioritizing an amendment to existing legislation should command unanimous support in parliament.
It is obvious to all Barbadians community spread of the coronavirus is out of control in Barbados, confirmed by key medical personnel on the frontline. The virus is exerting extreme pressure on healthcare services in Barbados. The mouthings of a seldom seen or heard Minister of Labour should be punished in the context of the ongoing public health crisis on a trajectory to get worse. This is no time for rh political games.
It is times like now real leaders must stand-up for the good of country..
@ David Bu
I am happy that you are not Prime-minister of Barbados. In the light of the scientific information published,I fail to see how possession of a vaccination certificate will arrest the community spread.
Allow the blogmaster to be very clear. The evidence in Barbados and internationally confirms that more unvaccinated people are burdening the healthcare system. Comments which challenge data from trusted sources will be deleted. This is no time for people who have nothing to do to infect the environment with uncertainty for too many gullible people. Who do not like this policy can go elsewhere and post.
@Vincent
Did you do comprehension at school? Did you read the part of the burden the virus is placing on the healthcare system?
Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die of covid-19, CDC report finds
The delta variant is putting America’s hospitals back in crisis mode
Effective 15 October 2021 all persons entering banks and supermarkets will be required to show proof of being vaccinated for COVID 19 as well as adhering to existing COVID 19 protocols
Are u an arse hole or what
Now u are stepping very close to confiscation of people money and call for action by way of a class action law suits by the cutomers against the bank
Also the contract between the bank and customer does not give the bank permission to intervene or act upon a person medical history
The most the bank can do is to stop accepting money from unvaccinated people
Such also has to be placed by media or local announcement under the Freedom of Information Act
Both groups are spreading the Delta…vaccinated and unvaccinated…..that is what too many are not getting through their heads…percentages or not, that’s the reality…..spread is spread, it does not ask for specifics….ya can’t escape any of that…
@ David Bu
I did and with high grades.
I am glad that you clarified the position that it is the pressure put on the health facilities that is the real problem. That problem needs to be addressed frontally. Both vaccinated and the unvaccinated comprise the numbers that put pressure on these facilities.
All the unvaccinated gotta do until they make up their minds, is remove their money from the banking system…again, ATM, online banking, offhshore banking, Paypal etc, home deliveries, a no-brainer…while everyone is getting all hot and bothered, those who would not have vaccinated early in the year, are now doing so…..there are those who will before year end…with out BEING PRESSURED..
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ WURA at 1:04 PM
Thank you very much for reinforcing the danger of not clearly defining the problem and the additional problems David’s remedy would cause.
@Vincent
Here is the latest dashboard for your information. The blogmaster has no patience with your line of argument if it is clear unvaccinated in isolation/quarantine out number the vaccinated. This is no time to be pedantic.
Have the last word on this matter.
The blogmaster supports the learned opinion of prominent lawyer Garth Patterson on the matter.
Source: Nation
Welcome Vincent, we have to look at this in a practical manner WITHOUT creating too much social disruption or people will resist…and the state of mind right now is not to comply unless sureties are in place….
.mess with people’s money or ability to function which is ALREADY severely limited financially and otherwise and sit back and watch the same people CRASH what’s left of the economy and STILL SURVIVE .
..our ancestors survived on much less, we are EXPERT SURVIVALISTS….still in the DNA…
Blogmaster must be feeling bored.
3 349 COVID-19 cases in September
With Thursday’s full numbers still to be added, there were 3 349 COVID-19 cases in September, an average of 115 per day,
compared to 632 in August at an average of 20 a day.
