Time for Barbados Government to Issue Mandatory Vaccination Directive

Posted on by 12 comments

If the blogmaster were Prime Minister of Barbados the following edict would be issued as at 6PM today:

  1. Effective 15 October 2021 all persons entering banks and supermarkets will be required to show proof of being vaccinated for COVID 19 as well as adhering to existing COVID 19 protocols.
  2. Effective 1 November 2021 all medical personnel must be vaccinated as well as to adhere to existing COVID 19 protocols.

The blogmaster is aware the legislative framework will have to be tweaked to support. To manage a public health crisis prioritizing an amendment to existing legislation should command unanimous support in parliament.

It is obvious to all Barbadians community spread of the coronavirus is out of control in Barbados, confirmed by key medical personnel on the frontline. The virus is exerting extreme pressure on healthcare services in Barbados. The mouthings of a seldom seen or heard Minister of Labour should be punished in the context of the ongoing public health crisis on a trajectory to get worse. This is no time for rh political games.

It is times like now real leaders must stand-up for the good of country..

tagged with ,

12 comments

  • Vincent Codrington
    October 1, 2021 12:49 PM

    @ David Bu
    I am happy that you are not Prime-minister of Barbados. In the light of the scientific information published,I fail to see how possession of a vaccination certificate will arrest the community spread.

    Like

  • David
    October 1, 2021 12:51 PM

    Allow the blogmaster to be very clear. The evidence in Barbados and internationally confirms that more unvaccinated people are burdening the healthcare system. Comments which challenge data from trusted sources will be deleted. This is no time for people who have nothing to do to infect the environment with uncertainty for too many gullible people. Who do not like this policy can go elsewhere and post.

    Like

  • David
    October 1, 2021 12:53 PM

    @Vincent

    Did you do comprehension at school? Did you read the part of the burden the virus is placing on the healthcare system?

    Unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die of covid-19, CDC report finds

    The delta variant is putting America’s hospitals back in crisis mode

    Like

  • angela cox
    October 1, 2021 1:01 PM

    Effective 15 October 2021 all persons entering banks and supermarkets will be required to show proof of being vaccinated for COVID 19 as well as adhering to existing COVID 19 protocols
    Xcxxx
    Are u an arse hole or what
    Now u are stepping very close to confiscation of people money and call for action by way of a class action law suits by the cutomers against the bank
    Also the contract between the bank and customer does not give the bank permission to intervene or act upon a person medical history
    The most the bank can do is to stop accepting money from unvaccinated people
    Such also has to be placed by media or local announcement under the Freedom of Information Act

    Liked by 1 person

  • WURA-War-on-U
    October 1, 2021 1:04 PM

    Both groups are spreading the Delta…vaccinated and unvaccinated…..that is what too many are not getting through their heads…percentages or not, that’s the reality…..spread is spread, it does not ask for specifics….ya can’t escape any of that…

    Liked by 1 person

  • Vincent Codrington
    October 1, 2021 1:05 PM

    @ David Bu
    I did and with high grades.
    I am glad that you clarified the position that it is the pressure put on the health facilities that is the real problem. That problem needs to be addressed frontally. Both vaccinated and the unvaccinated comprise the numbers that put pressure on these facilities.

    Like

  • WURA-War-on-U
    October 1, 2021 1:07 PM

    All the unvaccinated gotta do until they make up their minds, is remove their money from the banking system…again, ATM, online banking, offhshore banking, Paypal etc, home deliveries, a no-brainer…while everyone is getting all hot and bothered, those who would not have vaccinated early in the year, are now doing so…..there are those who will before year end…with out BEING PRESSURED..

    Liked by 1 person

  • Vincent Codrington
    October 1, 2021 1:11 PM

    @ WURA at 1:04 PM

    Thank you very much for reinforcing the danger of not clearly defining the problem and the additional problems David’s remedy would cause.

    Like

  • David
    October 1, 2021 1:18 PM

    @Vincent

    Here is the latest dashboard for your information. The blogmaster has no patience with your line of argument if it is clear unvaccinated in isolation/quarantine out number the vaccinated. This is no time to be pedantic.

    Have the last word on this matter.

    Like

  • David
    October 1, 2021 1:23 PM

    The blogmaster supports the learned opinion of prominent lawyer Garth Patterson on the matter.

    Make vaccines mandatory; it is who we are

    By Garth St E.W. Patterson

    We, as a proud, independent, sovereign people, have for centuries staunchly advocated our unwavering commitment to independence as a nation and our unshakeable faith in fundamental human rights and freedoms.
    These principles are enshrined in our Constitution, which provides a window into the soul of our nation – of who we are, the values we adhere to and the core tenets that define us as a civilised society. It provides the framework for Government, defines the core rights of the governed and represents the legal manifestation of the social contract under which we, as a collective of individuals, agree to live in a community committed to the rule of law.
    The debate about mandatory vaccinations in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic has forced us all to closely look within ourselves and to critically examine just exactly who we are as a nation and as a civilised society. Proponents of mandatory vaccinations point to the Government’s obligation to pass laws aimed at protecting its citizenry from the vagaries of the virus; while opponents invoke the ubiquitous rights and freedoms enjoyed by each individual to choose whether or not to be vaccinated. This tension between individual rights and the duty of the Government to govern is not novel and any resolution of this conflict must inevitably depend on the faithful application of the law by our constitutional institutions.
    Individual rights
    Section 11 of the Constitution declares that every person in Barbados is entitled to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual, including the right to life, liberty and security of the person. Within the context of the vaccination debate, the exact source or origin of the right or freedom to choose not to be vaccinated is not entirely clear.
    To be sure, there is no provision in the Constitution that guarantees the right not to be vaccinated. Opponents to vaccination will likely point to the constitutionally guaranteed protection of security of the person, as implying the right to protection from state-sanctioned violation of his or her body by the injection of vaccines.
    However, the fundamental rights provisions of the Constitution do not confer the unfettered entitlement to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual. Those rights are expressed, by the Constitution, to be subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.
    State’s power
    At the other end of this spectrum is the question of the source of the state’s power to mandate vaccines. Section 48 of the Constitution confers on the Parliament of Barbados the power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of Barbados. The grant of powers carries with it a duty to exercise those powers. Proponents will argue that the Government has not only the power but a duty to pass laws mandating vaccines in the interests of protecting the public health. The failure to act may amount to dereliction of duty and the betrayal of the public trust.
    Parliament’s law-making powers are not absolute. Any law made by it owes fealty to and must faithfully uphold the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution or else it will be susceptible to challenge in the courts as being unconstitutional.
    Vaccine opponents will argue that any proposed law that makes vaccination mandatory will violate the fundamental rights provisions of the Constitution. The untenable nature of that argument becomes obvious, however, when the limits imposed on the constitutional powers and protections are placed within their proper context.
    Respect for the public interest is a central theme that runs throughout the fabric of the Constitution and qualifies the entitlement to and exercise of individual fundamental rights and freedoms. Section 11 confirms that those fundamental rights and freedoms are subject to “limitations designed to ensure that the enjoyment of the said rights and freedoms by any individual does not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others or the public interest”.
    Many of the fundamental rights provisions carve out exceptions whereby laws are expressed not to be inconsistent with or in contravention of the Constitution where they make provision that is reasonably required in the interests of, among other things, defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health or otherwise for the purpose of protecting the rights or freedoms of other persons.
    Public health considerations are obvious matters that lie within the ambit of the so-called “public interest”. The scheme of the Constitution makes it clear that, in appropriate circumstances, public health considerations will outweigh and trump fundamental rights and freedoms. Where those conditions exist, the Government, in the exercise of its duty to make laws, has the undoubted power
    to pass laws that are in the interest of preserving public health, even where those laws may contravene otherwise constitutionally protected individual rights or freedoms. The Government not only has the right to do so, but also a duty, if the exigencies of the public interest demand it. The scheme of the Constitution contemplates, in appropriate cases, the subordination of individual rights and freedoms to the protection of the public interests.
    Mandatory vaccination programmes are nothing new. In 1905, the United States Supreme Court ruled in the case of Jacobson vs Massachusetts, 197 US 11 that a state can mandate vaccines by imposing “reasonable regulations” to protect the public health, even when such regulations interfere with individual rights. There is no logical reason why our courts would, or should, decline to adopt a similar approach.
    Explosion of cases
    Over the past several weeks, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has caused an explosion of new cases that has reverberated across the globe. Barbados has not been spared, and in the first two weeks of September this year 1 025 new cases have been added, of which 124 cases were diagnosed on September 14 alone. The implications for the future exponential increase in the souls affected by the virus are alarming and should awaken the consciences of even the most indifferent among us.
    The core scientific data on vaccinations is beyond dispute and informs us that vaccinations are effective in protecting the public, not only from contagion of the disease but also from serious sequelae in the form of hospitalisations or death. A high vaccination rate within the population will undoubtedly significantly impede the now rampant spread of the virus and near one hundred per cent vaccinations will likely lead to elimination of the virus altogether. This will, in turn, accelerate our return to our normal lives and provide some stimulus for the return to health of our economy.
    Political expediency
    The public health and public interest imperatives are, therefore, obvious and demand not just an appropriate legislative response from the Government but an immediate one. The Government has, so far, out of political expediency, declined to issue a vaccine mandate, saying that it would be anathema to who we are. However, the measures taken to date in response to the Delta variant serve no more useful purpose than a Band-Aid does on a gaping and haemorrhaging laceration.
    It must be obvious to even the most strident proponents of individual freedoms that vaccinations are a necessary evil that will better serve the public interests than blind adherence to fundamental rights or freedoms. One’s ability to enjoy those freedoms counts for nothing if the health and well-being of the individual or the body politic is severely compromised or killed.
    In the face of these harsh realities, any continued opposition to statemandated vaccines must inevitably call into question the values and principles of the opponents to it. We pride ourselves on being a village – a close-knit community, in which each one looks out for the other.
    There can be no better demonstration of that village philosophy and community spirit, no greater show of respect for the rights of others, than doing that which is necessary for the protection of the public health and public interests. Even if it means sacrificing one’s rights or freedoms. Opponents to mandatory vaccinations, however, are more insular in their outlook, and give pre-eminence the interests of the individual, even to the detriment of the collective.
    Let us, Barbados, rekindle the spirit of community and commit to putting the collective before the individual; the “we” before the “me”. Call on the Government to put aside political expediency and mandate vaccines. That is, truly, who we are.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • WURA-War-on-U
    October 1, 2021 1:25 PM

    Welcome Vincent, we have to look at this in a practical manner WITHOUT creating too much social disruption or people will resist…and the state of mind right now is not to comply unless sureties are in place….

    .mess with people’s money or ability to function which is ALREADY severely limited financially and otherwise and sit back and watch the same people CRASH what’s left of the economy and STILL SURVIVE .

    ..our ancestors survived on much less, we are EXPERT SURVIVALISTS….still in the DNA…

    Blogmaster must be feeling bored.

    Like

  • Hants
    October 1, 2021 1:27 PM

    3 349 COVID-19 cases in September

    With Thursday’s full numbers still to be added, there were 3 349 COVID-19 cases in September, an average of 115 per day,

    compared to 632 in August at an average of 20 a day.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s