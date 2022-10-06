Parents in Barbados Query Strange Test, Sex Test, Science Test

The following is shared from caribbeansignal.com on the issue of a controversial survey sponsored by the Ministry of Education – Blogmaster

October 6, 2022 by Amit Uttamchandani

Code.org responds to questions around controversial test in Barbados

Code.org logo, Source: Wikipedia

On October 5th, Barbados Today published an article about a controversial computer science test held in Barbados.

The original article, and subsequent Oct 6 articles mentioned Code.org, the Ministry of Education, Technological & Vocational Training, and the Inter-American Development Bank, (see here, here and here). I contacted Code.org on October 5 and asked the following questions:

Screenshot of Questions sent on Oct 5, 2022 (click to enlarge).

Today (Oct 6), I received the following reply from Code.org:

Screenshot of Code.org Reply received Oct 6, 2022 (click to enlarge).

As per BT’s initial Oct 5 and 6th articles, and Code.org’s Oct 6th reply to my queries (and the IDB’s Oct 6th statement and apology, and The Ministry’s response and apology), it seems – to me at least – that Code.org was not involved.

Posted by caribbeansignal.com