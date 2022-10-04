The Age of Lump

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

The Fair-Trading Commission’s rate hearings are tragically amusing. Essentially, Emera (BL&P) are telling Barbadians that 1 + 1 = 38.692. Based on the recent pattern, it is foreseen that FTC will find that 1 + 1 is a number higher than 32.

Several intervenors are using evidence and reason to show that it is sheer lunacy to suggest that 1 + 1 = 38.692. However, they seem oblivious to something that Emera and other foreign entities are relying on – Barbados no longer respects evidence-based arguments.

LOST RESPECT.

We have moved from the safety of making decisions based on evidence and reasoned arguments, to a dangerous age where decisions are made based on an end-justifies-the-means philosophy.

It is mathematically possible to argue that 1+ 1 equals a number between 1 and 3. Previously, foreign entities would have had too much respect for Barbadians to even suggest that 1 + 1 equals anything greater than three. But we have informed the world that in Barbados, the means of truth and accuracy are no longer important. The end may justify any dishonest, harmful and idiotic means imaginable.

FALLING DOMINOES.

The first domino to fall was the removal of Nelson’s statue based on provable false justifications. As I explained at the time, I was not defending Nelson but truth. We should not be forced to accept that 1 + 1 = 46 to justify removing any statue. I predicted that crossing this line of ignoring credible evidence, and using dishonest means to justify an end, would eventually be used against all of us.

The next domino to fall was our constitutional monarchical system of Government. The same end-justifies-the-dishonest-means philosophy was used in an even more brazen fashion to force Barbadians into a republic. The Government proved that by simply saying things that were clearly untrue, Barbadians will bow down and declare the lie to be the truth – that is who we have now become.

LED ASTRAY.

Some of our community leaders want it both ways. They want to force us to accept ends that they want using dishonest and harmful means, and delay ends that they do not want by insisting on evidence-based research. The UWI professors and lecturers, secondary school teachers, religious leaders, politicians, economists, poets, artists, business leaders, community leaders and others irresponsibly led Barbadians to ignore the dishonest means, fall in line and just accept the ends.

Crossing the line of reason was stupidly short sighted and extremely dangerous for citizens. Having sacrificed our personal integrity for a couple of dominoes, we must now accept ends that are definitely not in our best interests. The pattern of other countries who have gone this way before us, is that after the people short sightedly cheered the fall of the first few dominoes, the fall of the remaining dominoes tended to bring oppressive suffering.

CHARGING WINDMILLS.

I have a lot of respect for the intervenors, especially fellow Engineers Trevor Browne, Ricky Went and Stephen Worme, Attorney Tricia Watson and Accountant David Simpson. I appreciate their persistent evidence-based reasonable arguments. However, they seem not to know that we are in another age that few of us will like – the age of lump it.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

  • David
    October 4, 2022 4:07 AM

    Funding tied to hike
    BARBADOS LIGHT & POWER COMPANY LIMITED’S (BL& P) ability to raise financing will “become far more challenging” if it is not granted a rate increase by the Fair Trading Commission (FTC).
    The company’s director of finance Ricaido Jennings gave that assessment after intervenor Ricky Went pointed out that BL& P was able to borrow about $134 million at low interest rates over the past two years.
    BL& P wants the FTC to permit it to use a cost of capital structure that is 65 per cent equity (monies from its Canadian owner Emera), and 35 per cent debt (funds that are borrowed). The FTC approved this ratio in 2010 after the last rate hearing.
    On Day 9 of the hearing at the Accra Beach Hotel yesterday, expert witness Dr Bente Villadsen, who recommended the cost of capital structure BL& P wants approved to ensure it is permitted higher revenue via increased electricity rates, faced numerous questions on her recommendations.
    Went said that in 2020 and 2021, respectively, BL& P borrowed $57 million at 2.25 per cent interest rate and $76.9 million at 2.05 per cent. He also noted that the average cost of debt for the company was 2.78 per cent, while the cost of equity was 12.8 per cent.
    However, Villadsen said it was important to emphasise that the utility company’s ability to take on additional debt was predicated on financiers taking comfort from the fact there was “a lot of equity backing that debt”.
    Her view was supported by Jennings, who told the proceedings that “our ability to raise financing will become far more challenging if a reasonable rate of return is not allowed for”.
    “And the reason for that is that the existing loans have been raised on the basis of having reasonable regulatory relief and rates,” he explained.
    Based on forecast
    “So as it stands now, the last set of debt we raised was on the basis of a forecast that showed an increase in rates. We have not tested currently what the situation would be with a forecast without the rates, but if you look at . . . the forecast on the existing rates if we continue as we are, I don’t think that forecast will allow us to be able to raise debt at reasonable terms.”
    He added: “I think certainly it will in the first instance start to cause the cost of debt to increase because I think the level of risk is likely to be viewed as far more risky.
    “The debt service coverage ratio was approaching less than two [per cent] coming down to 1.35 [per cent] without any rate relief, and that I think certainly will cause the cost of the debt to increase.
    Then beyond that, I believe if it continues unabated, then our ability to raise debt will be challenged,” Jennings said.
    During her testimony, via Zoom, Villadsen said the fact that Barbados did not have an investment grade credit rating meant there were higher country risk in terms of BL& P’s ability to raise financing.
    She also said, in response to a question from Commissioner Dr Ankie Scott-Joseph, that the 65 per cent equity and 35 per cent capital structure proposed was reasonable.
    “It was approved in the most recent decision by the Fair Trading Commission . . . . So there are examples of what has been approved in the past of that magnitude, and the fact that it’s supported by the actual capital structure and the fact that the Commission has approved it in the past made me find it reasonable,” Villadsen said.
    “And then I should also emphasise that my cost of equity estimation process takes into account that level of equity.” (SC)

    Source: Nation

