Gabby is Right

Submitted by Tee White

A poem by Barbados cultural ambassador, Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter, on the death of

Elizabeth Windsor, queen of England has generated unwarranted criticism from

certain quarters on the island. The poem, reprinted below, points out some truths

about the British monarch and her relationship to the crimes of British colonialism.

For those with a strong allegiance to British colonialism, these truths were a bitter pill

to swallow and so, just like Malcolm X described, they jumped to the defence of their

colonial ‘massa’. Local media reported that some people labelled the poem as

“disrespectful”, “distasteful” and “uncivilised” while others demanded that the

Barbados government revoke Gabby’s National Honour status if he does not

apologise for penning the poem. Guy Hewitt, former Barbados High Commissioner to

the United Kingdom and recent contender for leadership of the opposition

Democratic Labour Party is reported as having strongly condemned the poem and

described it as bringing dishonour to Barbados. He is also reported to have stated

that not only was the poem in poor taste but that it also, “displayed Gabby’s

ignorance of the role of a constitutional monarchy, the history of the Commonwealth

of Nations and the late Queen’s role in it.”

In reality, it is those who are attacking Gabby and his poem who are bringing

dishonour on the country. Even as the country is trying to step forward as a new

republic, they are trying to honour and glorify its monarchical past under which the

African descendants were enslaved and subjected to every indignity under Britain’s

colonial apartheid. Those who want to defend Britain’s colonial crimes against the

people of Barbados but lack the courage to do so openly, try to frame the issue as

one of respect for the dead. But let Vladimir Putin die suddenly tomorrow and you

will see how much they believe in not speaking ill of the dead. How exactly was this

respect for the dead demonstrated on the death of Muammar Gadhafi, Robert

Mugabe or any other political leader that came into conflict with British colonialism?

No, this has nothing to do with respecting the dead and everything to do with

defending Britain’s colonial crimes.

Those who claim that Gabby doesn’t understand “the role of a constitutional

monarchy, the history of the Commonwealth of Nations and the late Queen’s role in

it” demonstrate with this statement that they are the ones who are ignorant of

Britain’s colonialist political system and the role that its monarchy and royal family

play in this oppressive arrangement. If Guy Hewitt’s words have been accurately

reported in the media, he has a lot of explaining to do to the people of Barbados.

Why is someone who aspires to political leadership in our country condoning and

justifying Britain’s colonial crimes against our people? Why is he attempting to falsify

history in order to justify these crimes? What type of political leadership can such an

individual provide?

Gabby is right and his poem expresses the sentiments of many Bajans. We need to

raise our voices and make this clear so that those trapped in mental slavery

understand that they’re not going to be able to drag us back or stop our forward

march.

GOOD RIDDANCE TO RUBBISH

She was over there in Africa

When she get de news

She father dead

She’ll be de British Head

No hesitation

No excuse !

There she was

Age twenty one

In the prime of her health

Flying home

Not to roam

But to Queen of the Commonwealth !

Queen of all of India

And New Zealand too

Canada and Australia

Mixed up in de brew

The English – speaking Caribbean

Will now become her tool

Over all these places

Young Lizzy will Rule !

All their natural resources

She hoarded

With an Iron Fist

Britania kept on rolling

Lizzy did see to this!

This quiet

Wicked Woman

Never lifted a hand

To help bring Reparations

To any Caribbean land

She stood in silence

( And full support )

When one Winston Churchill

Killed millions of poor Indians

Oh what a bitter pill !

She never uttered a single word

Against that Peta Botha

Whose Apartheid Regime

Unleashed its killer Beam

On the Blacks of South Africa

She inherited millions of pounds

From the gains of slavery

Yet she allowed each colony

To wallow in poverty

Seventy five

Long hard years

This Monarch Liz did Reign

She made sure her colonies

Made no economic gain

A few hours ago

We got the news

No lies

Fakes news or tricks

That Lizzy

Queen of England died

At the age of ninety six

I can’t offer no sympathy

I’ve never been a hypocrite

Her son Charlie

Is sure to be

Sitting where she did sit

At last !

He will become the Monarch

The British Ruler

The King !

If he brings us Reparations

Then I will support him !

Written September 8th 2022.

From 5.01 pm to 5.23 pm.

By:

Dr. The Most Honorable Anthony Gabby Carter

( Chief Omowale ).