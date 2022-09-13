Gabby is Right
Submitted by Tee White
A poem by Barbados cultural ambassador, Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter, on the death of
Elizabeth Windsor, queen of England has generated unwarranted criticism from
certain quarters on the island. The poem, reprinted below, points out some truths
about the British monarch and her relationship to the crimes of British colonialism.
For those with a strong allegiance to British colonialism, these truths were a bitter pill
to swallow and so, just like Malcolm X described, they jumped to the defence of their
colonial ‘massa’. Local media reported that some people labelled the poem as
“disrespectful”, “distasteful” and “uncivilised” while others demanded that the
Barbados government revoke Gabby’s National Honour status if he does not
apologise for penning the poem. Guy Hewitt, former Barbados High Commissioner to
the United Kingdom and recent contender for leadership of the opposition
Democratic Labour Party is reported as having strongly condemned the poem and
described it as bringing dishonour to Barbados. He is also reported to have stated
that not only was the poem in poor taste but that it also, “displayed Gabby’s
ignorance of the role of a constitutional monarchy, the history of the Commonwealth
of Nations and the late Queen’s role in it.”
In reality, it is those who are attacking Gabby and his poem who are bringing
dishonour on the country. Even as the country is trying to step forward as a new
republic, they are trying to honour and glorify its monarchical past under which the
African descendants were enslaved and subjected to every indignity under Britain’s
colonial apartheid. Those who want to defend Britain’s colonial crimes against the
people of Barbados but lack the courage to do so openly, try to frame the issue as
one of respect for the dead. But let Vladimir Putin die suddenly tomorrow and you
will see how much they believe in not speaking ill of the dead. How exactly was this
respect for the dead demonstrated on the death of Muammar Gadhafi, Robert
Mugabe or any other political leader that came into conflict with British colonialism?
No, this has nothing to do with respecting the dead and everything to do with
defending Britain’s colonial crimes.
Those who claim that Gabby doesn’t understand “the role of a constitutional
monarchy, the history of the Commonwealth of Nations and the late Queen’s role in
it” demonstrate with this statement that they are the ones who are ignorant of
Britain’s colonialist political system and the role that its monarchy and royal family
play in this oppressive arrangement. If Guy Hewitt’s words have been accurately
reported in the media, he has a lot of explaining to do to the people of Barbados.
Why is someone who aspires to political leadership in our country condoning and
justifying Britain’s colonial crimes against our people? Why is he attempting to falsify
history in order to justify these crimes? What type of political leadership can such an
individual provide?
Gabby is right and his poem expresses the sentiments of many Bajans. We need to
raise our voices and make this clear so that those trapped in mental slavery
understand that they’re not going to be able to drag us back or stop our forward
march.
GOOD RIDDANCE TO RUBBISH
She was over there in Africa
When she get de news
She father dead
She’ll be de British Head
No hesitation
No excuse !
There she was
Age twenty one
In the prime of her health
Flying home
Not to roam
But to Queen of the Commonwealth !
Queen of all of India
And New Zealand too
Canada and Australia
Mixed up in de brew
The English – speaking Caribbean
Will now become her tool
Over all these places
Young Lizzy will Rule !
All their natural resources
She hoarded
With an Iron Fist
Britania kept on rolling
Lizzy did see to this!
This quiet
Wicked Woman
Never lifted a hand
To help bring Reparations
To any Caribbean land
She stood in silence
( And full support )
When one Winston Churchill
Killed millions of poor Indians
Oh what a bitter pill !
She never uttered a single word
Against that Peta Botha
Whose Apartheid Regime
Unleashed its killer Beam
On the Blacks of South Africa
She inherited millions of pounds
From the gains of slavery
Yet she allowed each colony
To wallow in poverty
Seventy five
Long hard years
This Monarch Liz did Reign
She made sure her colonies
Made no economic gain
A few hours ago
We got the news
No lies
Fakes news or tricks
That Lizzy
Queen of England died
At the age of ninety six
I can’t offer no sympathy
I’ve never been a hypocrite
Her son Charlie
Is sure to be
Sitting where she did sit
At last !
He will become the Monarch
The British Ruler
The King !
If he brings us Reparations
Then I will support him !
Written September 8th 2022.
From 5.01 pm to 5.23 pm.
By:
Dr. The Most Honorable Anthony Gabby Carter
( Chief Omowale ).