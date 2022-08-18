The Donald Trump Effect – Conservatism Seeking Future Victories

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

The American Republican Party may very well welcome back President Trump as Leader. Former President Trump has actually never left the leadership since this past election cycle. Many Americans hoped Trump would pass into the lecture cycle so many ex-legislators do, but people in the know surely believe that Trump will not leave the national stage until he is pressured to do so.

What makes Donald Trump such a force of political and economic persuasion? Why will he not just go away gracefully? Does Canada’s Pierre Poilievre, who is seeking The Canadian Conservatives Party Leadership share similar characteristics with Trump?

-So called grass roots movements that often employ undemocratic means to achieve a win.

-makes promises that are attractive to the electorate but maybe not good for the nation.

-Will appear with just about anyone to promote themselves (Truck Protest in Ottawa).

-Their political platforms are based upon -Make America Great Again – Make Harperism Great Again.

-Both platforms are based on returning to “past moments in time”, lacking new concepts-new promises.

-Both men are tied to The Right Wing politically and economically, dependent upon their wealth and influence to achieve a political win.

-Both men are tied to foreign national influences and crisis…Trump to Russia, Pierre to USA.

– Both men are destructionists, tearing down regulations, public organizations and governmental regimes such as Environmental Protection Agency and CBC.

-“Freedom” has become a state of mind for these men and their followers, not knowing exactly what that means. A umbrella like statement encompassing a great deal.

– Both men’s ideologies support a greater and more powerful military complex.

If you look for any form of imaginative, creative and new political, economic or public concepts you will be dumb founded to fine any. Remember Conservatism Lives in the Past. Conservatives overall fear change, the unique and different. Well not in Ontario, where The Ford Government has shown a unique ability to seek out and work with all their citizens, Conservatives that spend money when needed(Pandemic) while managing their budgets realistically. Trump simply cancelled many social programs, and redirected the funds to places that satisfied their back room supporters needs. Pierre will certainly do everything he can to bring back Alberta’s Energy Industry, and forget all about Climate Change because “its all about the economy” and the pocket books of his supporters.

In America, President Biden may very well retire and not run due to his health, leaving Vice President Harris to face a up surging Republican crescendo. The primary’s are showing Republicans who do not support Trump are falling by the way side, and Capital Hill may have many more Republicans to deal with, creating a “yellow Brick Road” for Trump onto a Second Presidency. Pierre Poilievre has pretty well decaled himself The Conservatives new leader while still fighting the leadership campaign.

Liberals. Environmentalists, those dependent upon public funds, those seeking a new frontier may all need to quake where they stand, as Conservatism is on the march towards future victories.

Conservatism means to conserve what was, not what will be. Conservatism does not present hope for better, new approaches to politics and governance. Oh the good old days eh!