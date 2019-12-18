Impeached – Donald Trump TRUMPED
President Donald Trump has suffered the ignominy of being the third President of the United States to be impeached by the House of Congress. The vote was along party lines – when the matter is kicked to the Republican controlled Senate the Articles of the Resolution to impeach is anticipated to be rejected.
What cannot be refuted is that Donald J Trump is now recorded in history as the third president of the United States to be impeached.
Donald Trump you are fired!
One bully and a demagogue
Couldnt have happen to the wiest of the worst
My only regret is that his stool pigeons in the Senate would get the last word
But then all the money in the world he has would not remove the stain and blemish against his name as being one of Anericas impeached presidents
What a turd
LikeLike
YOU ALL HAVE NO SHAME
YOU ALL HAVE BEEN QUIET WHEN HE WAS DOING SO MUCH FOR HIS COUNTRY
WE HAVE NO ONE IN BARBADOS TO DO THE SAME FOR BARBADOS
WE HAVE NO ONE IN BARBADOS TO DO ANYTHING FOR BARBADOS
WE HAVE NO ONE IN BARBADOS TO CREATE JOBS IN BARBADOS
WE HAVE NO ONE IN BARBADOS TO BRING COMPANIES TO INVEST IN BARBADOS
WE HAVE NO ONE IN BARBADOS TO KEEP ANY POLITICAL PROMISES THAT THEY HAVE MADE
What cannot be refuted is that Donald J Trump is THE GREATEST POTUS EVER
THE DEMOCRATIC SCUM CAN NOT FIRE ANYONE
INSTEAD OF WORRYING ABOUT DONALD TRUMP…….GET MIA AND GRENVILLE TO CLEAR BARBADOS GARBAGE.
GET THE GOB TO RID BARBADOS OF THE RATS
GET THE GOB TO FIX THE ROADS IN BARBADOS
RAISE UP SOMEONE TO DRAIN THE POLITICAL SWAMP IN BARBADOS
LET US TALK ALL DAY ON BU BUT NO ONE HAS ANY IDEA HOW TO FIX ANYTHING IN BARBADOS OR CREATE JOBS LIKE DONALD DOES OR BRING COMPANIES TO INVEST IN BARBADOS
LikeLike
@ David
I said earlier this year that Trump would be impeached. You replied that I should not be premature in my assertion. The Senate is going to throw out the impeachment and he will win in 2020.As I said then, even before the man was installed in the White House there was talk of impeachment. That went on for the last three years I will make a prediction: what we are witnessing is the eventual break up of the USA. The next time there is a Dem president and a GOP house majority, the Dem president will be impeached as simple as that.. there is no evidence for the impeachment and Trump was not given due process so that talk about upholding the constitution is a joke, since the constitution allows due process.
LikeLike
@Dr. Lucas
Looking at the slate of Democrat candidates you may be correct. Trump approval rating is up although it will be interesting to wait for the latest survey post impeachment.
LikeLike
@ Mariposa December 18, 2019 10:05 PM
It amazes me that you are so rabid with hate. If you watched and listened to the proceedings of the house intelligence and judiciary hearings, you would have to ask where is the proof of the alleged charges. After all, one is entitled to due process. One should never allow personal animus to cloud one’s perspective.
LikeLike
Dr. Lucas
What is your view regarding the refusal of the White House to release requested documents and witnesses IF there was no wrongdoing.
LikeLike
@ David
As I said then, Trump is an outlier. That is the problem. The Main Stream Media(MSM) is partisan as hell. One would figure that the Inspector General’s report of the misdeeds of the FBI its lies to the FISA court would have been highlighted by the MSM, but that was not the case. There was a down play of the judge of the FISA giving the FBI and the department of Justice an ultimatum to explain their actions. Comey , Clapper and Brennan are crooked as hell and everything traces back to Eric Holder and Obama being involved in the events.
LikeLike
@ David
The constitution realizes that conversations between the president and foreign heads of state require privacy. This has been recognized in the past. Obama and Eric Holder refused to release documentation on the DEA and the supply of weapons by the DEA to the Mexican cartel in a sting operation that resulted in the death of an American, The court actually charge Holder and he was censured by congress, Obama exercised his executive power to prevent the release of information. Do you remember the spying by Obama’s administration on the Tea party income tax returns, an illegal act and there was no talk of impeaching Obama. The with holding of information by the president is normal when dealing with foreign heads of state. Nothing new about it.
LikeLike
@ David
If the Dems were serious about the information ,they would have used the courts .
LikeLike
@All… This is a very risky move. By all involved.
There is effectively zero probability that the articles of impeachment will lead to a conviction. There’s too much “energy” based on fundamental beliefs. Trump has claimed he could shoot someone, and there would be no recourse. He might not be wrong.
What the “world” is beginning to realize is the “Great” US of A is no longer stable. Regardless of what happens.
For long term thinkers, it was long known the US of A was in decline.
Trump has simply accelerated this.
No problem. Adapt.
LikeLike
A scan of the Internet shows ALL media is carrying the Trump impeachment. The unknown will be how the post impeachment buzz will affect the House/Senate and presidential elections.
LikeLike
@ David
Trump’s base is there solid as a rock ,employment is high. The independent voters seem to siding with Trump. As I said there is a tussle between two forms: globalist outlook and Trump’s nationalist outlook. Normally, Trump would have been killed by a sniper. It cannot be risked. The majority of the members of the armed forces support Trump. Any attempt to neutralized him is going to break out in a civil war. The globalist view is open borders. But London does not represent the UK. Similarly the east and west coasts are not representative of middle America.. The western world is moving away from social,liberalism.to the nation-state and national identity.
LikeLike
@ David
Your heading is Donald Trump Trumped. It is not a true reflection. It was known by all and sundry that he was going to be impeached by the house and cleared by the Senate. So he is not really trumped.
LikeLike
AS AN ESCHATOLOGIST THINGS ARE HAPPENING JUST AS THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO.
THE USA MUST FALL.
FOR YEARS WE ESCHATOLOGISTS WONDERED HOW
JUST AS JUDAH WAS TOTALLY DESTROYED SOON AFTER JOSIAH DIED
SO TOO WILL USA DECLINE AFTER TRUMP’S “REIGN” IS OVER.
I SAW THIS IN 2016. IT IS BECOMING CLEARER AND CLEARER.
IN THE LAST THREE YEARS IT HAS BECOME CLEARER AND CLEARER.
TRUMP HAS BEEN RESISTED AND HATED BY THE MSM, THE DEMOCRATS AND A PREPONDERANCE OF SCUM HERE, THERE AND EVERYWHERE, WHILE HE HAS WORKED HARD DAILY FOR THE BENEFIT OF HIS COUNTRY.
HE WILL WIN THE NEXT ELECTION EASILY, AND THE HATRED AND RESISTANCE, AND DERANGEMENT SYNDROME WILL ESCALATE UNTIL A CIVIL WAR WILL BRING THE NATION CRASHING DOWN.
THEY JUST WANT TO TARNISH THE MAN, BUT HIS RATINGS HAVE GONE UP.
OH IF WE COULD GET A MAN LIKE TRUMP TO DO FOR BARBADOS WHAT THIS MAN HAS DONE FOR HIS COUNTRY, IN TERMS OF JOBS, AND THE ECONOMY AND BENEFITS FOR PEOPLE.
HOW WE HATE MEN THAT GET THINGS DONE
HOW WE LOVE HYPOCRITES WHO TALK SWEET, AND SAY LITTLE OF CONSEQUENCE, AND DO NOTHING OF VALUE.
LET US REJOICE TONIGHT FOR GOD IS STILL ON THE THRONE, AND HE IS WORKING HIS PURPOSE OUT.
MARANATHA! MARANATHA!
LikeLike
@ David
Pelosi’s threat to stall Senate impeachment trial. It seems that Pelosi wants to stall sending the impeachment articles to the Senate according to the media.
LikeLike
@Dr. Lucas
The Pelosi threat to negotiate the release of the Articles to the Senate is interesting. The framers of the Constitution crafted the legislation to ensure the arms of government work together in the interest of protecting upholding the highest governance.
The headline is accurate because it is official. All around the world similar headlines have been released.
LikeLike
“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of abusing political adversaries or rejecting them from office.” – Alex deTocqueville, 1835
LikeLike
One of the many classless things he does.
LikeLike
Trump reminds me of the husband who takes care of the home and abuses his wife and kids
Never mind his open mouth boasting of him not paying taxes while throwing taunts at the poor for paying their share
Never mind the disgusting immoral allegations brought against him and
Never mind his openmouthed disrespect for third nations
After all according to those who support Trump that is all right for Trump as long as Trump makes sure that they daily bread is buttered
Not me could not careless on much he butter the bread
What matter is how much respect he shows to the office and the country and people he represent
Those who loved him and respect his vile character shows what kind of person lies within themselves
He might be reelected but the man Trump would be forever written in the History books as a man of low moral standards and a president who was impeached for me and for many that is good enough
What a slime ball
LikeLike
@Mariposa
As I said previously, you are acting like a rabid animal. Your personal dislikes are coming to the fore.
LikeLike
I HAVE DESCENDED INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST… I HAVE WITNESSED THE TERROR WITHIN…
Rep. Clay Higgins from Louisiana on fire 18/12/2019
LikeLike
@ David December 19, 2019 5:13 AM and December 19, 2019 4:35 AM
“One of the many classless things he does.”
I am somewhat nonplus by the meaning of the above term.
As for Pelosi stalling, she has to be an idiot. The Dems ran the Congressional side of the impeachment how they liked, ignoring due process. To attempt to say that the Senate has pre-judged the situation is similar to the kettle calling the pot black. The longer she stalls the more silly it is going to look. The whole affair was rushed by Pelosi: no time was taken to get witnesses by going to court.
LikeLike
@Dr. Lucas
Why are you nonplussed? Why should he go low by referring to the conversation of a grieving wife calling to thank the president for flying the flag at half staff to recognize a man who has an exemplary record of public service?
Wrong is wrong and should be called out.
LikeLike