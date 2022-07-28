THE WEST FECKLESSLY STUMBLES FROM NEO-LIBERALISM TO HUMANITARIAN INTERVENTIONISM TO WOKE IMPERIALISM TO TECHNO-FEUDALISM TO WORLD WAR111 AND FINALLY TO ITS DEMISE!

Submitted by Pachamama

Vincent Codrington, a few months ago, provided us with the most profound truth about war. His was that the only certainty about war is uncertainty (sic). We would however have wagered that not even Codrington could have estimated the enormity of his statement at the time, even as the Western countries continue to be located on a path towards destruction – lions being led by donkeys!

At that time the Russians were in the ascendancy in Ukraine, on at least two (2) fronts, and given his general disposition we inferred the truthfulness of his statement was predicated on the hope that there would be a turning of the tide in favour of the Western powers. Unfortunately for him things keep going from worse to worst.

We have contended previously that all the titled variables represent forms of war on the peoples of the earth. Neo-liberalism was always a heightened economic war on the masses everywhere to serve global elites. Humanitarian interventionism, like happened in Libya, deployed a humanistic guise in service of the same purpose.

Woke imperialism is the admission by the system that it had failed to address the real needs of people everywhere but purported to give a benefit to a particular societal current while instrumentally using gay people in the service of empire. And like sheep they largely grabbed this pottage. Techno-feudalism invests enormous power in a hand full of tech companies to de-platform people for violating notional rules about woke-ness, specious cancel culture infringements and the refusal to engage demands for virtue signaling.

In Washington we have the spectre of an Alzheimer’s patient surrounded by neoconservative and un-elected war hawks in the State Department and the White House, the likes of Anthony Blinken, Victoria Nulands and Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, mainly Clinton acolytes, afraid of the return of another fascist, Donald Trump, now relying on wars abroad to serve as a distraction from current and future regime failures. No grown ups are at home and these children continue to play with fire!

To be employed in this Biden white house one had to have written a critical dissertation on Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Indeed, is was the late Senator John McCain with Nuland, who in 2014 staged a coup while declaring to the many fascist battalions, in Maidan Square in Kiev, that America was with them. Up to then America had invested five billion dollars (USD5,000,000,000) to overthrow a legitimate government leading to eight (8) years of war in the Donbass. The grapes of wrath attends again!

Not having been satisfied that their war aims have failed spectacularly by bringing the economies of all their so-called allies in Europe to their knees; that Western or even global economies are heading for deep recession or depression; that Europeans will be freezing to death this coming winter; that their once reliable allies like Saudi Arabia, India, Turkiye and others are seeking shelter elsewhere; that political instability currently rife within the United Kingdom, Italy and across Europe could lead to a catastrophe in north western Asia; not being able to deter the Russian Federation from seeking to protect its citizens as a consequence of the fall of the USSR; the ‘zeitgeists’ in Washington have found pretexts for sending the always inebriated Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

We could not make this up even if we tried!

In the angriest of diplomatic moods Beijing has recalled the many-times agreed one-China policy as they threatened to defend their national sovereignty because they consider Pelosi’s visit as an attempt to do in Taiwan what McCain did in Kiev – a regime change project sponsored by the American government. This is making war! For the American Empire has never recognized the sovereignty of any nation state as some right irrespective to the current relationships with it.

Of course, the State Department will argue that Pelosi is the head of a separate branch of government. That the Biden administration has no control over what the Speaker of the House of Representatives does. The Chinese have long read this as a head fake while reiterating a firm determination to protect their sovereignty from America’s intentions to set up a military base in Taiwan – 100 miles from their shores. Images of Ukraine you say!

Like the Russians, the Chinese do not bluff! Readers of Chinese history will have an appreciation of the developmental arc which brought them here. For example, China was invaded by a fascist Japanese empire during World War 2. It suffered mightily under a brutal Japanese occupation in which it lost four million to ten million of its citizens. Project 731, as conducted by the Japs, represented the most grotesque human bio-warfare experimentation known to man, at that time. Today all the fascist countries of WW2 are allies of the West. That should tell us why the many fascist – Banderite, Karken, Azov and other battalions, to this very day, are marching in the Western proxy armies, still. Democracy?

After Ukraine and the robust defense by the Russian Bear, do they really have to poke this Asian Dragon? For a set of Western powers unable to defeat a tribal society on horse back in Afghanistan, what possesses these people to presume that Russia and China can be taken on at once? Is this not what Brzezinski, circa 1998, warned them about, with Iran making up the unbeatable ‘axis of resistance’ to those seeking to extend global hegemony by any means necessary?

One may argue that the naked desperation in Western capitals requires the mindless throwing of the geopolitical dice. And with elections beckoning, war hysteria at home could act as the instrument to beguile populations which are no less brainwashed about democracy than Germans were under Adolf Hitler even as fascism, as being again supported and represented in Ukraine, cannot be spoken about on YouTube. The revolution will not be televised by media whores on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

This week Russian Federation foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov is on a tour of Afrika. As part of the hybrid warfare systems of the West, the Arab League was sent a memorandum, or diplomatic note, requiring that he should not be met by high officials, that no pictures be taken with him. These were duly disregarded, of course. After Biden was left at the airport by Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince, and his refusal to increase oil production followed. Instead MBS is emerging as Russia’s ally even as entente with Iran is well under way. Saudi Arabia is now buying discounted oil from Russia.

Only last week, Russia, Iran and Turkiye met in Tehran as power brokers in the Syrian War. A similar meeting took place in Tehran by the victors during WW2. On the sidelines, the equivalent of a forty billion dollar (USD40,000,000,000) deal was signed between Iran and Russia for investments in the Iranian oil and gas sectors. They are also constructing a corridor from Russia through Iran to the India Ocean. This is a minor part of the Eurasian architecture getting readied to deliver the coup de grace to the West, economically.

The world is ‘a changing’ radically. And despite assertions by Borrell and other French officials that Afrika is their backyard. Or the warning to Russia about spheres of interests, we project that ALL of the European powers will be run out of Afrika just now. About time!

In Congo, Lavrov is again receiving a welcome befitting a head of state. The Russians and the Congolese are speaking with one voice. But it is in Ethiopia, which will be the most interesting of all. For had not Russia intervened in Ukraine of February 24, 2022. the neocons in Washington would have mounted a false humanitarian invasion of this part of the east.

Truthfully, this writer has long considered Lavrov as the doyen of diplomacy. These days not so much. The state of war has seen him transformed into a no-nonsense character. He’s told a BBC journalist that he cares not what the West thinks about anything Russia is doing.

Taking a cue from Lavrov, Putin himself has called the West ‘racist’. Spoke of their colonial past and present. Certainty, these are not men representing a government looking forward to a time when hostilities subside and there is a return to the abnormal normalcy of Neo-liberalism, humanitarian interventionism, woke imperialism, techno-feudalism or war as a Western’s main instrument of foreign policy? No!

This writer has previously been accused of trying to tear everything down. However, Ancient Afrika cosmogony of tens of thousands of years ago saw the end of the Piscean Age and the rise of Aquarius as another of the mansions within the house which comprises our universes. Blame these forces not The Pachamama for the end of the dominance of all things fishy! No more centering of fishy ideas.