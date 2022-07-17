Walter Blackman – Findings from the 2021 Auditor General’s Report, and Educational Reform

The following submission from Walter Blackman, Actuary and VOB TalK Show Host is a summary of his June 14 ,2022 Brasstacks program – BU blogmaster

Walter Blackman – Actuary and VOB Brasstacks host

There are many national issues simmering on the front burner which are worthy of discussion. Just to identify some of these, we have gun violence, the strategy announced by the Attorney General to combat crime, a test carried out on a male to determine the presence or absence of Monkey pox in Barbados, the need to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency, some disturbing findings from the latest Auditor General’s report for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021, and last, but not least, educational reform.

With respect to the Auditor General’s report, there are some issues raised by the Auditor General which I would like to highlight:

  1. There is a lack of timely response by Ministries and Departments to requests for information. When responses were provided, they were inadequate. To solve this problem, the Auditor General noted that section 13(5) of the Public Finance Management Act 2019-1 states: “If a person refuses to produce any records or information as requested by the Comptroller General, that person is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000, or imprisonment for 12 months, or both.” He suggested that the legislation should be amended to include the Auditor General.
  2. There is no Leader of the Opposition, so the post of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is vacant. There is some uncertainty on how the PAC can function. The Auditor General recommends that one of the “independent” senators be allowed to chair the PAC.
  3. In his 2019 report, the Auditor General referred to a Special Audit which was conducted on the Barbados Water Authority (BWA). Legal action has now been taken against the office of the Auditor General by a former Chairman of the Board of the BWA. Any discussion on this report must now be placed on hold pending the decision of the courts. The Auditor General recommends that legislation should provide that any document produced in good faith by, or on behalf of, the Auditor General should be privileged information and protected against lawsuits.
  4. The Treasury Department reported that its receivables increased by $1.238 billion during the year. A great difference exists between amounts reported by the Treasury and the Barbados Revenue Authority.
  5. A balance of $32.8 million was reported in respect of dishonoured cheques. The names of individuals or entities were not provided for audit inspection.
  6. $3.9 million in pensions were paid by the Treasury Department in the names of deceased persons. Sometimes, payments were made 10 years or more after death. 34 pensioners, former government workers, were affected. Over the years, the Treasury Department was unable to access the Death Register information.
  7. BRA recorded $12 million in wire transfers related to taxes paid by taxpayers. However, these wire transfers were not applied to the appropriate taxpayers’ accounts.
  8. With respect to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), access to the SAP information technology system by former employees was not deactivated. Benefit transactions were processed and approved by the same individual.
  9. Old-age NIS pensions were generated for persons who were recorded as deceased within the national Death Register. 10 NIS pensioners were affected, and in some cases, payments were made for over 5 months after death.
  10. Persons no longer employed by BRA still had active credentials and access to the TAMIS application. Some taxpayers had multiple active TAMIS numbers. BRA was not informed of deceased taxpayers.
  11. Tax refunds payable to taxpayers were reported as $611.9 million. The audit of BRA was characterized by extremely long delays in the provision of information to the auditors and this would have impacted negatively on its timely completion. Cash and banking information was not properly reconciled. This matter has been ongoing for several years. It poses risk of errors, omissions, or acts of fraud being perpetrated and concealed.
  12. Clearwater Bay Ltd, a government company, made a loan guarantee of $120 million. This loan guarantee was connected to the construction of the proposed Four Seasons -managed Hotels and Villas. The $120 million were originally shown as a receivable but then written off in 2018. The Auditor General holds the view that this $120 million should not have been written off. The Government of Barbados paid $124.3 million to the bank after the loan was called. A check with The Land Registry Department indicates that the property has been conveyed to a private company. There is no evidence of money being paid by the private company.

Minister of Education Kay McConney

With respect to educational reform, we are not limiting our analysis and discussion to the 11+ exam. I have my own ideas and vision and you have yours, so let us discuss.

Sandy Kellman has eloquently and repeatedly shown us that our new system of education must expose all of our children to assessments and tests at an early age in order to detect learning challenges and disabilities. Those young children with learning challenges should receive adequate remedial treatment as early as possible. Funds from the education budget will be allocated for this purpose, and jobs will be created.

Primary school students will be encouraged to develop their talents in art, the performing arts, music, technology, sports, English, Mathematics, Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Metrics will be used in all of these areas, and teaching and coaching jobs will be created to prepare students for a vastly expanded 11+ exam.

Talents surfacing at the primary level will be further developed at the secondary school level with teachers, coaches, musicians, artists, singers, playwrights, poets, writers, and religious ministers all playing a critical and pivotal role. Many jobs are waiting to be created. We are going to need the experience and the wisdom of the John Goddards, the Ralph Jemmotts, and others to help guide us forward.

CXC, CAPE, and SAT exams will be taken by secondary school students. High SAT scores will enable our secondary school students to attend polytechnics and universities in the USA where their marketable skills and talents will undergo the last stage of development. After that, the brilliance and talents of a young Barbadian population will be unleashed upon the rest of the world.

The overall objective of this new education policy is to generate foreign exchange earnings for Barbados. At present, we are on the wrong course. We need to find a new direction. As a people, we need to pivot the Barbadian economy around a new axis.

  David
    Get serious!
    Call for penalties on Auditor General’s report
    by SHAWN CUMBERBATCH
    IT IS TIME FOR ministries and departments to be penalised in light of the Auditor General’s persistent evidence that Government is “bleeding” millions of dollars.
    That is the recommendation of former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados David Simpson, who said there was a risk that the effectiveness of the report “is being dwindled down because no real action is being taken to create the result that we need”.
    Chairman of Integrity Group Barbados (IGB) Andy Armstrong was also worried that the Auditor General’s concerns were not being taken seriously enough.
    He urged Government to fulfill its promise to give the office the staff it needed and for state agencies that did not file their financials on time as required by law to be penalised.
    “I feel as though the Auditor General is speaking every year and there are no apparent serious steps or improvements being made.
    “So while I know there is a big outcry over what people are seeing from where I sit it is a common thread running through the issues that are being raised that needs to be addressed in a meaningful way once and for all.
    “And I think a lot of the resources are there, but we just need to be able to enforce better, and sensitise, continue the training and add that sanction, or that disciplinary component, to hold people accountable more for these breaches and for them to understand the serious nature of it.”
    The chartered accountant said the issues raised by the Auditor General were serious enough to affect Government revenue and expenditure policy, and its funding strategy.
    He added that a major downside of poor financial management in the public sector was that Barbadian tax payers were the ones carrying the burden.
    “So when a system has so much bleeding out of it, it begs the question if we had better and more sound financial management, would we be in a position where we need the level of loans that we have, or the level of increases in taxation,” he stated.
    Armstrong said while the IGB was “impressed by what the Auditor General is able to continue to do, even though he doesn’t have a full complement of staff”, his office needed to be better resourced.
    “I would imagine the first thing Government would say as well is ‘we don’t have the funds’. But surely you want to make sure that you spend your funds wisely, and therefore having a properly resourced Auditor General department is really critical,” he said.
    The former president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry also said that in the same way that companies could be penalised by regulators for their failure to produce audited financial reports on time, Government needed to lead by example in ensuring its own entities were similarly expected to comply.
    “What I would suggest is that the Auditor General have the power to penalise in some way agencies who refuse to file on time. Right now, there don’t appear to be any consequences apart from ministers or the Auditor General saying, ‘come on, come on, please get up to date’. But after a while they realise that ‘they are not going to do us anything if we don’t’,” he said.
    “So there should be the ability to put some form of penalties or censure in place. I think if you if you do it to one or two, and you publicise that, you will very soon find that all of them start to fall in line.”
    Simpson was confident that “if we can achieve full compliance of all agencies, and departments, in government with the Public Financial Management Act, continue the training and sensitisation of offices at all levels, set benchmarks and so on, then we will start to see a reduction in incidents of what the Auditor General reports”.
    “But we also have to be able to take clear steps where there are breaches and clear steps in terms of sanction and penalties, to make sure that full compliance can be achieved,” he added.

    Source: Nation

  David
    The Eleven Plus: A Red Herring

    by Ralph Jemmott

    On the Friday, July 8, 2022 edition of Brass Tacks, moderator Ms. Sade Jemmott made a number of very sensible and highly observant statements on the current preoccupation with the Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), commonly known as the Eleven Plus.

    Ms. Jemmott is not a relative and I have never had the pleasure of her acquaintance. Before making the statements, she noted that she would probably get into trouble for what she was about to say. She continued to make the valid observation that the Eleven Plus debate within the context of the total reform of the Barbadian educational sector, constituted in her words, ‘a red herring.’

    The moderator is right in the sense that many of the factors that limit the quantitative and qualitative learning outcomes of Barbadian children, both cognitively and affectively have little or nothing to do with the BSSEE.

    In fact, if you study world educational trends you might perceive that formal schooling is doing best in countries with high material and psycho-social cultures. These include Japan, South Korea, Finland and most of the Scandinavian states. Across the board school systems are doing poorly in many countries. There are great schools in England, but white working class boys from the Council Estates, submerged in the ‘yob’ culture, are not doing well. In the U.S parents are concerned that they send their children to school with fear that there might be a fatal shooting on any given day.

    Far too often formal schooling is discussed out of context, the context of family breakdown, social decay, material and cultural impoverishment. It took COVID to tell us that many children not only did not have any access to technology, but their homes did not have electricity.

    The reality is that some children wake up with little to eat. But don’t tell that to the bourgeois ‘educators’ who have clamoured to the top of the educational establishment.

    Abolish the Eleven Plus, zone all the schools, make the Harrison and Queen’s Colleges into all ability comprehensive schools and ‘just so’ everybody will learn and presumably become high profile doctors and lawyers, architects,
    actuaries and political scientists or whatever status
    positions we obsess about.

    Some amazing claims have been made against the Eleven Plus Examination many of which have absolutely nothing to with the test itself. They are more about the mechanism of transfer from the primary to the secondary cycle within a hierarchically structured school system that reflect the class stratification of a capitalist democratic society.

    There is no society operating within the capitalist mode of production where all schools are considered equal even where total zoning exists. Parity of esteem does not exist in most schools system, besides with schools as with other things in life, reputations are won and lost.

    One of the most outrageous indictments of the Eleven Plus is that it promotes classism. One moderator on Brass Tacks blames classism on the Eleven Plus. Another moderator whose understanding of education is highly questionable, when told that a gas attendant was working for a mere BDS$300 a week said that was why he would abolish the Eleven Plus.

    Admittedly that is a pitiful wage, but what has it got to do with the Eleven Plus? That low wage is a function of the wage market conditions and of the interaction between labour and capital.

    Presumably if there was no Eleven Plus, there would be no class variations as low income earners would disappear. The truth is that social stratification is a product of an economic system called ‘Capitalism’ which distributes its surplus unevenly. Thus the bank manager draws $150,000 a year while the security guard at the same bank gets $10,000.

    The manager lives in a mansion in a gated community at Royal Westmoreland, the guard in a chattel house in Eagle Hall. What formal schooling can do and does, is to allow the child of the security guard to go to the same school as the manager’s and if he has the ability and applies himself, to become a bank manager one day. Thus formal schooling can help to mollify or soften class rigidities by affording some degree of upward social mobility.

    I am not a Marxist, but the Marxist critique of education in a capitalist society is absolutely valid. Schooling in capitalist society, while it might offer upward mobility, tends to replicate the social relations of the capitalist mode of production. However class distinction is not so much a product of schooling as it is of the mode of production.

    In the 1970s the British Labour Party, for lack of a better word ‘comprehensivised’ many of the old grammar schools in Britain. The expressed claim by many on the left-wing of the Party was to create a more egalitarian society. This of course has not happened.

    British society today is as class ridden and class driven as it ever was. Of course, the British with typical social hypocrisy never touched the elite public schools like Eton, Harrow, Charterhouse, Rugby and Winchester to which the aristocracy and the upper classes still send their children. These children still emerge at the top of UK society
    in almost every field of endeavour.

    The Daily Mail on November 21, 2012, produced a headline ‘How Britain is still being ruled by public school elites.’ Almost a third of those persons holding senior positions in business, politics, law and the diplomatic service attended public schools and were Oxbridge educated.

    Guess who are doing worst in the British education system, white working class males coming out of a council house environment affected by a materially and culturally impoverished socio-economic environment. Anyone who thinks that abolishing an exam will change the Barbadian social structure must be living in la-la land.

    If you want to abolish class distinctions, then you may have to advocate a completely different mode of production, maybe a centrally driven, command style communistic type of governance that will supposedly guarantee equality. But as Gladstone Holder used to point out, that is the type of equality that can only be enforced by a tyranny, which
    it often does.

    Sade Jemmott made bold to express the concern that the conversation on education reform would not be in her words “highjacked” by persons with “chips on their shoulders” about what school they went to or didn’t go to.

    A serious reform movement should avoid the ‘leh we pull um down mentality.’

    It must try to rise above the compounded silliness that characterises so much of contemporary discourse.

    One aspect of that compounded nonsense is the notion that if the child does not obtain a certain mark in the Eleven Plus, he or she is “condemned” to failure. Utter garbage! What, pray tell, is the “condemnation” mark? Children are born with or develop certain abilities, not all of which are scholastic or academic but which are all needed in contemporary society.

    Regrettably or fortunately, we are not all alike and are born into different circumstances. Besides, people will always discriminate based on whether one is short or tall, fat or thin, black, brown or white, beautiful or not so beautiful, athletic or clumsy. These are distinctions we all have to live with.

    Get over it.

    Ralph Jemmott is a retired educator and regular contributor on social issues.

  David
    Why has the 2019 Financial Management Act not worked in the way Minister Ryan Straughn touted in the House of Assembly?

    Why has there been no rush to proclaim and operationalize the FOI and Integrity legislation? IF the government is serious about bring change to how public affairs is managed?

    Why the haste to rollout the NEW ID system and those in the know are aware the production setup is not yet operational? Why has the media not pursued this matter? This is simply dishonesty in government with compliant public servants.

  angela cox
    The New ID system is getting a bushwhacking across social.media platforms
    People are of the opinion that they are being set up.for govt to spy on them
    Govt intrusion in the lives of people have become incessantly morbid

  angela cox
    Some thing to chew on

    It is amazing that what goes around could so easily come around. Given the significant level of deceit and hypocrisy that is firmly planted in the bosom of the current Barbados Labour administration, Barbadians should not be surprised that the administration is turning its attention to the domestic capital market for funds.

    Barbadians will recall that the BLP in opposition lambasted the previous administration for the accumulation of domestic (and foreign) debt and promised to reprofile (not repudiate) the debt if elected to office in May 2018.

    Barbadians will also recall the pain and suffering some families had to and continue to endure through the unilateral action taken by the BLP administration in late 2018 to repudiate (refused to pay) about $4.5 billion in debt inherited from the previous administration. That action led to great mistrust of the BLP administration by domestic and foreign investors.

    Notwithstanding and in a few short years this same BLP administration is seeking to tap into the domestic market for more funds through a scaling-up and extension of the BOSS programme. This is on the heels of the administration borrowing excessively from the IMF and other external sources. With little attention being paid to stimulate the productive sectors and to achieve higher levels of growth on a sustained basis, the administration’s obvious intention to escalate both the domestic and foreign components of the national debt will plunge the country in a debt trap in a few years.

