Just Who is George Soros? 

Melissa Martin

Born in 1930, Budapest, Hungary, Soros hails from a Jewish family. Due to the invasion of the Nazis in 1944, his family was scattered. Soros experienced trauma and tragedy; suffering and surviving; loss and grief.

The author of several books, Soros wrote: The Alchemy of Finance (1987), The Crisis of Global Capitalism: Open Society Endangered (1998), and The New Paradigm for Financial Markets: The Credit Crisis of 2008 and What It Means (2008). He was the subject of the documentary Soros (2019).

Most of us know Soros is among the 10 wealthiest people on the planet. Many of us know he is founder/chair of the Open Society Foundation.

Who is Soros? Hmmm. It depends on who you ask. Those who criticize Soros are labeled as right-winged extremists, conspiracy theorists or anti-Semitic.

But until recently, most of us (aka average hard-working citizens) were not aware of his involvement with Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum – the “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” guy with the depopulation agenda.

His other pals include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the deceased David Rockefeller, and the Rothchild banking dynasty patriarchs. Is Soros the puppet master that controls world leaders? Is he the megalomaniac behind the curtain that barks orders to U.S. presidents, both Democrat and Republican, both past and present? Does he entertain Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton at dinner parties? Does he go on fishing trips with Henry Kissinger, Justin Trudeau, Albert Bourla, Peter Daszak, Xi Jinping, Pope Frances? Is Jeff Bezos on his speed dial?

Does Soros own mainstream media? Soros’s Lakestar Finance (backed by the Latino Media Network) recently agreed to buy 18 Hispanic radio stations across the country. Visit https://www.foxnews.com/media/soros-takeover-spanish-radio-star-bolts-liberal-group-conservative-outlet.

Does Soros own or influence the fact-checkers? “The International Fast-Checking Network is a forum for fast-checkers worldwide hosted by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies. The Poynter Institute is largely funded by George Soros´ Open Society Foundations, Google, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Endowment for Democracy, Ebay´s Omidyar Foundation, and others.” Visit https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343962629_Who_is_going_to_Fast_Check_the_Fast_Checkers.

Is Soros a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg group, and does he influence the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease and Control, Food and Drug Administration, United Nations, Big Pharma, big business? Does Soros influence The Federal Reserve, The World Bank, The International Monetary Fund?

Watch the YouTube video “Who Owns the World?” a documentary by Tim Gielen. Is Soros a shareholder in BlackRock and Vanguard? Visit https://stockcircle.com/portfolio/george-soros/blk/transactions. The Vanguard Group does not disclose its’ clients.

“Large swaths of Europe and America view him as evil incarnate, sure that he’s putting entire countries at risk. They hold him responsible for the financial collapse of a long list of countries including Thailand, Malasia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia,” according to a 2021 article by journalist Nirit Anderman at https://www.haaretz.com/.

George Soros is a member of the United Nations High Level Advisory Group on Climate Change Financing. Visit https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/newsroom/george-soros-hails-groundbreaking-agreement-climate.

Does Soros control the Pope? “Soros money tried to exploit Pope’s US visit to influence 2016 elections,” is the title of a 2016 article in Catholic News Agency at https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/34485/soros-money-tried-to-exploit-popes-us-visit-to-influence-2016-elections. Guilt by association. “The Political Pope: How Pope Francis Is Delighting the Liberal Left and Abandoning Conservatives,” is a 2017 book by George Neumayr.

Who is George Soros? Megalomaniac, psychopath, narcissist, monster, modern-day super villain, mastermind of the New World Order for global dictatorship, minion of Satan.

Who is George Soros? American financier, author, philanthropist, liberal activist of social causes, currency manipulator, wealthy elitist.

Readers, use your critical thinking skills as you connect the dots. Do I trust mainstream media? No. Do I trust the fact-checkers? No. And I am not a right-winged extremist, a conspiracy theorist or anti-Semitic. I am neither on the side of Democrats nor Republicans – I am on the side of truth, civil liberties, freedom, and justice for all.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in U.S.