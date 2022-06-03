New World Order Agenda is an Old Planet Plan 

Submitted by Melissa Martin

The plan for a New World Order was conceived in the Garden of Eden by the great angel that God threw out of Heaven. Mutinous Satan led a rebellion against God, the Creator, and he is the demonic power behind the Great Reset (aka New World Oder) according to Christian believers of the Bible.

The End Times Truth website proclaims, “To students of Biblical prophecy this situation will come as no surprise. Literally thousands of years ago the Bible predicted that a one-world empire will arise just before the Second Coming of Christ. According to the prophets of old, the political and economic conditions at the end of the age would gradually cause the nations to coalesce into one gigantic, powerful empire that would rule the world with an iron fist.” Visit https://endtimestruth.com/new-world-order/.



The Beginnings of the Modern New World Order

In This Together website lays out a chronological view of the megalomaniacs who started and continued the secret group to rule the world: The Trilateral Commission, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, The Bilderberg Group, The Council on Foreign Relations, and The United Nations are the bones that brought the wealthy and powerful cabal together.

In 1952 Jean Monnet (the father of the European Union) was a founding member a secretive ‘Deep State’ and the transatlantic think tank called ‘Le Cercle.’ U.S. membership has included David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinski and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bill Clinton, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair are among the many political leaders who have achieved party leadership following their attendance of Bilderberg meetings.

In 1877 the British business man and empire builder Cecil Rhodes proclaimed “…Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilized world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…” In 1902 “Rhodes set about creating his elite group of royalty, colonialists, soldiers, bureaucrats, industrialists, spies, bankers, historians, scientists, artists, authors, politicians and others, to attempt to rule the world.” Visit https://in-this-together.com/who-are-the-new-world-order-a-brief-history/.

The Rothchild Family, The Rockefeller Family, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and a list of other oldsters have patiently pushed a one-world totalitarian government agenda forward, but now they’re in a dash to the finish line.

The New World Order Today

What is the agenda of the United Nations in 2022 and beyond (aka New World Order, Great Reset)? One-world government with an end to national sovereignty; one-world cashless currency with a one-world central bank; one-world military; one-world communication system; an end to privately owned property, vehicles, and possessions; depopulation and control of population; microchipped human beings for the purpose of buying, selling, traveling, and tracking; government raised children attending government controlled schools and universities; businesses owned by government corporation; universal income or communism; mandatory vaccines and healthcare; mandatory plant-based synthetic foods and the end of private farms and beef. The end of civil liberties and freedom and the beginning of 24/7 surveillance.

See a list of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting participants as of 2021 to 2022 at

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017d-4764-df97-a9ff-ff7fb8a80000. Klaus Schwab is the Founder of the WEF. The United Nations, The World Health Organization, and Meta (formerly Facebook) are partnering together to control the globe.

Yuval Noah Harari, Ph.D., is Schwab’s right-hand man. Harari has proclaimed, “Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but OUR intelligent design…Science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm.”

I’ve got a news flash for Harari and the global elites – God is alive and well.

Resources for People of Faith

“America’s Apocalyptic Reset: Unmasking the Radical’s Blueprints to Silence Christians, Patriots, and Conservatives,” is 2021 book by Perry Stone, a scholar of Bible prophecy. The Voice of Evangelism is Perry Stone’s international evangelistic outreach. Visit www.perrystone.com.

“The Tipping point” is a 2020 book by Jimmy Evans. He uses his forty-five years of eschatology knowledge—the truth about what the Scriptures say about the times we are living in.” Visit https://www.theovercominglife.com/.

“The New World,” a 1992 book by Pat Robertson, a Yale-educated lawyer and Founder of the 700 Club.

No human leader will save humanity from poverty, famine, war, disease or annihilation. Jesus Christ is the Savior, the Messiah, the Prince of Peace. Read the book of Revelation in the Bible. Satan is defeated. God wins.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the USA.