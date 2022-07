Attached are the 3 charts for the week ending 8th July. The charts suggest that there has been a relative stabilization in the incidence of the disease in that the Ro numbers have now dropped below 1 for over 6 days; the official isolations have dropped over the past week; and there has been a noticeable dip in the Covid-19 raw incidence numbers. There is still a need to maintain strict observation of the protocols, especially during this Cropover period and more reports of Monkeypox incidence in the Caribbean.

- Source: Lyall Small