“THE SLAVE IN YOUR MENTALITY” PROLOGUE TO CHAPTER 3

Submitted by Ras Jahaziel

LOCKED IN A MENTAL STATE

that was purposefully designed

by white Slave-Breakers.

AFRICA has been painted with such a negative brush that for a very long time, the knowledge that you came from Africa was not a source of great pride. This shame has long plagued the mind of the African who became a Negro during the slave-breaking process. It caused the search for origins outside of Africa, because very few Negroes wanted to be linked with a place that had been covered with such shame.

Read full Text here @Ras Jahaziel – https://rastafarivisions.com/wordpress/elementor-23448/