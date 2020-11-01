“THE SLAVE IN YOUR MENTALITY” PROLOGUE TO CHAPTER 3

Submitted by Ras Jahaziel
LOCKED IN A MENTAL STATE
that was purposefully designed 
by white Slave-Breakers.

AFRICA has been painted with such a negative brush that for a very long time, the knowledge that you came from Africa was not a source of great pride. This shame has long plagued the mind of the African who became a Negro during   the slave-breaking process. It caused the search for origins outside of Africa, because very few Negroes   wanted to be linked with a place  that had been covered with such shame. 

