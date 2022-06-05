Nation Publishing MUST Do Better

Posted on by 4 comments

There is the saying often posted in this space that the price of freedom (democracy) is eternal vigilance. A necessary component to safeguarding our freedom (democracy) is a relevant media. An extract from The Role of Media in Democracy: A Strategic Approach authored by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) states:-

A free, objective, skilled media is an essential component of any democratic society. On the one hand, it provides the information which the polity require to make responsible, informed decisions. On the other, it performs a “checking function” ensuring that elected officials uphold their oaths of office and campaign promises and that they carry out the wishes of the electorate.

The blogmaster is reminded everyday since March 2007 when Barbados Underground (BU) went live on the WordPress platform the importance of a relevant media. We recall the VOB Sunday Brasstacks show when social commentator and retired hotelier Adrian Loveridge was forced to contribute to the program from a separate studio because it was the condition for the participation of former Minister of Tourism Noel Lynch.

During one of last week’s VOB’s Brasstacks shows the blogmaster was again reminded of the naked manipulation of traditional media by a caller (was it you William?) who questioned the Nation Publishing company’s decision to anoint Khaleel Kothdiwala a columnist to replace Dr. Kristina Hinds. The caller’s simple and well articulated logic was – with the BLP in total control of the Lower House, why select Khaleel who is a BLP card carrying member. It does not mean Khaleel lacks the capacity to share a perspective on a myriad topics, however, making Khaleel a columnist ensured the leading publishing house in the country slammed the door on an opportunity to improve vigilance in our democracy.

This is not a personal attack on Khaleel, he obviously is an intelligent young man who is committed to be a BLP sponsored politician. And it is his right, to align with a political party of his choice. This is an attack on the Nation Publishing for allowing itself to be manipulated directly or indirectly into making Khaleel a columnist. We may speculate this is the Nation Publishing being opportunistic by contracting a young man whose star is rising or that ‘someone’ made a telephone call.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

tagged with , ,

4 comments

  • David
    June 5, 2022 5:02 AM

    Bajans should lead change
    In Barbados, the official celebration of the Season of Emancipation runs from April 14, which is the anniversary of the Bussa Rebellion, until August 23, which is the International Day For The Remembrance Of The Slave Trade And Its abolition.
    In between, we have National Heroes Day, Africa Day, the Day Of National Significance, Emancipation Day and Marcus Garvey’s birthday. One of these days we are going to be so fully emancipated from mental slavery that a four-month season of emancipation would seem unnecessary because emancipation would be like breadfruits, pretty much in season all year long.
    We are the people of the first black slave society. This is where modern-day slavery was invented and perfected. Barbados is a pioneer in systems and methods of human bondage and subjugation. So it makes sense that we should be pioneers in systems and methods of human emancipation.
    Reflecting the dreams
    The Barbadian mission should be to lead the transformation of this world, which is made in the image and likeness of men like Christopher Columbus and Cecil Rhodes, into a world reflecting the dreams some of our ancestors may not have dared to dream. Because to dream of something which seems like it could never be is to invite suffering. After centuries of enslavement, emancipation must have seemed to some like more of a fantasy than a dream.
    And yet, so many of our ancestors did dare to dream. And, more than dream, they dared to attempt to build.
    It doesn’t seem enough to say that they pushed against the odds. They pushed against reality. The reality is that the world system as we know it is based on systems of slavery and colonisation. Does the first black slave society dare to dream to be the first society in history, black or otherwise, to transcend this foundation?
    Attempt to build
    Barbados produced sugar and humans as slaves. It is the place where slavery was made. It is poetic justice that Barbados becomes the place where freedom is saved. With the sugar industry ailing, all we have to fall back on is the human element.
    Instead of pioneering the most inhumane methods to break the spirit and will of human beings, Barbados must pioneer the most humane methods to rebuild the spirit and will of human beings.
    Instead of the world looking to Barbados to learn how to make a slave, as is chronicled in the myth of Willie Lynch, the world should look to Barbados to learn how to emancipate self from slavery, as is chronicled in the hymns of Bob Marley.
    Seasoned with colonialism
    We need a season of emancipation because of how deeply we are seasoned with colonialism. We’ve marinated so long in the slave master’s sauce that even when the skins of the overseers change, the original essence still runs deep. But there is an essence that runs even deeper, which slowly seeps to the surface. It is the essence of all human beings regardless of race or class to seek liberation in some form. It so happens that most of our ancestors have an African form to that essence.
    This essence kept our ancestors pushing against their current reality even when centuries of experience said that bondage was our eternal lot. Under the dark rule of those who would fool you into believing that their ruling is by divine right, our ancestors saw light. Not at the end of a tunnel.
    But in their own minds and spirits and kept going towards it. And it grew brighter. Now it is up to us to carry the torch. Even as the rulers of the global plantation, by acting in their usual manner, threaten to leave the Earth scorched.
    Once upon a time, to be Barbadosed meant to be sent to the place where all dreams and hope were meant to die.
    Can a new generation of Barbadians transform this island into a place where the Barbadosed form and essence of our ancestors are brought back to life and light?

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com


    Source: Nation

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    June 5, 2022 5:42 AM

    African Diaspora
    We call it Infamy
    I have not seen a definitive breakdown in total numbers of slaves from shipping to breeding of mothering slaves for over 20 generations
    A back calculation could be determined from slave descendants birth records

    Reparations Plan
    https://reparationscomm.org/reparations-plan/

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    June 5, 2022 6:07 AM

    Kingdom Rise Kingdom Fall / The Wailing Souls
    Yes! Whoa now, whoa now, whoa now!

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Babylon trying to find a solution

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Yeah!

    Economics has got them in desperation
    Dis ya modern famine
    And poverty is causing dangerous political tension
    Dis ya modern famine
    Depression is down in the land
    Dis ya modern famine
    And inflation is holding down strong, strong, strong
    Shi dup, shi dup

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Babylon trying to find a solution

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Yeah!

    False rulers, we know them
    Dis ya modern famine
    Speaking about human rights
    Dis ya modern famine
    Yet they deal with pure dishonesty
    Dis ya modern famine
    And the people, they still can’t walk the streets as they like
    Shi dup, shi dup

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Babylon trying to find a solution

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Yeah! Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Oh yeah, oh yeah!

    Economics has got them in desperation
    Dis ya modern famine
    And poverty is causing dangerous political tension
    Dis ya modern famine
    Depression is down in the land
    Dis ya modern famine
    And inflation is holding down strong, strong, strong
    Shi dup, shi dup

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall
    Whoa yeah, now, now!
    Babylon back is against the wall
    Babylon trying to find a solution

    Kingdom rise an’ kingdom fall

    Like

  • African Online Publishing Copyright ⓒ 2022. All Rights Reserved
    June 5, 2022 6:10 AM

    KK wrote on BU even though it was clear he was being misled by political pimps, by deceitful politicians. I was very concerned from the beginning that the poison he was indoctrinated to spew would taint young minds….no one else was bothered by this..

    i take it the replacement of the other writer is the real issue here. Nation has always been known to be a mouthpiece for whichever government of the day was usurping the people’s elective power to mislead voters and cover multiple political and minority crimes against said people………no different to the BLP mouthpieces found on BU…

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s