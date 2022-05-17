Is a Global Food Shortage Coming?

Submitted by Melissa Martin, Ph.D. – author, columnist, educator living in the USA

Rumblings around the globe are predicting a food shortage, but can the citizens believe the power-driven politicians and the lying leaders? Even leaders of sovereign nations are known to manipulate and spew falsehoods. Why? Because they can – especially when the mainstream media is in their back pocket and their front pocket.  

Is it more a matter of supply chain issues, inflation and the cost of food products, ongoing effects from the coronavirus pandemic, or the recent war between Russia and the Ukraine?  

It depends on what the controlling globalists want you to believe. It depends on what the leaders of the Great Reset (aka New World Order) pass on to mainstream media for headlines. Don’t bother reading USA Today, the New York Times, or the Washington Post. Don’t bother watching CNN or MSNBC. And the owner of FOX limits information.  

Watch the documentary “Monopoly, Who Owns the World?” by Tim Gielen and find out what companies own what mainstream media news outlets: television, newspapers, magazines, websites. Find out what companies own the food factories. Peruse the shareholders – Blackrock and Vanguard are major players.  

“President Biden on Thursday warned of global food shortages as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — predicting that the war would upend global wheat supplies,” according to a March 24, 2022 article in the New York Post. But President of the U.S. Biden is onboard with the New World Order as he recently stated. 

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organization. The WFP is governed by the WFP Executive Board, which consists of 36 Member States and provides intergovernmental support, direction and supervision of WFP’s activities.  

The United Nations signed a contract with Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum. So, the UN is onboard with the New World Order. “You will own nothing and you’ll be happy,” says Schwab. Bill Gates is pushing humans to eat plant-based diets, synthetic meats, and bugs. Trusting the members of the New World Order is like allowing a weasel into the henhouse.  

Read the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It rings with utopian bliss. The UN rhetoric reads like a savior that is coming to save the planet and humanity. But a false savior has to first create a false problem – so they can ride in to save the day with a false solution.  

In other words, the United Nations will ask/request/demand that all citizens of all nations give up all money, property, and possessions for the sake of feeding humanity. It’s called global communism. Say farewell to freedom, democracy, and liberty. While the elites at the top of the pyramid wine and dine – the servants at the bottom obey orders. 

“14 ways to PREPARE for food shortages around the world,” is a 2022 article by Glenn Beck.  

Visit https://www.glennbeck.com/radio/14-ways-to-prepare-for-food-shortages-around-the-world

Citizens, as you stock up on canned food and staples, buy some extra to share with your neighbors – if and when, a food shortage arrives. 

  • David
    May 17, 2022 7:59 AM

    Changing climate and food security

    The following is a submission from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to mark World Plant Health Day last Thursday. WE LOSE UP to 40 per cent of our food crops to plant pests and diseases.
    With the Caribbean’s drive to increase food production and the growing impacts of climate change, policies and actions to promote plant health are fundamental for reaching the sustainable development goals, in particular those aimed at eliminating hunger and malnutrition and reducing poverty and threats to the environment.
    In recognition of the inaugural International Day of Plant Health, observed annually on May 12 and a key legacy of the
    International Year of Plant Health 2020, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) highlights the damaging consequences of pests and diseases and the critical importance of good plant health to ensuring food security and nutrition and the protection of livelihoods, biodiversity and the environment. Growing vulnerability to plant pests and diseases FAO’s scientific review on the impact of climate change on plant pests shows that the rise in temperature and change in weather patterns due to climate change will increase the risk of pests spreading in agricultural and forestry ecosystems. Climate change-induced pest dispersal and intensity threaten food security as a whole.
    Smallholders, people whose livelihoods rely on plant health and those who live in countries beset by food insecurity, are especially vulnerable to these risks; with invasive pests being one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss. The vulnerability of the Caribbean to climate change and the accompanying emergence of new plant pests and diseases means the management and promotion of plant health are critical to food security and increased food production.
    Managing pests and preserving health With plant pests and diseases threatening crop production and agriculture, the protection of plants is a priority for the FAO. Taking proactive measures to protecting plants from pests and diseases is far more cost-effective than dealing with plant health emergencies.
    As, once established, they are often impossible to eradicate, and managing them is time-consuming and expensive. Also very important are the methods used to control and manage pests and diseases, and ensuring these do not compromise human health and the environment.
    In managing pests and diseases, it is crucial to consider that in all habitats, the production of plants and plant material should take place in an environment which is nontoxic and safe for plant production and harvest and also, for the many diverse organisms which provide ecosystem services that serve, protect and favourably enhance the environment in which we live.
    Pesticides, a problematic line of defence According to Guy Mathurin, regional project coordinator for the FAO Caribbean pesticide management project: “Very often the first resort for farmers and agriculturalists to manage plant pests and diseases in food production is the use of pesticides.
    Highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs) in particular can have long-lasting negative effects on human health and the environment.”
    In addition, pests and diseases can build up resistance to synthetic chemical pesticide products, which make them ineffective and this, in turn, further exacerbates the health risks posed to users, bystanders, consumers and the environment.
    Alternative methods to safeguard plant health The Coordinating Group of Pesticide Control Boards of the Caribbean (CGPC), through the FAO Caribbean pesticide management project, have been working to identify viable, sustainably sourced and economical alternatives to HHPs – with the aim to promote farmer and consumer health and safety and phase out HHPs.
    This work has included the identification of national and regional priorities for the development of a HHP risk reduction plan for the Caribbean and the promotion of integrated pest, disease and weed management using non-toxic alternatives, including cultural and physical methods, bio pesticides, botanicals and biological control.
    Beyond the direct application of pesticides Safeguarding plant health extends beyond the direct application of pesticides to combat pests and diseases, to ensuring that throughout the pesticide life cycle there are policies and management practices that can ensure that human and environmental health are holistically considered.
    In seeking to address these issues that ultimately impact plant health, the project has supported the removal of 320 tonnes of obsolete pesticide stocks from project countries, the management of empty pesticide containers, developed updated model pesticide legislation and the training of pesticide registrars and technicians in the use of the FAO pesticide registration toolkit.
    Recognising the need for education of all involved in the process of preserving plant health, inclusive of those involved in pesticide life cycle management, Mathurin said: “We all have an important role to play in the research and development of alternative methods to manage plant pests and diseases; we need to remain vigilant and closely observe our plants in all habitats and report any suspected problems to plant health authorities.
    “Without healthy plants, food supply and forest resources are reduced, which adversely affect biodiversity and clean water supplies.”

    Source: Nation

  • 555dubstreet
    May 17, 2022 8:31 AM

    “Peruse the shareholders – Blackrock and Vanguard are major players.”

    Blackrock and Vanguard are World’s largest Investment Banks and hold shares on a custody basis for underlying Clients. so the context is spoken out of ignorance when people protest against these Banks because of their Market Share

  • Pachamama
    May 17, 2022 8:42 AM

    No, it’s not coming. For it has been here long before. Will be made far worse by Western sanctions on Russia.

    Take that boomerang!

    The same people who threw the world into the ‘Dark Ages’ in Europe are at it again, pandemics in tow.

    That time was used to try to perfect their bible of lies.

    The Devils emerged with chattel slavery, the expulsion of the Moors who brought them civilization, colonialism and White supremacy. More!

  • 555dubstreet
    May 17, 2022 8:46 AM

    Theme from Don

    Dan the Automator

