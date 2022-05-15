The following is shared (unedited) by a concerned family member of the late Mel Harding – Blogmaster

“…for they know not what they did”

DEATH AT BARBADOS’ MAIN HOSPITAL

The shocking truth about Mel Harding’s sudden death at Queen Elisabeth Hospital Barbados.

Barbados and the world lost a great man and outstanding citizen: Mel A. Harding, only 58 years old.

Top manager of the Crane Resort, Pioneer of Recycling in the Caribbean, father of internationally known musicians/filmmaker Jermaine and Jamar Harding and husband of Denise Harding, originally from Switzerland and married to Mel for 35 years.

He was admitted to the Emergency Department of Queen Elisabeth Hospital by Ambulance and diagnosed with a bleeding in the brain. He was put in a coma and after 2 days in intensive care he passed away. Had the family not requested an autopsy and engaged 3 medical specialists to study all medical records, the real reason of death would not be known. It would be recorded as just another case of: “death due to complications of a stroke”.

