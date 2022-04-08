DLP Supporters Must be Feeling Punch Drunk

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP)- that beleaguered twin of the duopoly- is in the news again, what is new?

It has been reported that the widely debated two appointments to the Senate will be made today at last by the President of the Republic of Barbados. The press report in today’s newspaper names the two to be Dr. Kristina Hinds and Dr. Charleston Brathwaite. This has come about because the government withdrew a proposed contentious constitutional amendment to allow opposition parties to appoint Senators even if they failed to win seats in the Lower House.

The second news of concern for the DLP informs of the suspension of Pedro Shepherd and Alwyn Babb from the public service with half pay for contesting the last general election under the DLP banner. The BU family will recall this matter was highlighted on BU in the lead up to the 2022 general election see link:

Picking and Choosing

Posted on by David 57 comments

The DLP leadership and supporters must be feeling punch drunk with all the blows it has been getting, and not just lately. It had to endure the enigmatic Freundel Stuart’s stewardship after he was selected the compromised candidate when perceived shining star late prime minister David Thompson unfortunately died in office.

The DLP may still have the last laugh and in the process recoup a little credibility if its acolyte in former Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite wins the appeal to the CCJ seeking to invalidate the decision to constitute the Upper House with 18 members. 

In related news he public was advised recently by de facto president of the DLP Steve Blackett 4 nominees have been selected to contest the vacancy left by the abrupt departure of Verla De Peiza. Time will tell if the leader selected will bring the leadership to whip the DLP into a fit for purpose shape.

The blogmaster’s regret continues to be the inability of others to step forward when there is a vacuum of political representation in the country. Where is the legitimacy in an argument which criticizes the two main political parties but worthy citizens are unwilling to offer themselves for public service to present a credible alternative.

#maninthemirror

  • David
    April 8, 2022 5:44 AM

    Shepherd, Babb to face charges

    By Colville Mounsey colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is crying victimisation following a decision of the Ministry of Public Service to bring disciplinary charges against two of its candidates in the January 19 General Election.
    Pedro Shepherd, who contested the St Michael South East constituency, and Alwyn Babb, who ran in St Peter, have been both suspended with half-pay pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings related to their participation in the DLP’s campaign.
    Babb and Shepherd, both teachers, face four charges of breaching “Paragraph 15(1) of the Code of Conduct and Ethics, categorised as misconduct of a serious nature in Paragraph 2 of the Code of Discipline in the Public Service”. They were also charged with breaches under the Public Service Act, Cap 29.
    In the correspondence sent to the two teachers, dated April 4, 2022, the first charge states that they “committed misconduct of a serious nature between the 3rd day of January 2022 and the 19th day of January 2022, when you as a public officer participated in the 2022 General Election as the Democratic Labour Party candidate . . . contrary to General Order 3.18.1 of the General Orders for the Public Service 1970”. It was also deemed “a contravention of Paragraph 2(h) of the Code of Discipline set out in the schedule of the Public Service Act Cap 29”.
    Section 3.18.1 of the General Orders states: Officers and employees are expressly forbidden to participate actively in politics, including the following: (a) being adopted as a parliamentary candidate; (b) canvassing on behalf of any party or candidate for election to the House of Assembly; (c) acting as agents or sub-agents for any candidate for election; (d) holding office in party political organisations; and (e) speaking at political meetings. Track and field coach Babb has retained the services of general secretary of the Unity Workers’ Union, Caswell Franklyn. He declined to comment when the Weekend Nation team caught up with him at the Lester Vaughan School where he was coaching and directed all queries to Franklyn. Meantime, Shepherd, a teacher at Wilkie Cumberbatch, also declined to comment yesterday and met with the Barbados Union of Teachers, which he previous led as president, to devise a response to the charges. Interim president of the DLP, Steve Blackett, said the development smacks of victimisation. He alleged that multiple civil servants not only acted as agents of candidates of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP), but mounted the political platform on occasions. “I have seen, and I know that there are members of the Barbados Labour Party who participated in the last General Election [and] spoke on platforms. They were even intimately involved in the campaigns of some Barbados Labour Party candidates. As far as I know, nothing has been done, no charges have been brought against those people. “They might
    argue that those persons were just participating at the constituency level and they weren’t candidates, but rules are rules and I feel confident that our candidates did not breach any rules. So we are watching the situation as it develops,” said Blackett, adding the DLP was ready to fight the matter tooth and nail.
    “The DLP is standing ready to do whatever it takes because these were standard-bearers of the party in the general elections, and we are not going to kick them to the curb or neglect them. Whatever is their fight, is the fight of the Democratic Labour Party. If you hit one, you hit all and that is our philosophy. We will stand locked hand in hand with them along the way,” he added.
    Franklyn concurred. He too questioned why the two were “singled out”.
    He disclosed that he has already responded to the charges, pointing out that Section 44 of the Barbados Constitution only prohibits three categories of public officers from being elected to the House of Assembly – judges, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Auditor General.
    “The Government has no case, but even if they had a case, one has to question why they are pursuing this now. We had other people participating during the election campaign. We had teachers who were election agents in the Barbados Labour Party camp. We have public officers who spoke on platforms. So why go after only the Democratic Labour Party people who participated in the election? This is my biggest problem because other people did it,” he said.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    April 8, 2022 5:46 AM

    Hinds, Brathwaite tipped for Senate
    Political scientist Dr Kristina Hinds isn’t tipping her hand on if she will be one of the two senators to be sworn in today, but agricultural expert Dr Chelston Brathwaite has confirmed he will be taking the oath.
    The final two senators for the Chamber will be named and sworn in by The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, this morning at State House.
    Rumours were rampant yesterday
    that Hinds, a host of
    Starcom Network’s
    popular radio call-in programme Down To Brasstacks, was one of the choices.
    When contacted yesterday, the senior lecturer at the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus would only say: “I’m not willing to go on the record to confirm that. I believe that that is for the President to announce who she has selected.
    “I can’t deny it’s true. That is for her to announce.” Brathwaite, who reserved further comment until after today’s ceremony, was previously Ambassador to China and former head of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture. ( BA)

    Source: Nation

  • angela cox
    April 8, 2022 5:56 AM

    Feeling punch drunk would have in my opinion seeing executive rights deemed in the constituion solely to the President handed to the PM in a clandestine fashion
    On the other issue of the dlp not given the seats by the President such now to be exposed is the nasty under belly pretentious political interference that has extended itself to the President
    in a manner to punish the dlp
    However as previously stated the intents of the Constitution stays in place as was intended leaving no room for the PM to have more power in her executions by will and offers

  • African Online Publishing Copyright ⓒ 2022. All Rights Reserved
    April 8, 2022 6:45 AM

    So where are the famous corruption charges that we heard about pre election?

