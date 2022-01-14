Picking and Choosing

Submitted by Paula Sealy

I am wondering if only canvassing and acting on behalf of candidates by public servants are being frowned on.

Officers and employees are speaking on political platforms almost every night. Just watch the meetings online. They have been officers of political parties too. The DLP candidate in St. Michael South East is a shameless example. He was the DLP Assistant General Secretary for at least three years before he resigned as the president of the BUT to run. But he would pick and choose when to talk about General Orders and when to break them.

3.18.1 says public servants can’t run in elections but the circular didn’t touch on that. Pedro Shepherd and Alwyn Babb were in the news talking about taking leave to run. So are Shepherd and Babb still teachers?

I am Paula Sealy and I am asking for myself. Before government workers had to resign.