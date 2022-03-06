Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and the Caribbean Scumarama

Posted on by One comment
Putin_Biden
Submitted by Nathan Green, SVG, 2022

The unfortunate thing about the US is that its current government are cowardly actors for the greater part. The previous president was a strong man and was hated for being a strong man. Cowards hate men of strength; because they frighten them.

Today the US has the weakest and most cowardly president of all time. He is a man that has spent years telling lies and making false statements to the American people. The cause of today’s most awful problems with Russia invading Ukraine comes from Bidens most apparent weakness. The World sees him as an old man battling senility. Perhaps he is not knowingly a coward because he is not fully complementus.

The other problem is that Biden is surrounded by left-wing jerks who support Russia, therefore Biden is fed mal advice; what is worse, he takes it. Today, the US Generals appear as third rate actors, and one must wonder what would happen if they had to fight a war.

Who advised Biden to pull out of Afghanistan? Who told him to allow the US troops to be pulled out before the Americans living there were evacuated. There were also many Afghan interpreters, US supporters, and employees of the US who would indeed be targeted and killed if left in situ. Low and behold, they were dumped as well; I suppose if they were willing to dump their citizens, they surely would not think twice about dumping the Afghans. When they left, they abandoned more than $80 billion worth of equipment — including 22,174 Humvees and 33 Black Hawk helicopters — in the hands of the Taliban. Most of the equipment was brand new and unused.

Today, some excellent people in the US military ranks are willing to give their lives for their country. The present war in Ukraine is a direct threat to the US because Putin will never be satisfied with taking just the Ukraine. He wants to rule the World. He has threatened the west with atomic weapon retaliation unless they accept he has the right to own Ukraine.

No country has the right to attack another unless that other country attacks them first. There can be no right to go to war because you disagree with the other countries’ policies or leadership.

Russia and Putin commit war crimes in Ukraine, killing and murdering innocent people. Bombing schools, hospitals, and apartment blocks. There is an ongoing attempt to kill every Ukrainian man, woman and child; it is a genocide.

The problem is that the sanctions being used by Europe and the US do not go far enough. If harming one’s economy is a by-product of sanctioning Russia, so be it. Apply every possible sanction right now cut off oil and gas sales. If China backs Russia, tell them they will have the same sanctions applied. If Chinese companies supply Russia, blacklist them and apply sanctions to them.

Is the World able to trust the US to do the right thing over Ukraine? There have to be some serious doubts in that department. The recent record of the US is not good; they are hardly seen as trustworthy with regards to their allies.

Putin’s undeclared palatial mansion in Spain

The US has been faced with an actual situation with an enemy growing in strength for the last twenty years. A state that wants to be the revived all-mighty USSR once again. Yes, I am talking about Russia, Vladimir Putin to be exact. The US government have always known Putin is a scumbag. He became president when almost penniless. Within a very short time, Putin became the richest man in the World with as much as a trillion US dollars tucked away all over the World. The US know Putin is a thief and yet have done business with him for the longest time. Putin only earned $133,763.63 in 2015, which is $18,676.91 more than he made the year before, according to his declaration published by the Kremlin. Yet he has accumulated so much wealth and power that he believes invincible.

The problem with extreme wealth is that those with it lose reality; they believe there is nothing they cannot do, and no one can stop them from doing anything they want. You can see that reflected in some of nuevo riche in the US the owners of high technology, media, and internet companies, people that can control the present US coward class government. They can say to Biden jump, and instead of saying how high, he goes and sits in his basement room for a week or two and tries to figure out what they meant. He can then ask his son what do they mean? Who after a visit to them, for who knows what. Perhaps even selling one or two million dollar paintings on the way home. Then he goes back to daddy and says, jump this high pop.

It may even be that Putin has become mentally deranged. A man like Putin understands and respects very few things, paying people off, sending his secret service to murder people, a man capable of showing equal strength. If you are a senile US leader or a coward, all is lost, and in the present case, the World as we knew it might already be lost. I say that because Putin smelling the US leadership cowardice, even the stench from the streaks in their underpants has made veiled threats of using atomic weapons. That only caused more streaks and a stink rolling around the World.

There may be real dangers for the US from Venezuela and Cuba. Because for years, there have been whispers of atomic missiles once more secretly located in the Caribbean and Venezuela.

People in the Caribbean, like Ralph E Gonsalves, the PM of SVG, support Venezuela and Cuba. Some people have even described the US as evil etc.; in a speech in Cuba, Gonsalves said, “It never amazes me the hypocrisy of the empire.”

The US has allowed communism to flourish in the Caribbean, and spending a little money closer to the home could have nipped it all in the bud.

There are a few past things to read:-

https://www.iwnsvg.com/2013/07/28/in-cuba-gonsalves-says-the-empire-has-the-world-upside-down/

Make sure you read the comments

https://cubasi.cu/en/cuba/item/20325-ralph-gonsalves-we-must-defend-cuba-and-strengthen-alliances-on-behalf-of-unity

In this Cuban News Paper, he said the following:-

“Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighted today the need to defend the revolutionary processes in Cuba and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and coordinate alliances among progressive movements in the interest of guaranteeing the necessary unity to succeed.

Gonsalves, Cuba – “When speaking at the panel *Desafios para una articulacion solidaria de nuestras luchas*, he ratified the absolute solidarity of his country with movements focusing on a better future against the imperialist wave and pointed out the right of nations to develop freely without foreign pressure.”

Gonsalves, Cuba – “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stand against those who want to impose a non-democratic solution to countries and use different methods that include violence.”

The people of the Caribbean are waiting for Gonsalves to make a statement about Russia invading Ukraine. After all, he did say the above about Cuba and Venezuela, “the right of nations to develop freely without foreign pressure”, “stands against those who want to impose a non-democratic solution to countries and use different methods that include violence.”

So let us see what he says about Ukraine!

Putin is today as Hitler was yesterday; those countries and leaders who want to collaborate with Putin should be punished.

PS does anyone have a reinforced heavy-duty static gymnasium exercise bike with three wheels and truck tyres?

tagged with ,

One comment

  • David
    March 6, 2022 6:52 AM

    Ukraine war ‘will impact food security’
    By Tony Best Although the war in Ukraine is being fought far away from Barbados, it is expected to hit Bajan purses and dining tables, ultimately hindering chances of achieving food security.
    For instance, the conflict is expected to trigger an aggressive inflationary spiral; cause problems for families, farmers and other food producers; and undermine efforts to kick-start the national economy after the damage done to the tourism industry by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    In short, it can hit Barbados with an economic “double whammy.”
    That warning came from Dr Chelston Brathwaite, a top Western Hemisphere expert on agriculture and food security who led the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, IICA, for at least a decade before becoming Barbados’ top diplomat in China.
    “The war can have important implications for Caribbean (and Barbadian) food security,” Brathwaite said. “We need to remind ourselves that we are” the most insecure food region of the Americas.
    Our imports tell much of the story, he said.
    “About 19 per cent of imports to the (Caribbean) region are for food, approximately (US) $5 billion” annually. Most countries import between 60 to 90 per cent of their food, including Barbados, which I estimated some years ago at about 75 per cent,” he added. “Given these realities I see this (European) crisis affecting us” in several different ways.
    Major producer
    Heading the list is energy, he said.
    “Russia is a major producer of oil and gas and the (military) war will disrupt oil and gas supplies. Oil prices which are currently between (US) $90-$100 per barrel could rise to as high as (US) $120 per barrel,” Brathwaite cautioned. “In fact, they have already risen and I understand that today (Wednesday) they are around (US) $110. An increase in oil prices will result in the overall increase in the cost of energy in all oil importing (Caribbean) countries like Barbados. Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana will benefit from the increase but Barbados will suffer because we are an oil importing country.”
    As oil prices rise the cost of gasoline will increase and so will the cost of diesel and the costs of energy generally, which “means the (Barbados) Government will generally have to look for more foreign exchange to buy oil”, he said.
    That’s not all. “Whenever the cost of energy goes up the cost of food production rises because energy is used in the production, processing and transportation of food,” said the Barbadian. “Therefore, food prices are expected to skyrocket. In fact, the (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation indicated before this crisis that global food prices were at a ten-year high and are poised to go even higher.”
    May be compounded
    That high cost of food, first traceable to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be compounded by escalating energy costs.
    “We can see escalating food prices” as a real possibility in the region. Obviously, Barbados will not be exempted from those increases, he said.
    Next, is the impact on the costs of wheat and corn.
    “Ukraine is an important part of Europe’s bread basket and the world’s,” Brathwaite explained. The Eastern European nation, he said, “is the ninth largest producer of wheat and the fifth largest of corn, contributing some 13 per cent of all corn exports in the world. Both countries (Ukraine and Russia) produce 33 per cent of global wheat exports. Already, wheat and corn futures in the global market are reaching record levels. Last week, the price of wheat was at its highest level since 2012.”
    The upshot, rising wheat and corn prices could trigger increases in the cost of bread, flour, noodles, breakfast cereals and biscuits, stated the Bajan. “Both the national flour mills in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica have already raised their prices, by between 10 to 19 per cent in the last couple of months. The increases weren’t simply related to increasing price of wheat but in the cost of energy and transportation as well.”
    Then there is the cost of animal feed. With wheat, soya, beans and corn, the major components of animal feed escalating, the costs of chicken, pork, sausage and corn beef would rise, he said.
    Why? “These are all animal products that depend on feed, soya, corn and wheat and as their prices increase we will see (them reflected) in the cost of feed,” said Brathwaite. “Just remember that the lone feed manufacturing facility (in Barbados) indicated that they were under real pressure from their global inputs and they were contemplating
    increasing the cost of feed in Barbados. Apparently, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, was able to come to some arrangement in which a subsidy was provided to cushion the cost of feed.”
    Cannot last forever
    The problem, though, is that cushions cannot last forever but as the global prices for the inputs of feed go up, “we will definitely see an increase in meat prices in Barbados,” said Brathwaite. “I would not be surprised if there is an increase in the cost of chicken.”
    Then there is the fall-out that may hit the global fertiliser market.
    “Both nations are major producers of inorganic fertilisers used in crop production worldwide,” he explained. “Significant amounts of nitrogen, potassium and phosphate production come from that part of the world. The cost of the fertilisers have already increased by $200 a ton due to COVID-19 pandemic and those prices are poised to go up even more.”
    That may trigger jumps in the prices for potatoes, bananas, soya and other crops.
    As if they were not enough, there is the matter of transportation and marine logistics. Shipping container prices have skyrocketed globally, especially in the last few months, and they have hurt the movement of food from around the world to Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean.
    “The costs of containers have doubled within the last couple of months” and that situation was likely to worsen, he said.
    It doesn’t end there. “In times of war people travel less, even for recreation because a lot of people don’t like to be caught by a war away from home,” he said. “The current crisis could (hurt) the tourism industry which right now is in a state of recovery after the lockdowns due to COVID and is just beginning to show positive signs in many Caribbean countries, including Barbados. A (prolonged) war could have a negative impact on that recovery. Because tourism is the major driver of many tourism economies, a reduction in tourism income can result in less money being made available to buy food.
    Could retard growth
    “In other words, the war could retard economic growth in the Caribbean precisely at a time when the tourism industry is struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19,” he warned. “So, we could have a double whammy” of the COVID crisis which devastated the tourism industry in Barbados by some 18 per cent in 2020 and we could have a significant impact if the war situation continues,” he said.
    Brathwaite believes a lesson of the war was the need to diversify the sources of imported food. He suggested that Latin America could be a place to look.
    “The time has come to explore the Latin American market, rather than in Europe and North America that may be compromised by the current war,” he said.
    “We need to see agriculture as a strategic sector for our survival,” he said.
    “Barbados must invest more in agriculture, spend more on the sector,” he said. That would include a greater involvement of the private sector.

    Source: Nation

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s