Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and the Caribbean Scumarama

Submitted by Nathan Green, SVG, 2022

The unfortunate thing about the US is that its current government are cowardly actors for the greater part. The previous president was a strong man and was hated for being a strong man. Cowards hate men of strength; because they frighten them.

Today the US has the weakest and most cowardly president of all time. He is a man that has spent years telling lies and making false statements to the American people. The cause of today’s most awful problems with Russia invading Ukraine comes from Bidens most apparent weakness. The World sees him as an old man battling senility. Perhaps he is not knowingly a coward because he is not fully complementus.

The other problem is that Biden is surrounded by left-wing jerks who support Russia, therefore Biden is fed mal advice; what is worse, he takes it. Today, the US Generals appear as third rate actors, and one must wonder what would happen if they had to fight a war.

Who advised Biden to pull out of Afghanistan? Who told him to allow the US troops to be pulled out before the Americans living there were evacuated. There were also many Afghan interpreters, US supporters, and employees of the US who would indeed be targeted and killed if left in situ. Low and behold, they were dumped as well; I suppose if they were willing to dump their citizens, they surely would not think twice about dumping the Afghans. When they left, they abandoned more than $80 billion worth of equipment — including 22,174 Humvees and 33 Black Hawk helicopters — in the hands of the Taliban. Most of the equipment was brand new and unused.

Today, some excellent people in the US military ranks are willing to give their lives for their country. The present war in Ukraine is a direct threat to the US because Putin will never be satisfied with taking just the Ukraine. He wants to rule the World. He has threatened the west with atomic weapon retaliation unless they accept he has the right to own Ukraine.

No country has the right to attack another unless that other country attacks them first. There can be no right to go to war because you disagree with the other countries’ policies or leadership.

Russia and Putin commit war crimes in Ukraine, killing and murdering innocent people. Bombing schools, hospitals, and apartment blocks. There is an ongoing attempt to kill every Ukrainian man, woman and child; it is a genocide.

The problem is that the sanctions being used by Europe and the US do not go far enough. If harming one’s economy is a by-product of sanctioning Russia, so be it. Apply every possible sanction right now cut off oil and gas sales. If China backs Russia, tell them they will have the same sanctions applied. If Chinese companies supply Russia, blacklist them and apply sanctions to them.

Is the World able to trust the US to do the right thing over Ukraine? There have to be some serious doubts in that department. The recent record of the US is not good; they are hardly seen as trustworthy with regards to their allies.

Putin’s undeclared palatial mansion in Spain

The US has been faced with an actual situation with an enemy growing in strength for the last twenty years. A state that wants to be the revived all-mighty USSR once again. Yes, I am talking about Russia, Vladimir Putin to be exact. The US government have always known Putin is a scumbag. He became president when almost penniless. Within a very short time, Putin became the richest man in the World with as much as a trillion US dollars tucked away all over the World. The US know Putin is a thief and yet have done business with him for the longest time. Putin only earned $133,763.63 in 2015, which is $18,676.91 more than he made the year before, according to his declaration published by the Kremlin. Yet he has accumulated so much wealth and power that he believes invincible.

The problem with extreme wealth is that those with it lose reality; they believe there is nothing they cannot do, and no one can stop them from doing anything they want. You can see that reflected in some of nuevo riche in the US the owners of high technology, media, and internet companies, people that can control the present US coward class government. They can say to Biden jump, and instead of saying how high, he goes and sits in his basement room for a week or two and tries to figure out what they meant. He can then ask his son what do they mean? Who after a visit to them, for who knows what. Perhaps even selling one or two million dollar paintings on the way home. Then he goes back to daddy and says, jump this high pop.

It may even be that Putin has become mentally deranged. A man like Putin understands and respects very few things, paying people off, sending his secret service to murder people, a man capable of showing equal strength. If you are a senile US leader or a coward, all is lost, and in the present case, the World as we knew it might already be lost. I say that because Putin smelling the US leadership cowardice, even the stench from the streaks in their underpants has made veiled threats of using atomic weapons. That only caused more streaks and a stink rolling around the World.

There may be real dangers for the US from Venezuela and Cuba. Because for years, there have been whispers of atomic missiles once more secretly located in the Caribbean and Venezuela.

People in the Caribbean, like Ralph E Gonsalves, the PM of SVG, support Venezuela and Cuba. Some people have even described the US as evil etc.; in a speech in Cuba, Gonsalves said, “It never amazes me the hypocrisy of the empire.”

The US has allowed communism to flourish in the Caribbean, and spending a little money closer to the home could have nipped it all in the bud.

There are a few past things to read:-

Make sure you read the comments

https://cubasi.cu/en/cuba/item/20325-ralph-gonsalves-we-must-defend-cuba-and-strengthen-alliances-on-behalf-of-unity

In this Cuban News Paper, he said the following:-

“Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighted today the need to defend the revolutionary processes in Cuba and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and coordinate alliances among progressive movements in the interest of guaranteeing the necessary unity to succeed.

Gonsalves, Cuba – “When speaking at the panel *Desafios para una articulacion solidaria de nuestras luchas*, he ratified the absolute solidarity of his country with movements focusing on a better future against the imperialist wave and pointed out the right of nations to develop freely without foreign pressure.”

Gonsalves, Cuba – “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stand against those who want to impose a non-democratic solution to countries and use different methods that include violence.”

The people of the Caribbean are waiting for Gonsalves to make a statement about Russia invading Ukraine. After all, he did say the above about Cuba and Venezuela, “the right of nations to develop freely without foreign pressure”, “stands against those who want to impose a non-democratic solution to countries and use different methods that include violence.”

So let us see what he says about Ukraine!

Putin is today as Hitler was yesterday; those countries and leaders who want to collaborate with Putin should be punished.

PS does anyone have a reinforced heavy-duty static gymnasium exercise bike with three wheels and truck tyres?