NATO’S WAR ON THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SPECTRE OF A SUDDEN COLLAPSE, CAPITULATION

Submitted by Pachamama

Within the milieu of endless propaganda projects, in the West, designed for consumption at home and abroad, Russia’s objectives have markedly slowed as Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, fastidiously follows a laughable Western dictation that the Russian Federation can be made to bleed and eventual brought to accept capitulation, as so delivered by the leading messenger boys and girls.

Those include Boris Johnson, British prime minister; Lloyd Austin, United States secretary of war; Nancy Pelosi, tenuous leader of the north American House of Representatives (HoR), when found with a level of sobriety; Mateusz Morawiecki prime minister of Poland, a nation totally committed to fascism and racism; Czech Republic prime minister, Petr Fiala and Slovenian prime minister, Janez Jansa and many more are conveying the same message.

Only during a ‘special operation’ can such a titular president be operating like this. It’s only during a Russian special operation that the internet, electricity, water, cell phones and other services could remain largely in tact, that a belligerent would be so allowed to plot the defeat of an attacker. In the real wars that NATO launched in Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria, Mali, Yemen and others, cities are flattened with ‘shock and awe’ – starting day one. Why has Russia not done this when it has more capabilities than any other to so do?

That message means that the peoples of Ukraine are to sacrifice their lives and country for the geopolitical interests of the United States of (north) America. And this is the deal which Zelensky has accepted, in lieu of negotiation forbidden by the West, in exchange for the total destruction, annexation, partition of his ‘country’. We say ‘country’ charitably, for Ukraine was never a contiguous nation state, but instead it is an area hobbled together after the WW1 territorial loses of Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Before Crimea was returned to Russia it was gifted to Ukraine by Joseph Stalin, a Georgian. Georgia which around 2007 was similarly misled by an America president, George Bush, the younger, secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and NATO, that its Russian speaking region of Abkhazia now the Republic of Abkhazia could have been invaded and ‘de-Russianed’ like has been happening in the Donbass region since 2008. Genocide supported by America using Nazis, a word now banned on social media, as shock troops.

In the propaganda wars there are a number of claims being made which cannot be confirmed. These include but are not limited to – that the United States assisted the Ukrainian forces in the sinking of the Russian destroyer, the Moskva. That America was directly involved in the apparent deaths of twelve (12) Russian generals on the battlefield. That Russia would have used the commemorations of World War Two, or the Great Patriotic War as the Russians refer to it, to issue a general mobilization as an indication that Ukraine was somehow putting up a good fight, and more. What lunacy! This, the nature of happy talk, propaganda as not so expertly manufactured in the West.

Of course, the Russians had issued a statement a year or more ago saying that the fifty (50) year old Moskva was to be decommissioned and that its replacement was being built. That there has been no announced specific retaliation might suggest that there was really an explosion on board as the Russians claimed. Moreover, assertions emanating from Ukrainian sources, that the Admiral Makarov and a number of seamen were killed were given the lie as the admiral, in fine fettle, showed up a few weeks thereafter at a ceremony televised in Russia, receiving an award.

To the uninitiated, Russia’s culture of warfare requires that generals lead their men, from the front, into battle as opposed to the Western conception which has generals leading from behind. Certainly, and in these circumstances there is a high likelihood that comparatively more Russian generals will die in battle than Western generals. However, there has only been an announcement of a single dead Russian general. Moreover, the Pentagon, to the extent anything they may say is believable, have distanced themselves from such claims. The propaganda war continues to be stoked for it offers the best chances for a Western military victory, as slim as that remains.

And to achieve such a pyrrhic victory hundreds of billions of dollars, maybe trillions, ala Afghanistan, in weapons are committed to flood Ukraine in this desperate attempt to repeat Brzezinski’s first quagmire for the then USSR, redux! Many of these weapons are already turning up on the Dark Net. It will be unsurprising when these same weapons are deployed on those in NATO feeding the crooked beast.

This staid strategy however faces a number of not insignificant hurdles as NATO states, and America as its primary member, empty old stockpiles of varied arms essentially to fatten the arms manufacturers and their shareholders/stakeholders as demand for new objects of death take budgetary priority in Washington, ahead of human needs.

If war was, and will forever be a racket, this is it. The United States alone spends more for the military than the next ten countries combined. Russia, for example, spends about 8 percent of what America does and yet they must depend on fascist and Deash to fight their battles for them. This is a measure of the large scale corruption at the centre of imperium.

Other problems with this ‘Aghanistanization’ strategy may include – the destruction of weapons en route to the battlefield, as Russia has a right to, and she has been so doing only on Ukrainian territory thus far. There could be the targeting of military bases in bordering NATO member states which act as conduits. This could be another viable response though a clear escalation if minded that NATO members are not already belligerents in fueling this war, as under the laws of war Russia has such a right to respond.

Under the much vaunted Article four (4) of the NATO Treaty, which is not at all as determinative as popularly presumed, NATO members will then have to decide whether they will consider such an act to be in violation of said article. In addition, reports from the battlefield seem to suggest that such weapons are not easily integrated, there are logistical difficulties repairing broken armaments, that the American javelin, for example, a weapon system of the 1980s is not nearly as effective for the Ukrainians as it was for the Taliban. Ukrainian soldiers are complaining that they are missing 90% of times. The Russians have more advance countermeasures than the anti-countermeasures of the javelin can dealt with.

On the Russian side, the correlation of forces are still overwhelmingly in their favour in spite of a recent statement by Belarusian president and Russia’s supposedly staunch ally Lukashenko that the war was taking too long. Earlier on, they sustained a much larger number of loses than expected, a failure of intelligence, is the claim. Russian military chiefs seemed guided by the notion that there would have been less than heavy resistance from the defenders. In war an attacker needs a three to one numerical advantage to defeat defenders. Ukraine had about 600,000 men under arms, all told. Of these about 150,000 are well-trained to NATO standards.

Maybe as many as 50,000 are defending the capital, Kiev, and the remainder are largely long encircled in the Donbass or in the southern regions. However Russia started this operation with just 200,000 men and there appears to be no inclination to call on the millions under arms except for rotation, rest etc. Of course, there could be a similar number or more within the militias of the Russian coalition as made by the fighters from the Donbass region.

In the Donbass to the east, the defenders though fully encircled are well entrenched. Reports state that networks of tunnels as many as twenty (20) stories deep provide sanctuaries. The last standout in Mariupol is also a bee hive of underground tunnels plus human shields, a clear war crime but you’ll not know this if you’re watching propaganda media. None of the areas to the east and south where Russia has a strong presence can be resupplied by weapons or the essentials for life. In all cases, Russia’s offer is that the Ukrainian soldiers release civilians and surrender but Kiev’s constant response is ‘nyet’ as military leaders parrot the commands which the West is giving from Washington. ‘Nyet mean nyet’ as so clearly stated by William Burns the current CIA director and former American ambassador to Moscow as he tried to council his political masters that bringing Ukraine into NATO, even de-facto like it currently is and has been, was a red line for Russia.

Altogether, and as the Russians continue to bomb infrastructures which make Ukrainian forces unable to effectively wage war, no matter how many more Western supplied weapons they may actually receive, barring unusual circumstances, irrational escalation, Russia will continue to destroy Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, starve them out in their underground dungeons and deliver death to those encircled into cauldrons as they will never be able to be resupplied.

No army can last long without constant resupply. As Russian war dead represent a trickle to the deluge of Ukrainian fighters it’s sickens to see aged men in their 40s and 50s being made to marched into the buss-saw and more and more forming too high a percentage of those killed by a juggernaut, even as it refrains from turning this ‘special operation’ into a real war.

The Russians are clearly giving a beating to the West as if they were errant school boys, on the economic front. The ruble is so strong that the central bank governor has had to take active measures, including increasing some interest rates, to keep its relative exchange rate within a predetermined range. People continue to ask why Russia left its USD300billion in Western banks while they knew their sanctions history and as it turns out having made all kinds of plans to protect the Russian economy from sanctions since 2014. We have reluctantly come to the view that that was mere bait for a trap. Such a seizure being considered as a Western initial default to Russia and as a purely legal matter this act will be crucial in the months to come.

On oil and gas, the NATO alliance is spitting. The Hungarians, for example, consider that their economy cannot exist without Russian oil. So too the Germans in relationship to gas. All of Europe is or will be facing stag-flationary pressures, as is the USA. The horror scenes of the past where White people in Western European countries were going hungry, traumatized by war or freezing to death cannot be underestimated. They will make pictures of deserving victims of war on television while we forget the cold shoulder these countries gave to the NATO wars in West Asia, North Afrika, Europe itself and elsewhere. NATO a belligerent warmongering force is even recruiting Columbia for membership. Watch out Caribbean as a ‘zone of peace’!

As more and more sanctions on Russian nationals continue to erode the ‘culture of rights’ it seems uneventful to the whores in media that the West, just as with Covid19, is still undeterred from violating once perceived rights going back to the Magna Carta, the so called Enlightenment ideals, notions about due process, the sanctity of private property previously presumed to be a bedrock democratic norm etc. Replacing them with the notion that a mentally disabled Joseph Biden could unilaterally announce that assets which were legal before February 24, 2022 are now illegal by his decree. Same with other NATO states, maybe all twenty-seven (27) of them, or most. These singly, but overwhelmingly together, show us that at the very root of Western liberalism resides a rooting despotism.

That Russians whose ill-gotten gain was quite legal in Westminster until recently. Indeed such oligarchs rose to peerages in the House of Lords and whose stolen wealth propped up the government of the United Kingdom for decades, can now be high-handedly taken presumably to feed this maugh of a war as the given reason. What nonsense! Like with Mu’ammar Qaddafi all of this stolen wealth by NATO will again disappear into the pockets of the kleptocratic leaders in Western countries – thieves stealing from thieves. No honour amongst crooks! This is a boondoggle for the most corrupt country in the world, Ukraine, and people like Biden, Ursula von de Leyen, Boris Johnson, Borrell etc. Shameless crooks! Free money for the boys. We trust that the peoples of the world realize that once the underlying foundations have been so removed, in broad daylight, that it is impossible to reestablish the primacy of legal process.

Given that this war is being made to go on and on. And given that Ukraine is merely a proxy serving Western or American interests. And given that there are a number of wars within a war, we estimate a number of collapses. On the actual battlefield we judge that NATO members, and particularly the USA, will have no choice but to accept a humiliating defeat as Russia, motivated by existential demands, totally destroys Ukrainian forces.

In the propaganda war, which the Russians care nothing about, larger lies will be told.

On the economic war we estimate at least a deep recession which will act to influence political equations in the West and the rest of the world. Boris Johnson may already be suffering major electoral loses. Joe Biden will by next winter will have to face large republican majorities in the HoR and the Senate as a lame duck. We should expect greater dysfunction at the centre of empire as Biden and son face impeachment and criminal charges, respectively, relating to Ukraine graft. We forecast the removal of Olaf Scholz from the chancellery, the German chancellor and little, in stature, former army corporal who has been as spineless a jellyfish, has no ability to stand up to America and is no Angela Merkel. The other political crown heads in the West shall fall like tenpins when suffering populations exact vengeance on those within proximity.