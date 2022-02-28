Rename Brasstacks ‘The Peter Wickham Show!’
Some issues it is more effective to avoid being prolix. The blogmaster will make the point by stating the following.
Voice of Barbados (VOB) popular mid-afternoon talk show program should be renamed The Peter Wickham Show on Mondays which is his scheduled day.
I think its sad that a man that is an agnostic , makes it a point to push his issues against Christianity his every day purpose. He is gay and yet all of us are respectful of his sexual preferences. As a listener I ask the station to please make him stop this. Respect is upmost in all our lives and him as a moderator is his duty to remain neutral on strong subjects like this. While I do not object to his choices it offends me to have to hear his very strong views on God.
