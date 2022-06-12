SHOULD THERE BE A TERRORIST ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES, COULD ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES BE EXONERATED?

Submitted by Luzette K

I am calling on all Vincentians at home and abroad to strongly object to the vitriolic attacks that Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is constantly unleashing on the US administration and in particular President Biden in favour of his rogue states and associates, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. His constant attack on the US is of no benefit to us, we can only suffer for it.

The sooner we realize this, the better. SVG. is not a friend of the US, it is not an enemy of the US, it is not an associate of the US, it is not an ally of the US, it is part of the US. It may be argued that the greater part of the Vincentian population lives in the US. Vincentians of all walks of life, like all other CARICOM nationals are engaged in a very meaningful way in every facet of American life, administrative and otherwise. For example, (1) Betty Boyea King of Byrea (first cousin to PM Gonsalves), was appointed US Ambassador to the UN under connective US Administrations, led by George Bush Jr. and Bill Clinton, (2) Roy Austin of Rose Place (Bottom Town), Kingstown was appointed US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago during the 8 year reign of George Bush Jr.

Dr. Jan Yves Remy, Director of the Sir Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services, Cave Hill Campus; under the headline:

SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS AND US- CARIBBEAN RELATIONS, wrote:

Read full text:

  • David
    June 12, 2022 5:01 AM

    US officials meet with Caricom Heads
    President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris met with CARICOM Heads late Friday, as the ninth Summit of the Americas concluded in Los Angeles, California with new commitments to climate adaptation, clean energy, and food security.
    The Summit focused on Building A Sustainable, Resilient, And Equitable Future and included the participation of leaders from across the Caribbean. Both President Biden and Vice President Harris met with CARICOM members on Thursday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted multiple Caribbean Heads of Government during meetings on Friday.
    As President Biden explained, “There’s a lot that I think we can and should do. This is a partnership.
    My intention is to intensify the relationship with the Caribbean. And I mean that sincerely. You’re critically important to us in every way, and I hope we’re important to you.”
    US and CARICOM leaders discussed Vice President Harris’ announcement of the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis, or PACC 2030. The new initiative will elevate US cooperation with Caribbean countries to support climate adaptation, strengthen energy security, and accelerate the transition to clean energy, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis. PACC 2030 specifically focuses on improving access to development financing, a priority for the region.
    PACC 2030 will work to expand existing access to project financing and unlock new financing mechanisms to support climate and clean energy infrastructure development in the region.
    Key actions under this pillar will include increasing US International Development Finance Corporation financing for climate and clean energy projects in underserved Caribbean countries, as well as collaborating with multilateral development banks and multilateral climate and environmental trust funds to improve the policy environment and unlock access to additional infrastructure financing for the Caribbean.
    The announcement of PACC 2030 followed President Biden’s launch earlier in the week of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a historic new agreement to drive the hemisphere’s economic recovery and growth. Still reeling from the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caribbean and Latin America have seen the deepest economic contraction of any region in the world.
    During the same meeting on Friday, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley also addressed the multitude of challenges facing the hemisphere and the need for collective action. “That’s why I’ve come also to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris,” she said.
    “For too long there has been benign neglect, and the Partnership for the Americas as well as the Climate Partnership Pact 2030 offers us a real possibility of hope, but it is up to each of us to keep and hold each other accountable.
    We cannot achieve it overnight, but we are moving in the right direction.”
    In his remarks Friday at the Summit, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, “right now there’s a confluence of troubling global events that require our collective and strong leadership to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to respond adequately to climate change and surmount the challenges of food insecurity and escalating oil prices.”
    (PR)

