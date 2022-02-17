Achieving Food Security a Transitory Inconvenience
A country distracted by the pandemic and rightly so, compounded by a snap general election. As if a general election called during a pandemic and all that it ensues wasn’t enough there is the fallout from another 30-0 defeat for all comers.
To coin a popular phrase used by a former prime minister who presided during the glorious years- the pandemic and current post general elections are merely transitory inconveniences. With the recent ease in COVID 19 protocols the time has come for the underlying issues that effect how we mange our lives to revert to the front burner of focus.
Can you guess what is one of the underlying issues that should concern us? If you cannot watch the video.
@David, unfortunately we talk about food security in isolation while not understanding the equally importance of food sovereignty. If only we paid enough attention to the ability of agriculture and the ability to feed ourselves and export value added products, only then will I be convinced we are serious.
We import eggs in the midst of a glut.
We have a high percentage of crop wastage and spoilage.
We have an absence of Argo processing.
We have pumpkins and other crops going rotten in fields monthly.
We import a lot of finished products we can produce in Barbados.
We have a lack of serious farming cooperatives.
We do not have coordinated planting among farmers .
We have many unorganized farmers and major distrust.
We have many dishonest farmers.
We still have 2022 farmers behaving
Iike farmers from the 40s.
We have many farmers who spray with the most dangerous chemicals and sell to the public.
We have many farmers who are more interested in paying the water bill and workers while not interested in public safety.
As a farmer with a small 6 acre plot I am concerned about the irresponsible usage of systemic chemicals in an absence of a testing regime for local and imported food crops. Chemical usage in farming is out of control and no policing exist to ensure the public is not harmed. Bajans farmers are now operating like the non national who love for Paraguay, RoundUp etc is beyond comprehension despite warnings by health experts.
Someday, we as a people will get to the point that substance is more important than a show.
@Kammie
There is great opportunity for us to be more efficient in all spheres of endeavor in the country. This is so for every country it must be said although some are more afflicted than others. We have invested too much money in educating our citizens to be unable to improve glaring areas that need fixing.
@David, I concur. Sadly, we live in a country, where no nonsense, critical thinkers are not embraced but mediocrity is favored. Some may get vexed by the politicians have messed up the minds of many Bajans to accept incompetence. I was remarking to a farmer on yesterday the importance of pooling resources into a viable cooperative to ensure a secondary marketing to create food sovereignty.
It’s really shameful, that tourism gets the lion share of GOB but even importing brown sugar. A packaging and canning house duly managed by competent and not political appointees or yardfowls should be on the agenda of GOB.
Listen, to Brasstacks, which encourages complaining and pessimism but seldom challenge listeners to be out the box thinkers or be optimist. Free education in its current format is not encouraging critical or a problem solving ethos among Bajans.
We are becoming a society of contradictions, smoke and mirrors while the middle class as well as to do suck the nipples of the poor while bragging about flying off to Miami to get kids vaccinated.
#MavericksNeeded
An issue is that the country is focused on digitalization but in the important agriculture sector we seem happy to pursue traditional means of cultivation which is labour intensive and uneconomic. The decor has moved on. We need to ensure if we are committed to a strategic plan that embraces emerging technology it should be integrated into the non traditional and unsexy sectors to your point Kammie.
All the old planters are now gone.
They learnt the craft from their parents and their parents from their grandparents.
No one left to teach the skills and as EWB envisaged, not a cane blade in sight in most places.
Lawyer that he was he never understood the value of sugar cane in keeping the land available for food crop farming trough crop rotation.
Besides, he was busy making money from the concretization of the land and crops don’t grow well on concrete.
Where there is no vision the people perish.
Were we even to somehow get leaders of the highest integrity it would be to no avail if they had not the vision to see where they were going.
It is not all doom and gloom though, there are one or two families who still know what to do and are doing it.
Listen, to Brasstacks, which encourages complaining and pessimism but seldom challenge listeners to be out the box thinkers or be optimist.
Kammie, you are a bright fellow… of the Caswell mold.
SURELY you understand that brass tacks is just one of the many tools being used to condition Bajans to continue in our brassy ways.
Brass Tacks is nothing but a cauldron for the refinement of mendicancy. A simple glance at the moderators that are chosen would have been instructive in ANY other society but here in Brass Land.
A litany of jokers who all do unproductive ‘jobs’ and whose instructions seem to be – to keep the focus on cut throat politics and petty issues such as whose garbage did not get collected yesterday.
Have you noticed how they down press our boy BAFFY?
The very fact that they INSIST on keeping Petra Wicky as a moderator all the way from his husbands’ home in FRANCE, tells you their intent…
Is there a successful FARMER ever invited to host the show to inform and guide young aspiring farmers as to how SUCCESS may be achievable?
Name a successful local HOTELIER (does such an animal exist?) who has been used by Brass Tacks to educate Bajans about our main local industry?
Recall a major Credit Union leader (we no longer own any bank) who could be an inspiration and educator for FINANCIAL success? (and who were not politically partisan)
etc etc…
Even the ‘alright’ moderators like Walter B – tend to be politically tainted – only encouraging the daily regular idiots and yard fowls -failures, who mostly ‘don’t even have two dollar coins to rub together’, but yet on the radio every day pontificating about national issues….
As Bushie said (over and over) more that ten years ago now, when Harold Hoyte and company sold out the Nation to the Trickidadians, they were in fact selling the country into slavery…. When the MIND of the people are CONDITIONED to mendicancy and servitude, the body has no choice but to follow…
Look around us today….
