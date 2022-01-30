Pressure Does Burst Pipes

Submitted by C to follow a submission posted on 9 January 2022 in the case matter CV 871 of 2019

Since 2009 I was on this matter. Landlord’s Agent acting on instructions from Attorney [through Mr Gill] entered my dwelling while I was out of the country and stole my personal items. Paintings, collectibles and our 6-month-old photos [60 yrs n 27 yrs].

Tried to get the police to deal with it to no avail. Had however gotten them to elicit a verbal agreement from the presumptuous crooks [who in fact had gone to the station to report me] to compensate me for my property. Then in 2019 [ten years later] I filed. Mr Omari Drakes’s defense was “Statute Barred”. I proved him wrong. The Judge refused to give me justice, still. But I waited for the order so as to appeal this tomfoolery, to no avail.

However, I applied pressure consistently throughout all that time and finally Clarke Gittens and Farmer is ready to issue the Final Order. One year and six months. Because of the exposé.

INDECENCY!

My advice to people is first:

Handle your own case. You have the details and a better understanding of the events. Secondly do not be cowed by the woofy talking of stuffy, soothy attorneys, like those I was up against.

This is a new dispensation.

My ships are coming in to port.

The Appeal Court Registry too, emailed me advising of the date for the appeals against BCC and another both of which decisions were given in August 2019 and appeals filed the very next week.

When you step into a RING, be prepared to box to your death.

The following is an email thread between Cherfleur and Evelyn Gittens & Farmer (Read from bottom to top to follow the chronology of the communication, some header info redacted) – Blogmaster



—–Original Message—–

From: Gabrielle Francis

To: Cherfleur; Omari Drakes

Sent: Wed, Jan 26, 2022 10:35 am

Subject: RE: CV 871 of 2019 – WITHOUT PREJUDICE