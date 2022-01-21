Barbados Elections 2022: Factors and Losers
Submitted by Observing
The dust has settled, the people have spoken, and we now prepare for at least 3 ½ years of BLP governance. There are many issues and factors which impacted the result, including campaigns and candidates but I have chosen to highlight those that were considered fringe but were still collectively significant.
Chris
31 months of silence only to emerge to “counter program” our Sunday Sun with a narrative on the Prime Minister’s great traits and Mrs. Depeiza’s negative one. Definitely blunted anything Lucille Moe said (not that she had much of an impact anyhow) and reminded a large enough percentage that it should have been him after David. They speak about a woman scorned but it seems a Chris scorned is even worse and more bitter.
Timing
With 18 months to go and a full majority in hand the dice were rolled knowing that the other players weren’t ready. Politically sound and brilliant. The result speaks for itself. We can debate constitutional changes to a PM’s power for snap elections but the gamble paid off, politically at least. Otherwise I am not so sure. The Omicron spread will be an entirely different beast. The return to school is the first casualty. There will be more. As TheoGazerts said in another thread, the government would do well not to view this a as a sweeping/clear mandate.
Covid and Turnout
A large amount of persons still remain in their curtilages up to this day even without Covid. Many of these are older persons. I am certain that many did not venture out to vote. Also, 4000-5000 persons were not facilitated to vote. A turnout of 43-44% in a modern democracy is the inevitable result and should be cause for concern. Effectively the ruling party has received the support of 28% of the voting population. Let that sink in for a bit.
Guy Hewitt
The contest for President of the DLP over the last tow cycles took some nasty turns. It is reminiscent of the primary battles of United States politics. Guy Hewitt’s pronouncements on Mrs. Depeiza and the ensuing brutal battle however left lasting damage. First, because the statements were perceived to be true. Second, because they occurred close to the election and before she had any chance to recover, consolidate and groom her young team. The rapid disappearance of the said Guy rather than a kumbyah moment also lent to the view that the DLP wasn’t ready and the leadership battle is far from over.
Freundel
Glorious years? Seriously? Stupse. Won’t bother to waste any more words on this one.
BLP Solidarity
It is a known secret that there was trouble in the BLP camp. The “pick up stumps and go home” move forced the hands of those that may have wanted to be eager. True to form though, this was NEVER spoken about on the BLP’s side. No one denied it, no one hinted at it, no one even acknowledged it. This is the existential difference between the two parties. One airs its laundry in public. One pretends it has no laundry. One bludgeons itself with barbs pointed inside rather than outside. The other is polite and vague even in criticism. One looks for ways to divide itself hoping for spoils that will lead to victory. One focuses on victory first, spoils after. I think all Bajans know which is which.
Mia Mottley’s stature
Perceived personal flaws aside Mia is a lifetime shrewd politician whose 2018 insurmountable margins made it near impossible for the DLP to make inroads. Couple this with recent international acclaim and it was always going to be difficult. The DLP erred in focusing on Mia again too much, but then again what do you expect with Steve Blackett as your campaign manager. Hopefully they finally listen, learn and allow the new candidates to grow in their positions and focus on ISSUES rather than the INDIVIDUAL. There is still room for them even against Mia but they have to take heed. It is an indisputable fact that she is not as popular locally as she would lead us to believe and she is definitely not at her 2018 levels and still falling.
Special mention: The Biggest Losers
• ALL of the Old Guard
• DLP strongholds of St. John and St. Lucy
• Joseph Atherley
• Voices of opposition in the country
• Trade Unionism
If anybody doubts the political of Mia Mottley tell them to ask the DEMs on Errol Barrow Day – the day after she was sworn in as PM.
The inevitable will happen to those who are hard hearing and refuse to change.
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Post DLP Era in Republic of Barbados
DLP are old stale dated and redundant
their mitigation for losing is impotent
DLP will never make a come back
They will not ever penetrate again
I don’t think the next election will be called in January 2027 as people don’t seem motivated in politics during December / January, so it will probably get called at some point during 2026
The fracturing of the the Dlp worsened after Hewitt lost the leadership
Many die hards vowed not to vote for the party if Verla was the leader
Now going forward the Dlp would have to find a leader who is as dynamic as Errol.Barrow was in his youthful days
May be a call of Chris Sinckler can fill that void
Mia gave Chris a chance if redemption by placing him on the Economic Committee
Leaders emerge. However the old ways of thinking will have to go. The attitude of the voters has changed overtime with rising apathy, cynicism; lack of trust in the political class. If not the DLP will die.
All eyes will be on BLP now.
People are expecting things to get rougher, so it will be about how BLP maneuvers situations.
“Post DLP Era in Republic of Barbados
DLP are old stale dated and redundant”
both of them are…look what they have reduced themselves to in order to say they won an election…the people are RIGHT NOT TO VOTE and have to reposition themselves accordingly so the abject POVERTY they were maliciously pushed into yearly FOR THE LAST 5 DECADES is no longer USED AGAINST THEM to buy votes for criminals to crawl into the parliament…
it’s not like they weren’t warned REPEATEDLY OVER THE YEARS…
they are both dinosaurs and are fast tracked for EXTINCTION…
people are voicing that they ARE TIRED of seeing their OLD faces and hearing their toxic names…..it’s grossing them out..
they worked VERY HARD for that distinction.
DavidJanuary 21, 2022 6:29 AM
Leaders emerge. However the old ways of thinking will have to go. The attitude of the voters has changed overtime with rising apathy, cynicism; lack of trust in the political class. If not the DLP will die.
Xccc
Although there is truth in what u said
The blp.leadrship came from old school and was not rejected despite her many character flaws
Reason being her charisma became infectious amongst her loyal supporters
Time is of the essence for the dlp
Three years would be here again
There chances of finding a new breed of leader is slim
They might have to.pursue a path similar to the blp putting a charismatic leader and rebuilding having new faces with ideas that are fresh and visionary
I submit that Chris has an appeal which the base would accept
“both of them are…look what they have reduced themselves to in order to say they won an election…the people are RIGHT NOT TO VOTE and have to reposition themselves accordingly so the abject POVERTY they were maliciously pushed into yearly FOR THE LAST 5 DECADES is no longer USED AGAINST THEM to buy votes for criminals to crawl into the parliament…”
Changes are happening quicker today
although Barbados seems to be slower paced
but whenever things get rougher
developing countries are hit harder
Barbajans needs to go (back) to Africa
Going Back Home to it’s spiritual home
as Timothy Leary said
Tune In
Turn On
Drop Out
Fix your own damn house!
Things change and do not stay the same
but, they can get better or worse
some may survive better
others may fall
DavidJanuary 21, 2022 7:06 AM
Fix your own damn house
Xxx what is your problem
Do u feel threatened by the name Sinckler as one of carrying the leadership
His experience within the party and now within the bosom of Mia economic committee would give the Dlp a head start and a chance they are looking for
The bees would not be able to go after him as Mia has set a feasible ground work for rebuilding his character on an economist
seems like DLP deserve their losses and BLP have been given the benefit of doubt to lead Barbados
for BLP to lose they will have make some big mistakes in leadership
Let Sinckler lead the DLP, some people never learn.
