Barbados Elections 2022: Factors and Losers

Posted on by 17 comments
2022 Barbados General Election
Submitted by Observing

The dust has settled, the people have spoken, and we now prepare for at least 3 ½ years of BLP governance. There are many issues and factors which impacted the result, including campaigns and candidates but I have chosen to highlight those that were considered fringe but were still collectively significant.

Chris
31 months of silence only to emerge to “counter program” our Sunday Sun with a narrative on the Prime Minister’s great traits and Mrs. Depeiza’s negative one. Definitely blunted anything Lucille Moe said (not that she had much of an impact anyhow) and reminded a large enough percentage that it should have been him after David. They speak about a woman scorned but it seems a Chris scorned is even worse and more bitter.

Timing
With 18 months to go and a full majority in hand the dice were rolled knowing that the other players weren’t ready. Politically sound and brilliant. The result speaks for itself. We can debate constitutional changes to a PM’s power for snap elections but the gamble paid off, politically at least. Otherwise I am not so sure. The Omicron spread will be an entirely different beast. The return to school is the first casualty. There will be more. As TheoGazerts said in another thread, the government would do well not to view this a as a sweeping/clear mandate.

Covid and Turnout
A large amount of persons still remain in their curtilages up to this day even without Covid. Many of these are older persons. I am certain that many did not venture out to vote. Also, 4000-5000 persons were not facilitated to vote. A turnout of 43-44% in a modern democracy is the inevitable result and should be cause for concern. Effectively the ruling party has received the support of 28% of the voting population. Let that sink in for a bit.

Guy Hewitt
The contest for President of the DLP over the last tow cycles took some nasty turns. It is reminiscent of the primary battles of United States politics. Guy Hewitt’s pronouncements on Mrs. Depeiza and the ensuing brutal battle however left lasting damage. First, because the statements were perceived to be true. Second, because they occurred close to the election and before she had any chance to recover, consolidate and groom her young team. The rapid disappearance of the said Guy rather than a kumbyah moment also lent to the view that the DLP wasn’t ready and the leadership battle is far from over.

Freundel
Glorious years? Seriously? Stupse. Won’t bother to waste any more words on this one.

BLP Solidarity
It is a known secret that there was trouble in the BLP camp. The “pick up stumps and go home” move forced the hands of those that may have wanted to be eager. True to form though, this was NEVER spoken about on the BLP’s side. No one denied it, no one hinted at it, no one even acknowledged it. This is the existential difference between the two parties. One airs its laundry in public. One pretends it has no laundry. One bludgeons itself with barbs pointed inside rather than outside. The other is polite and vague even in criticism. One looks for ways to divide itself hoping for spoils that will lead to victory. One focuses on victory first, spoils after. I think all Bajans know which is which.

Mia Mottley’s stature
Perceived personal flaws aside Mia is a lifetime shrewd politician whose 2018 insurmountable margins made it near impossible for the DLP to make inroads. Couple this with recent international acclaim and it was always going to be difficult. The DLP erred in focusing on Mia again too much, but then again what do you expect with Steve Blackett as your campaign manager. Hopefully they finally listen, learn and allow the new candidates to grow in their positions and focus on ISSUES rather than the INDIVIDUAL. There is still room for them even against Mia but they have to take heed. It is an indisputable fact that she is not as popular locally as she would lead us to believe and she is definitely not at her 2018 levels and still falling.

Special mention: The Biggest Losers
• ALL of the Old Guard
• DLP strongholds of St. John and St. Lucy
• Joseph Atherley
• Voices of opposition in the country
• Trade Unionism

tagged with

17 comments

  • David
    January 21, 2022 5:40 AM

    If anybody doubts the political of Mia Mottley tell them to ask the DEMs on Errol Barrow Day – the day after she was sworn in as PM.

    The inevitable will happen to those who are hard hearing and refuse to change.

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 5:41 AM

    Joe not ready to go

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    DESPITE A CRUSHING defeat at the polls on Wednesday and even as several pundits have already penned the eulogy for his political career, former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley says he is not yet ready to let the sun set on his life in elective politics.
    Atherley told the DAILY NATION yesterday that as long as his health holds, he intends to offer himself as a candidate for the people of St Michael Central whenever the next election bell is rung.
    “The presumption in most people’s minds when they asked that question is that the next elections are five years away. Recent experience has taught us that an election can be called in the next six months, the constitutional prescription allows for that and the power resides in the hands of the Prime Minister. However, as long as the Lord sustains me in sense of commitment in that particular regard, I will offer myself as a candidate for the people of St Michael Central,” said Atherley.
    He added: “I am here to serve, I serve my country, I serve my communities, I serve my church, service is all that I know. I have already been back in St Michael Central this morning, letting the people know that I respect their view and their choice and I am the same Joseph Atherley.”
    When the votes were tallied on the night, Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate Arthur Holder was returned as the Member of Parliament for St Michael Central, in the process turning back the challenge of Atherley. The former Speaker of the House of Assembly amassed 2 014 votes, brushing aside his closest rival, Democratic Labour Party (DLP) newcomer Courie Cox by 1 544 votes.
    Many pundits had designated this race as one to watch due to the entrance of Atherley, who in a surprise move, switched from St Michael West to St Michael Central under the banner of the coalition Alliance Party for Progress (APP). Atherley was only able to manage 267 votes while Solutions Barbados candidate Robert Toussaint mustered 18.
    The former Opposition Leader said while he could not speak to whether he would continue to lead APP going forward, he assured Barbadians that his commitment to help with the building out of the fledgling third party was by no means stymied by the defeat. He disclosed that members of the party were eager to get on with the process of cementing the political movement.
    Mountain top experience
    “Sometimes in following the Lord’s calling you get the mountain top experiences, sometimes you get the valley low experiences, some may suggest that this defeat was one such valley low experience as well as a teaching moment. I am committed to the interest of the people of Barbados and of this constituency, whatever I can do to serve those interests, I am prepared to do. When I crossed the floor in 2018 a lot of persons speculated that it was all about money and power, when the truth was that all I was trying to do is ensure
    that the people of Barbados had checks in the form of an Opposition,” he said.
    Atherley added: “We are now back where we were in 2018 where we will have to either change the Constitution or contrive some mechanism to serve those purposes and functions to serve. APP is here to help in that capacity and I spoke to a lot of the candidates who are eager to start planning for the next polls while serving as a voice for the people.”

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 5:53 AM

    Dems’ dilemma

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com

    TWO POLITICAL SCIENTISTS are warning that following the Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) 30-0 drubbing at the polls on Wednesday, making it the second straight General Election in which the party failed to win a single seat, the political party is in danger of going the way of the dinosaur.
    In fact, retired Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the UWI Cave Hill Campus Dr George Belle, told the DAILY NATION he believes the DLP is in such a vulnerable position that its base could be taken away by an emerging third party with strong leadership.
    This view was shared by senior lecturer in political science at the UWI Cave Hill Campus, Dr Kristina Hinds, who said the most recent polls have shown that the base of the DLP has been eroded and it must urgently rebrand if it is to stop the slide.
    However, Belle said fortunately for the Verla De Peiza-led party, none of the current crop of third parties have shown the capabilities necessary to step up and take their place as the second major party. Belle noted that he had maintained throughout the campaign that three and a half years was too short a time for the DLP to have recovered from their 2018 whitewash at the hands of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP). However, he expressed surprise that the party was unable to muster at least two seats this time around.
    Devastating
    “It is a devastating result for the DLP. To get a second defeat of that magnitude, the party would be in jeopardy in terms of survival. I could only recommend that they refresh themselves at the base with the young prospects who show political potential . . . . I think that Verla De Peiza attempted to refresh the party but that clearly has not worked and now it is in very real danger of collapse,” Belle said.
    He added: “For all of these people who have been talking about third parties, this now presents an opening for a third party with good leadership to try to inherit the DLP base, but they would have to be good, skilled and determined in order to accomplish this. What I saw displayed last night [Wednesday night] from the third parties showed no promise whatsoever in terms of capacity to rebuild a party. The kind of political naivety I
    saw was shocking and that would not allow them to build any form of political alternative.”
    Hinds, on the other hand, argued that the DLP needed to first be honest with itself, acknowledging that they have much to apologise for during its stewardship of the country between 2008 to 2018. She added that it is only through such introspection that they would be able to glean what is necessary to be a viable alternative in the eyes of the voters. She said the fact that the DLP had been unable to regain ground in St John, a constituency that kept faith with the party for 60 years, spoke volumes about the state of their base.
    “This important and historic party is in danger of disappearing from the Barbados political landscape, and I do not think that this is a good thing for Barbados. So I would suggest things such as a rebranding and a rebuilding exercise among the membership. Again, I would say that the DLP needs to start apologising and distancing itself from the period 2008 to 2018 because of the sour taste it continues to leave in people’s mouths,” Hinds said.
    The political scientist said that with the BLP having carte blanche power in the Lower House, much responsibility rests on the Senate, which would have members appointed by the President to keep that power in check. She also contended that civil society also had a major role to play, stressing that people now needed to be their own advocates in the face of any perceived governmental overreach.
    “The citizenry of Barbados must always be a check, so I think that we must be vigilant and diligent as it pertains to the affairs of the country. We really must now be active citizens to ensure that our rights are not trampled on and that our affairs are properly managed,” she said.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 5:58 AM

    De Peiza concedes defeat, says party to regroup after another historic loss

    Article by Marlon Madden
    Published on
    January 20, 2022

    By Marlon Madden

    President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla De Peiza conceded defeat after her party suffered a second consecutive 30-nil thrashing at the polls by the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), admitting that the party will have to “regroup” and decide whether she would be the one to take it forward.

    In circumstances reminiscent of the May 2018 general elections when the BLP had a clean sweep, the DLP failed to win a single seat in Wednesday’s polls, called a year and a half earlier than constitutionally due.

    “The Democratic Labour Party will concede, as we must,” De Peiza said as she addressed the media at the party’s George Street headquarters in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

    “Our only concern is that the voter turnout continues to be depressed and I do believe we have to take a serious look at that going forward, as to how we reclaim the confidence of our people in the process of democracy,” she said.

    “Outside of that, as far as our team is concerned, we will regroup, we will decide, not tonight but sometime in the future, what it is that we’re doing,” she added.

    De Peiza, who lost the race in the St Lucy constituency to Barbados Labour Party (BLP) incumbent Peter Phillips, said part of that decision would be who will lead the DLP.

    “I do believe that for me, personally – the rest can speak for themselves – I am proud of what I have accomplished, along with them for the Democratic Labour Party,” she said.

    De Peiza congratulated BLP leader Mia Mottley and her team on their victory.

    However, she reiterated that among her concerns coming out of the general election were the timing of the polls and the low voter turnout.

    “The voter turnout continues to be worrisome and we have to look for ways to address that before we find ourselves in a position where we’ve lost our democracy without intending it,” she added.

    The DLP leader, who was accompanied by DLP Campaign Manager Steve Blackett, General Secretary Derek Alleyne, and unsuccessful candidates Nicholas Alleyne, Pedro Shepherd, Dr Ronnie Yearwood, and Curtis Cave, said while she was disappointed with the results, she was pleased with the showing of the DLP candidates during the campaign period, and the “stellar” manifesto the party produced.

    Prior to De Peiza’s arrival at DLP headquarters just before 2 a.m., the candidate for Christ Church West Central Rennette Dimmott left the location.

    Two of the DLP first-timers – Yearwood and Shepherd – spoke to Barbados TODAY following their defeat to Sandra Husbands and Santia Bradshaw, respectively.

    They both indicated they were already planning on returning to the political ring when the next election bell is rung. In fact, they said Barbadians could look forward to seeing them in the communities.

    “The intention is never to leave . . . . I am committed to country, the constituency and to party, and it is important that we have that type of commitment in politics,” said Yearwood. “The type of campaign that I ran and the message I was putting out there, it resonated with people and they understood the direction I am trying to point the country in, and eventually that should break through because we need a politics and a new generation of politicians. That is where we are at the moment.”

    Meanwhile, veteran educator Shepherd said he had no doubt the DLP had done some rebuilding following the 2018 election, but blamed the low turnout for the depressing performance of the DLP at the 2022 polls.

    “In St Michael South East I have fought a good fight. I was not successful but I will continue to do what I have been doing in St Michael South East for the last 34 years. Being in the political fray for the first time has given me the encouragement really to be back out again, so I will be visible in St Michael South East,” he said.

    Despite the DLP’s crushing defeat, Shepherd said that overall, “the party did well” and he was encouraged to continue in the political arena.

    “The turnout at the polls was obviously low and it is shown in the results. We noticed that even though the Barbados Labour Party has won the election they have certainly lost [some votes] in almost every constituency, if not every constituency, so they are definitely not as popular as they were in 2018,” he surmised.

    “While canvassing you were getting the impression that people wanted an opposition in Parliament, the result obviously suggested otherwise, but I believe going forward the Democratic Labour Party will continue to do what it has to do for the people of Barbados and we are not going to lie down and play dead certainly.

    “We will obviously have to do some introspection and really see what it is that the public of Barbados wants from the Democratic Labour Party and we will come again. I will certainly come again,” added Shepherd.

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 5:58 AM

    Post DLP Era in Republic of Barbados
    DLP are old stale dated and redundant
    their mitigation for losing is impotent
    DLP will never make a come back
    They will not ever penetrate again

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 6:18 AM

    I don’t think the next election will be called in January 2027 as people don’t seem motivated in politics during December / January, so it will probably get called at some point during 2026

    Like

  • angela cox
    January 21, 2022 6:19 AM

    The fracturing of the the Dlp worsened after Hewitt lost the leadership
    Many die hards vowed not to vote for the party if Verla was the leader
    Now going forward the Dlp would have to find a leader who is as dynamic as Errol.Barrow was in his youthful days
    May be a call of Chris Sinckler can fill that void
    Mia gave Chris a chance if redemption by placing him on the Economic Committee

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 6:29 AM

    Leaders emerge. However the old ways of thinking will have to go. The attitude of the voters has changed overtime with rising apathy, cynicism; lack of trust in the political class. If not the DLP will die.

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 6:36 AM

    All eyes will be on BLP now.
    People are expecting things to get rougher, so it will be about how BLP maneuvers situations.

    Like

  • African Online Publishing Copyright ⓒ 2021. All Rights Reserved
    January 21, 2022 6:42 AM

    “Post DLP Era in Republic of Barbados
    DLP are old stale dated and redundant”

    both of them are…look what they have reduced themselves to in order to say they won an election…the people are RIGHT NOT TO VOTE and have to reposition themselves accordingly so the abject POVERTY they were maliciously pushed into yearly FOR THE LAST 5 DECADES is no longer USED AGAINST THEM to buy votes for criminals to crawl into the parliament…

    it’s not like they weren’t warned REPEATEDLY OVER THE YEARS…

    they are both dinosaurs and are fast tracked for EXTINCTION…

    people are voicing that they ARE TIRED of seeing their OLD faces and hearing their toxic names…..it’s grossing them out..

    they worked VERY HARD for that distinction.

    Like

  • angela cox
    January 21, 2022 6:57 AM

    DavidJanuary 21, 2022 6:29 AM

    Leaders emerge. However the old ways of thinking will have to go. The attitude of the voters has changed overtime with rising apathy, cynicism; lack of trust in the political class. If not the DLP will die.
    Xccc
    Although there is truth in what u said
    The blp.leadrship came from old school and was not rejected despite her many character flaws
    Reason being her charisma became infectious amongst her loyal supporters
    Time is of the essence for the dlp
    Three years would be here again
    There chances of finding a new breed of leader is slim
    They might have to.pursue a path similar to the blp putting a charismatic leader and rebuilding having new faces with ideas that are fresh and visionary
    I submit that Chris has an appeal which the base would accept

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 7:01 AM

    “both of them are…look what they have reduced themselves to in order to say they won an election…the people are RIGHT NOT TO VOTE and have to reposition themselves accordingly so the abject POVERTY they were maliciously pushed into yearly FOR THE LAST 5 DECADES is no longer USED AGAINST THEM to buy votes for criminals to crawl into the parliament…”

    Changes are happening quicker today
    although Barbados seems to be slower paced

    but whenever things get rougher
    developing countries are hit harder

    Barbajans needs to go (back) to Africa
    Going Back Home to it’s spiritual home

    as Timothy Leary said
    Tune In
    Turn On
    Drop Out

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 7:06 AM

    Fix your own damn house!

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 7:08 AM

    Things change and do not stay the same
    but, they can get better or worse
    some may survive better
    others may fall

    Like

  • angela cox
    January 21, 2022 7:15 AM

    DavidJanuary 21, 2022 7:06 AM

    Fix your own damn house
    Xxx what is your problem
    Do u feel threatened by the name Sinckler as one of carrying the leadership
    His experience within the party and now within the bosom of Mia economic committee would give the Dlp a head start and a chance they are looking for
    The bees would not be able to go after him as Mia has set a feasible ground work for rebuilding his character on an economist

    Like

  • 555dubstreet
    January 21, 2022 7:16 AM

    seems like DLP deserve their losses and BLP have been given the benefit of doubt to lead Barbados

    for BLP to lose they will have make some big mistakes in leadership

    Like

  • David
    January 21, 2022 7:21 AM

    Let Sinckler lead the DLP, some people never learn.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s