Unnecessary Unpredictably

On December 27, 2021 a snap election was called. Previous threads speak clearly to this author’s view of the soundness of that decision. But, to say that we are in unprecedented time is to put it mildly.

First, we have never had a 30-0 wipeout. It is therefore inevitable that the DLP will receive opposing votes. The amount is still left to be seen but based on the apathy, frustration and recent criticisms of the sitting PM the opposition may actually be larger than expected.

Secondly, we have a very short election. Discounting Old Year’s night and the weekend campaigns there was essentially only 2 ½ weeks. To their credit the DLP seem to have been “almost” ready when others thought they weren’t. To their detriment though they still have a bit more to do to convince the electorate that they are a government in waiting. Criticism of the present government does not automatically get the support of the electorate.

Thirdly, there are divisions. Divisions in both parties, divisions among the labour unions, divisions in the civil service, divisions in the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, division in the communities. There is absolutely no way that a heated election with a popular but not as popular Prime Minister faced with a new opposition in Parliament will help those divisions. The spin about a need for a united country being the reason for calling elections was BS and we all know it. The PM should know better than to take us for idiots.

Lastly, Covid. The news that Covid positive people cannot vote was a shocker. For a government to make this call and not consider this eventuality is almost criminal and, yes, I believe should be punished with the relevant vote. Based on the current rate there are 3880 persons in isolation with an average of 300 being added each day over the last 7 days. We were told that it will get worse. This means that around 5000+ persons will not be able to exercise their right to vote.

In 2013, 20 seats were decided by less than 200 votes. Other elections in some constituencies over the years reflect this margin as a norm. Have we decided to gamble with our elections and votes?

This is a critical time in our history for many reasons but it seems that regrettably, a rash unnecessary political decision was made for a hopeful political outcome that has rendered the genuine national good as secondary to a selfish motive. In 2022 we should be better than this.

Whoever wins, whatever comes, we will have tough times ahead in all aspects and areas. Will the real leaders and thinkers please stand up???

3 comments

  • David
    January 13, 2022 5:44 AM

    Mia’s political overreach

    THE CALLING OF the early poll by the Prime Minister of Barbados, along with her July 2020 Cabinet reshuffle, and her orchestrated by-election in St George in November 2020, betray her tendency to take big actions for small reasons.
    These actions were bewilderingly unnecessary especially since their main outcome has been to unsettle the country and the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in a context of little to no threat to the BLP or Mottley’s leadership from within or without.
    There is little doubt that the period between 2013 and 2018 was a very unsettled political one.
    Barbados faced severe economic challenges, with an evenly split Parliament, with internal political fissures in both major political parties, and with protest marches and strikes dotting the landscape.
    Resolving challenges
    Given this background, the result of the 2018 election represented a mandate for governmental, leadership and party stability. It was mathematically impossible to receive a more absolute mandate. It was anticipated that the Government would use the moment to settle the country and to focus on resolving the challenges of the global political economy, while solidifying the internal and external unanimity achieved in May 2018.
    However, in the years since the 2018 election, all the moments of political instability, barring the floor-crossing of Bishop Joseph Atherley, have been the result of the Prime Minister’s actions of overreaching.
    It was difficult to see the point of the Cabinet reshuffle. There were no acts of corruption, no ministers requiring disciplining, and by and large no shocking performance failures by ministers.
    The only outcome of the reshuffle was to create rifts between Mottley and previously loyal political associates, and perhaps to foster feelings of insecurity in the Cabinet.
    The same can be said for the St George North by-election. Was replacing Gline Clarke of such urgent necessity that it could not wait for the General
    Election? Has St George North faced such a political crisis to justify three elections in as many years?
    Similarly, it was clear from the Prime Minister’s claims of division and an unsettled political atmosphere, that her stated reasons for calling the early election rang hollow. It was like someone shouting in a canyon and complaining about the echo.
    Solidify resistance
    The only possible new outcome of an early election is the hastening of the recovery of the Democratic Labour Party. Currently with zero seats, only improvement is likely. With a Leader of the Opposition, a subvention and an energised mass base, far from quelling the pockets of discontent, the election will extend and solidify the existing pools of resistance. Further, Mottley’s early election has the appearance of a leader sacrificing her weaker candidates, unnecessarily.
    With the challenges of COVID-19, climate change and economic uncertainty likely to persist indefinitely, the political environment in Barbados is likely to be far more unsettled after January 19.
    Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.
    Email tjoe2008@live.com

    Source: Nation

  • 555dubstreet
    January 13, 2022 6:03 AM

    30-0 is old results old news
    current score is 0-0
    and results will be counted afresh

    DLP were badly hurt and moaning about Mia and BLP
    but now they have the opportunity to make a challenge
    it seems they have gone quiet and are afraid and scared

  • angela cox
    January 13, 2022 6:19 AM

    Dlp has not gone quiet
    That is a wish want the the blp had hoped for in this coming election
    The dlp campagain has given meaning to the word Hope for the youth
    Unlike the present govt who believes cleaning up ash fall was a Creator giving policy for the youth and a necessary and well meant time for the youth to get a job

