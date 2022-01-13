Unnecessary Unpredictably

Submitted by Observing

On December 27, 2021 a snap election was called. Previous threads speak clearly to this author’s view of the soundness of that decision. But, to say that we are in unprecedented time is to put it mildly.

First, we have never had a 30-0 wipeout. It is therefore inevitable that the DLP will receive opposing votes. The amount is still left to be seen but based on the apathy, frustration and recent criticisms of the sitting PM the opposition may actually be larger than expected.

Secondly, we have a very short election. Discounting Old Year’s night and the weekend campaigns there was essentially only 2 ½ weeks. To their credit the DLP seem to have been “almost” ready when others thought they weren’t. To their detriment though they still have a bit more to do to convince the electorate that they are a government in waiting. Criticism of the present government does not automatically get the support of the electorate.

Thirdly, there are divisions. Divisions in both parties, divisions among the labour unions, divisions in the civil service, divisions in the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, division in the communities. There is absolutely no way that a heated election with a popular but not as popular Prime Minister faced with a new opposition in Parliament will help those divisions. The spin about a need for a united country being the reason for calling elections was BS and we all know it. The PM should know better than to take us for idiots.

Lastly, Covid. The news that Covid positive people cannot vote was a shocker. For a government to make this call and not consider this eventuality is almost criminal and, yes, I believe should be punished with the relevant vote. Based on the current rate there are 3880 persons in isolation with an average of 300 being added each day over the last 7 days. We were told that it will get worse. This means that around 5000+ persons will not be able to exercise their right to vote.

In 2013, 20 seats were decided by less than 200 votes. Other elections in some constituencies over the years reflect this margin as a norm. Have we decided to gamble with our elections and votes?

This is a critical time in our history for many reasons but it seems that regrettably, a rash unnecessary political decision was made for a hopeful political outcome that has rendered the genuine national good as secondary to a selfish motive. In 2022 we should be better than this.

Whoever wins, whatever comes, we will have tough times ahead in all aspects and areas. Will the real leaders and thinkers please stand up???