19-11 for BLP after Jettisoning Dead-weight?

Submitted by Observing

With only three weeks to guesstimate, a dispassionate analysis of the ruling party both at the constituency and Government level clearly shows that coattails washed in some dead weight in 2018. To be fair, the other lot had to go, but, 3 and a half years gives enough time to see who we were working with.

Who must and should go

————————————



Peter Philips – Did little to nothing for St. Lucy even after being planted in the Ministry of Housing.



Colin Jordan – Has done even less for labour than Esther Byer-Suckoo, go figure. A known name in St. Peter but little to no representation where it matters most.



Dale Marshall – Wins the award for being contradicted the most by the PM, for paying out the most taxpayers money SECRETLY even after winning a case twice and the most bungled rollout and retraction of recent laws. St. Joseph has sucked salt (without water) for too long



Sandra Husbands – Sandra who?



Neil Rowe – Coattails worked in 2018. Neil’s abundant and extraordinary weakness as an MP and a candidate are profound. The alternative is better by far.





William Duguid – For selfishly refusing to pass the baton and for being the worst Transport Minister ever. Didn’t do much better in housing either except for giving away contracts to Mark Maloney and money to the Chinese.



Indar Weir – Big talk, little action. St. Philip South hasn’t been this neglected since a certain former PM.



Ryan Straughn – Has done little to nothing for Christ Church East Central. Admittedly he was working with the 5 other Ministers of Finance, 4 consultants and reps from White Oak to increase debt and shaft voters with bonds every chance they get. Who has time to serve lowly constituents in all of that!



Sonia Browne – Nice lady. Should stick to the medical profession. Politics and politicking clearly didn’t work out for her.



Who can go back home

———————————-

Kay McConney – No amount of unilateral Constitutional changes can gloss over her being dead weight at the constituency level.



Rommel Springer – Just like the DLP’s Harry Husbands Dr. R only warmed a seat and did nothing in the education ministry for just over $180,000 a year







Who could go but won’t

———————————–



Edmund Hinkson – Backbencher extraordinaire aided and abetted by George. St. James North will no longer have a voice



Toni Moore – for pure betrayal of workers and shameless capitulation to capital and political expediency.



Charles Griffith – Nice fella, but you can only do so much after so many big promises.



Wilfred Abrahams – Waste of time, but the alternative is far worse. Far far far worse.



Ralph Thorne – Was never really a Bee but if the train is moving then roll with it!



Kirk Humphrey – For only showing up when a camera is around or too much noise is kept. Not to mention totally neglecting “certain specific” parts of his constituency



Who should stay due to good national appeal, constituency work, general competence or all the above

——————————



Mia Mottley

Adrian Forde

Marsha Caddle

Ian Gooding-Edghill

Santia Bradshaw

Arthur Holder

Trevor Prescod – Even though he now has to hold his nose and support his leader

Dwight Sutherland

Kerrie Symmonds

Cynthia Forde

New toss ups with nothing on which to assess

——————————————————————–



Corey Lane

Davison Ishmael

Christopher Gibbs

There you have it. An objective 19-11 or 18-12 government come January 20, 2022 with the power to change Constitution no longer in the hands of one person or party.



Long live the Republic!!!